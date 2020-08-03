Moody's upgrades EUR 9.2M of notes issued by Renoir CDO B.V.

London, 03 August 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded
the ratings of the following classes of notes issued by Renoir CDO B.V.:
....EUR 4.25M (Current outstanding
balance EUR 4.20M) Class D-1 Deferrable Fixed Rate Notes,
Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Apr 26, 2018 Upgraded to
B1 (sf)
....EUR 5.05M (Current outstanding
balance EUR 5.00M) Class D-2 Deferrable Floating Rate Notes,
Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Apr 26, 2018 Upgraded to
B1 (sf)
....EUR 8.50M (Current outstanding
rated balance EUR 3.70M) Combination Notes, Upgraded to Ba1
(sf); previously on Apr 26, 2018 Affirmed Ca (sf)
Renoir CDO B.V. is a managed cash-flow collateralized
debt obligation backed primarily by a portfolio of Euro dominated Structured
Finance securities. At present, the portfolio is composed
mainly of RMBS. The portfolio is managed by BNP Paribas Asset Management
and the transaction passed its reinvestment period in April 2010.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade action on the notes is primarily a result of the deleveraging
of the transaction, following amortisation of the underlying portfolio.
Between January and July 2020, EUR 5.3m of principal payments
were received, of which more than half were unscheduled and included
a significant amount from assets reported as defaulted.
During the last six months, Class C notes have been redeemed in
full, and Class D-1 and Class D-2 notes paid down
by approximately EUR 45.1K and EUR 53.5K, respectively.
Following the deleveraging, Class D over-collateralisation
(OC) ratio has improved to 173.7% as per July 2020 trustee
report [1], compared to 148.78%, as per
the January 2020 report [2]. Furthermore, the Class
D-1 and D-2 notes are no longer deferring interest,
and they have paid all of the previously deferred interest of EUR 1.1M
and EUR 0.5M, respectively. Moody's notes that
the July 2020 principal payments are not reflected in the reported OC
ratio.
The upgrade of the Combination Notes is a result of its remaining rated
balance now being overcollateralised by its Class D-1 component.
Moody's rating of the Combination Securities addresses only the ultimate
receipt of the Combination Securities Rated Balance by the holders of
the Combination Securities. Moody's rating of the Combination Securities
does not address any other payments or additional amounts that a holder
of the Combination Securities may receive pursuant to the underlying documents.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in global economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating SF CDOs" published in July 2020, and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231934.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Counterparty Exposure:
Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant
counterparties, such as account bank, using the methodology
"Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured
Finance" published in June 2020. Moody's concluded the ratings
of the notes are not constrained by these risks.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
This transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty,
which could negatively affect the ratings on the notes, in light
of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy.
In particular, the length and severity of the economic and credit
shock precipitated by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant
impact on the performance of the securities.
Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:
• Portfolio amortisation: The main source of uncertainty in
this transaction is the pace of amortisation of the underlying portfolio,
which can vary significantly depending on market conditions and have a
significant impact on the notes' ratings. Amortisation could
accelerate as a consequence of high loan prepayment levels or collateral
sales by the collateral manager. Fast amortisation would usually
benefit the ratings of the notes beginning with the notes having the highest
prepayment priority.
• Recovery of defaulted assets: Market value fluctuations in
trustee-reported defaulted assets and those Moody's assumes
have defaulted can result in volatility in the deal's over-collateralisation
levels. Further, the timing of recoveries and the manager's
decision whether to work out or sell defaulted assets can also result
in additional uncertainty.
In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly
modelled, qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's
considerations. These qualitative factors include the structural
protections in the transaction, its recent performance given the
market environment, the legal environment, specific documentation
features, the collateral manager's track record and the potential
for selection bias in the portfolio. All information available
to rating committees, including macroeconomic forecasts, input
from other Moody's analytical groups, market factors, and
judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit stress on the transactions,
can influence the final rating decision.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROM™ is used to model
the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROM™
is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default
probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is
then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating
both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation
structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario
simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive
losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model
then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to
derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and
averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive
the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction,
the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's
CDOROM™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance
with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected
loss.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Trustee report 07-July-2020
[2] Trustee report 31-Jan-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Iwona Fernandes
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
Raja Iyer
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
