Moody's upgrades EUR 9.2M of notes issued by Renoir CDO B.V.

London, 03 August 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of the following classes of notes issued by Renoir CDO B.V.:

....EUR 4.25M (Current outstanding balance EUR 4.20M) Class D-1 Deferrable Fixed Rate Notes, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Apr 26, 2018 Upgraded to B1 (sf)

....EUR 5.05M (Current outstanding balance EUR 5.00M) Class D-2 Deferrable Floating Rate Notes, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Apr 26, 2018 Upgraded to B1 (sf)

....EUR 8.50M (Current outstanding rated balance EUR 3.70M) Combination Notes, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Apr 26, 2018 Affirmed Ca (sf)

Renoir CDO B.V. is a managed cash-flow collateralized debt obligation backed primarily by a portfolio of Euro dominated Structured Finance securities. At present, the portfolio is composed mainly of RMBS. The portfolio is managed by BNP Paribas Asset Management and the transaction passed its reinvestment period in April 2010.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade action on the notes is primarily a result of the deleveraging of the transaction, following amortisation of the underlying portfolio. Between January and July 2020, EUR 5.3m of principal payments were received, of which more than half were unscheduled and included a significant amount from assets reported as defaulted.

During the last six months, Class C notes have been redeemed in full, and Class D-1 and Class D-2 notes paid down by approximately EUR 45.1K and EUR 53.5K, respectively. Following the deleveraging, Class D over-collateralisation (OC) ratio has improved to 173.7% as per July 2020 trustee report [1], compared to 148.78%, as per the January 2020 report [2]. Furthermore, the Class D-1 and D-2 notes are no longer deferring interest, and they have paid all of the previously deferred interest of EUR 1.1M and EUR 0.5M, respectively. Moody's notes that the July 2020 principal payments are not reflected in the reported OC ratio.

The upgrade of the Combination Notes is a result of its remaining rated balance now being overcollateralised by its Class D-1 component.

Moody's rating of the Combination Securities addresses only the ultimate receipt of the Combination Securities Rated Balance by the holders of the Combination Securities. Moody's rating of the Combination Securities does not address any other payments or additional amounts that a holder of the Combination Securities may receive pursuant to the underlying documents.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in global economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating SF CDOs" published in July 2020, and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231934. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Counterparty Exposure:

Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as account bank, using the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in June 2020. Moody's concluded the ratings of the notes are not constrained by these risks.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

This transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, which could negatively affect the ratings on the notes, in light of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy. In particular, the length and severity of the economic and credit shock precipitated by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant impact on the performance of the securities.

Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:

• Portfolio amortisation: The main source of uncertainty in this transaction is the pace of amortisation of the underlying portfolio, which can vary significantly depending on market conditions and have a significant impact on the notes' ratings. Amortisation could accelerate as a consequence of high loan prepayment levels or collateral sales by the collateral manager. Fast amortisation would usually benefit the ratings of the notes beginning with the notes having the highest prepayment priority.

• Recovery of defaulted assets: Market value fluctuations in trustee-reported defaulted assets and those Moody's assumes have defaulted can result in volatility in the deal's over-collateralisation levels. Further, the timing of recoveries and the manager's decision whether to work out or sell defaulted assets can also result in additional uncertainty.

In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly modelled, qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's considerations. These qualitative factors include the structural protections in the transaction, its recent performance given the market environment, the legal environment, specific documentation features, the collateral manager's track record and the potential for selection bias in the portfolio. All information available to rating committees, including macroeconomic forecasts, input from other Moody's analytical groups, market factors, and judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit stress on the transactions, can influence the final rating decision.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROM™ is used to model the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROM™ is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction, the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's CDOROM™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected loss.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Trustee report 07-July-2020

[2] Trustee report 31-Jan-2020

