Moody's upgrades EW Scripps' CFR to B1; stable outlook

New York, April 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded The Scripps (E.W.) Company's (EW Scripps) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD. Moody's affirmed the Ba3 rating on the company's senior secured facilities and upgraded the rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to B3 from Caa1. The speculative grade liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade reflects the improvement in the company's leverage on the back of EBITDA growth and material voluntary debt repayment in 2021. The upgrade also reflects the large free cash flow the company is expected to generate in 2022 which Moody's expects will be used for further deleveraging in line with the company's stated guidance.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Scripps (E.W.) Company (The)

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Scripps (E.W.) Company (The)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Scripps (E.W.) Company (The)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

EW Scripps' B1 CFR reflects the company's high exposure to core advertising, which continues to be pressured by digital advertising market share gains and prone to volatility. The B1 rating also takes into account the challenges faced by the wider broadcast sector, with cord-cutting trends pressuring retransmission fee revenue growth in the medium term.

EW Scripps' B1 CFR also reflects the company's large scale and national reach. The rating also reflects Moody's expectations that EW Scripps' leverage (Moody's adjusted and on a two year average EBTIDA) will decline to around 4.5x in 2022 from 5.3x in 2021 as the company continues to apply free cash flow to repay outstanding debt. The B1 CFR is also supported by expectations that the company will maintain good liquidity in the coming 18 months.

EW Scripps completed the acquisition of ION Media in January 2021, which it funded by a combination of debt, cash and preferred equity. The acquisition strengthened the business profile but came on the back of large acquisitions for Cordillera and Nexstar/Tribune channels which had left the company with a high leverage in the midst of the 2020 covid-related advertising decline. In 2021 EW Scripps applied $400 million of cash accumulated through free cash flow and non-core asset sales to repaying senior unsecured notes and the company has publicly stated its commitment to continue applying free cash flow to reducing debt in 2022, in line with its publicly stated net leverage target of mid 3x.

Moody's expects 2022 to deliver a strong improvement in EW Scripps' leverage on the back of high political advertising spending expectations. With tight gubernatorial and senate races in a few of its markets, EW Scripps is well positioned to benefit from the election spending. Moody's expects the company's leverage (Moody's adjusted and on a two year average EBTIDA) to decline to around 4.5x by year-end 2022 as a combination of both EBITDA growth and voluntary debt repayment.

With the ION acquisition, EW Scripps exposure to cord cutting was reduced but retransmission fees remain an important revenue stream and generated around 27% of total 2021 revenue. Moody's cautions that fee increases at the time of carriage renewal is becoming less certain in the context of higher cord cutting rates. In 2023, 75% of EW Scripps' subscribers come due for renewal.

EW Scripps' maintains a very good liquidity profile, supported by around $66 million of unrestricted cash on hand at the end of 2021, and full availability under its $400 million revolving credit facility. In 2021 the company generated free cash flow of around $190 million and Moody's expects this figure to increase materially to more than $350 million in 2022 as political advertising fuels higher EBITDA. The company is prevented from paying dividends or engaging in share repurchases while the preferred shares remain outstanding. The revolver has a net first lien debt to EBITDA maintenance covenant to be tested quarterly, it is set at 4.75x until Q2 2022 and then steps down to 4.5x, Moody's expects the company to maintain material headroom under that covenant.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that EW Scripps' leverage will trend to around 4.5x in 2022 as a result of both strong EBITDA growth and voluntary debt repayments. The outlook also assumes that the company will be successful in renewing expiring MVPD contracts in 2022 and 2023.

The Ba3 (LGD3) rating on the company's senior secured facilities reflects their priority ranking ahead of the B3 (LGD5) rated senior notes. The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B1-PD PDR, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' rankings in the capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings pressure could develop should the company's revenue and EBITDA growth be sustained leading to leverage (Moody's adjusted and on a two year average EBTIDA) declining to below 4.25x on a sustainable basis.

The ratings could be downgraded should the company's free cash flow generation ability deteriorate or should leverage (Moody's adjusted and on a two year average EBTIDA) be sustained materially above 5.25x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH and founded in 1878, Scripps (E.W.) Company (The) owns and operates 61 stations in 41 markets that reach about 25% of U.S. households. The company's operations also include Scripps Networks which are comprised of nine news and entertainment networks - ION, Bounce, Court TV, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff, Newsy and TrueReal. The company is publicly traded with the Scripps family controlling effectively all voting rights (93%) and an estimated 28% economic interest with remaining shares being widely held. The company reported $2.284 billion in revenue in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christian Azzi

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

