Moody's upgrades EUR 22.5M Notes in Gedesco Trade Receivables 2020-1 Designated Activity Company

Moody's has also affirmed EUR 245.7M Notes

Madrid, July 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of Class C and Class D Notes in Gedesco Trade Receivables 2020-1 Designated Activity Company:

....EUR15M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Mar 11, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

....EUR7.5M Class D Notes, Upgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Mar 11, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Caa2 (sf)

Moody's has also affirmed the ratings on the following Notes:

....EUR225M (Current outstanding balance EUR208.2M) Class A Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Mar 11, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....EUR15M Class B Notes, Affirmed Baa2 (sf); previously on Mar 11, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

....EUR7.5M Class E Notes, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Mar 11, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Caa3 (sf)

....EUR15M Class F Notes, Affirmed Ca (sf); previously on Mar 11, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Ca (sf)

The transaction is a revolving cash securitisation of different types of receivables (factoring, promissory notes and short-term loans) originated or acquired by Gedesco Finance S.L. ("Gedesco", NR) and Toro Finance, S.L.U. (NR) to enterprises and self-employed individuals located in Spain. The revolving period is ending in January 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by the deleveraging of the outstanding senior Notes linked to the breach of the cash collateral ratio trigger in Q4 2020 and the continued stable collateral performance.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions:

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its default probability and recovery rate assumptions for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The performance of the transaction has continued to be stable since closing in March 2020. Cumulative defaults currently stand at 0% of original pool balance.

For Gedesco Trade Receivables 2020-1 Designated Activity Company the current default probability is 10.7% of the current portfolio balance and the assumption for the fixed recovery rate is 36%. Moody's has maintained the CoV at 53.2% which, combined with the revised key collateral assumptions, corresponds to a portfolio credit enhancement of 27.3%.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortization led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in this transaction.

For instance, the credit enhancement for the most senior tranche increased to 27.2% from 25.4% since closing. In the case of Class C and D Notes, credit enhancement levels increased to 15.9% and 13.2% from 15.0% and 12.5% respectively during the same period.

Counterparty Exposure

Today's rating action took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer or account bank provider.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390479. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

