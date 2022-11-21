Moody's upgrades EUR 52.6m German ABS SME notes issued by Weser Funding S.A., Compartment No. 2

Frankfurt am Main, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the rating of the Class B Notes issued by Weser Funding S.A., Compartment 2. The rating action reflects the better than expected performance and the benefit of the shorter period of time remaining before the end of the revolving period in May 2023.

....EUR 52.6M Class B Notes, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 9, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Moody's has also affirmed the rating of the following note:

....EUR 726.7M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Mar 9, 2021 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Weser Funding S.A., Compartment 2 ("Weser Funding 2") is an originally 3-year revolving cash securitisation of secured and unsecured term loan receivables granted by Oldenburgische Landesbank AG ("OLB", Long Term Deposit Rating: Baa2 with positive outlook/ Short Term Deposit Rating: P-2; Long Term Counterparty Risk Assessment: A3(cr) / Short Term Counterparty Risk Assessment: P-2(cr)) to mainly German small and medium sized entities. The revolving period ends in May 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by a revision of key collateral assumptions: As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its default probability assumptions for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date as well as the current macroeconomic environment and its impact on the creditworthiness of the debtors in the portfolio.

The performance of the transaction has continued to be stable since the closing date, with no delinquencies and no defaults being reported so far.

On the back of the concentrated portfolio (with an effective number of 149 for the pool as of end of August 2022), for Weser Funding 2, the current default probability assumptions derive from a simulated transaction specific default distribution with a mean equivalent of 8.9% over 4 years of the current portfolio balance (reflecting a Ba3 credit quality). The assumption for the fixed recovery rate is unchanged at 25%. The CoV equivalent from the default distribution increased to 66.1% from 56.0% in March 2021, which, combined with the revised equivalent mean default assumption, corresponds to a portfolio credit enhancement of 42.4%.

Moody's decreased the mean default probability assumption to 8.9% from 10.0% to reflect the better than expected performance. Additionally, the uncertainty on a potential portfolio migration posed to the transaction due to the addition of new receivables into the securitized pool until the end of the revolving period is lower today compared to the last rating action in March 2021.

Moody's notes that the end of September and end of October 2022 servicer reports were published at the time it was completing its analysis of the August 2022 data. Key portfolio metrics such as total portfolio balance, delinquent loans, defaulted loans and distribution of the portfolio by certain characteristics (such as, but not limited to, product and borrower type, borrowers' industry sector, borrowers' internal rating category) exhibit little change between these dates. In any case, for our analysis we consider as stressed portfolio based on the maximum concentration limits allowed in the portfolio.

Counterparty Exposure

Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer and account bank.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390479. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Silvia Baumann

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ian Perrin

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

