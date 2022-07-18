Moody's upgrades EUR 4.1m of notes issued by FAB CBO 2003-1 B.V.

London, July 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of the following classes of notes issued by FAB CBO 2003-1 B.V.:

....EUR 14.5M (Current outstanding amount EUR 2,617,097) Class A-3E Floating Rate Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 15, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

....EUR 8M (Current outstanding amount EUR 1,443,916) Class A-3F Fixed Rate Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 15, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Moody's has also affirmed the ratings on the following notes:

....EUR 8M (Current outstanding amount EUR 9,435,041) Class BE Floating Rate Notes, Affirmed Ca (sf); previously on Sep 15, 2021 Affirmed Ca (sf)

....EUR 7M (Current outstanding amount EUR 11,143,030) Class BF Fixed Rate Notes, Affirmed Ca (sf); previously on Sep 15, 2021 Affirmed Ca (sf)

This transaction is a structured finance collateralized debt obligation ("SF CDO") backed by a portfolio of European SF assets composed primarily of RMBS.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade action on the notes is primarily a result of an improvement in the credit quality of the portfolio since the last rating action in September 2021 and the deleveraging of the transaction, following amortisation of the underlying portfolio.

The credit quality has improved as reflected in the improvement in the average credit rating of the portfolio (measured by the weighted average rating factor, or WARF). According to the trustee report dated May 2022 [1], the WARF was 659, compared with 1026 reported in August 2021 [2].

The Class A-3E and Class A-3F Notes have paid down by approximately EUR 0.5m and EUR 0.3m respectively since August 2021. As a result, Class A-3 Notes over-collateralisation (OC) ratio has increased to 412.8% as per May 2022 trustee report, compared to 260.8%, as per the August 2021 report. Moody's notes that the August 2021 principal payments of EUR 6.5m were not reflected in the August 2021 OC ratio.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating SF CDOs" published in June 2021, and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72732. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Counterparty Exposure:

Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as account bank, using the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in June 2022. Moody's concluded the ratings of the notes are not constrained by these risks.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The rated notes' performance is subject to uncertainty. The notes' performance is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change.

Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:

• Portfolio amortisation: The main source of uncertainty in this transaction is the pace of amortisation of the underlying portfolio, which can vary significantly depending on market conditions and have a significant impact on the notes' ratings. Amortisation could accelerate as a consequence of high loan prepayment levels or collateral sales by the collateral manager. Fast amortisation would usually benefit the ratings of the notes beginning with the notes having the highest prepayment priority.

• Recovery of defaulted assets: Market value fluctuations in trustee-reported defaulted assets and those Moody's assumes have defaulted can result in volatility in the deal's over-collateralisation levels. Further, the timing of recoveries and the manager's decision whether to work out or sell defaulted assets can also result in additional uncertainty.

In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly modelled, qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's considerations. These qualitative factors include the structural protections in the transaction, its recent performance given the market environment, the legal environment, specific documentation features, the collateral manager's track record and the potential for selection bias in the portfolio. All information available to rating committees, including macroeconomic forecasts, input from other Moody's analytical groups, market factors, and judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit stress on the transactions, can influence the final rating decision.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROM™ is used to model the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROM™ is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction, the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's CDOROM™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected loss.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Trustee report 31-May-2022

[2] Trustee report 10-August-2021

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

