Moody's upgrades East Bay Municipal Utility District CA's water system revenue bonds to Aaa; outlook is stable

New York, May 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded East Bay Municipal Utility District, CA's outstanding parity water system revenue bonds from Aa1 to Aaa, affecting $2.3 billion in outstanding revenue bond debt and the district's outstanding commercial paper from Aa2 to Aa1, affecting $312.8 million in outstanding debt. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aaa rating to the district's Water System Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Green Bonds), Water System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022B-1 and Water System Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2022B-2. The bonds are expected to be issued in the approximate amounts of $175.4 million, $82.2 million and $121.2 million, respectively. Post-issuance the district's water system will have $2.5 billion in total debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the water revenue bonds from Aa1 to Aaa reflects the district's healthy financial profile that continues to demonstrate resilience through both the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing drought. The rating incorporates a history of sound financial operations supported by timely rate increases resulting in ample liquidity. Debt service coverage is healthy and continues to improve and consistently exceeds budgeted projections.

Environmental considerations are a driver of the rating, particularly due to the water supply's inherent susceptibility to variations in precipitation and drought conditions, as is common with other western water utilities. The rating reflects strong regulatory compliance, capital planning and ongoing initiatives to diversify water supplies, storage and recycling capabilities, and robust drought contingency planning to ensure that operations and finances remain stable even under severe drought conditions.

The Aaa rating is supported by an extremely large customer base with above average income levels and a robust economy that includes the cities of Oakland (Aa1 stable), Berkeley (Aa1) and surrounding East Bay communities. Governance considerations are a credit driver and strong management continues to support excellent credit quality with adopted policies and robust multi-year planning contributing to sound and consistent financial performance. The rating also incorporates weak legal covenants that are largely offset by stronger internal coverage targets.

The upgrade of the commercial paper program rating from Aa2 to Aa1 reflects a one-notch distinction from the district's Aaa senior revenue bond rating and incorporates a subordinate lien on the district's net revenues as defined under the legal documents.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the district will maintain sound reserves and debt service coverage levels consistent with its adopted policies and targets, which exceed weak debt covenants. The stable outlook is also based upon our expectation that the district will continue to benefit from adequate storage during the ongoing drought and that the district will make ongoing progress in diversifying its water supplies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in debt service coverage levels

- Material deterioration of liquidity position- Failure to continue securing adequate long-term water supplies

LEGAL SECURITY

The water revenue bonds are special obligations of the district payable solely from Subordinated Water Revenues. Because the district has no outstanding senior bonds and has covenanted that it will not issue any senior bonds in the future, the bonds effectively have a senior lien pledge on net water revenues as defined in the 18th Supplemental Indenture. These water revenues are adjusted for deposits and withdraws from the Rate Stabilization Fund.

The revenue bonds' legal structure provides for a weak 1.1 times rate covenant and 1.1 times test for the issuance of additional parity bonds that includes a portion of projected revenues rather than a strictly historical test. However, it is management's policy to set rates sufficient to generate 1.6 times annual coverage on parity revenue bond debt service, and, in practice, they have generally exceeded this goal even during the state's historic drought. There is no debt service reserve on the bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022A Green Bonds will reimburse the district for funds spent for treatment plant upgrades, reservoir rehabilitation and maintenance, raw water infrastructure, water loss control, pressure zone improvements, water transmission, and cathodic protection system maintenance.

Proceeds from the Series 2022B-1 bonds will refund the district's outstanding water system Series 2012A revenue refunding bonds for debt service savings, with no extension of debt service payments.

Proceeds from the Series 2022B-2 bonds are also expected to refund the district's outstanding water system Series 2008A variable rates revenue bonds and terminate the interest rate swap agreement with no extension of debt service payments, if the district is able to do so on a cost-neutral basis.

PROFILE

Encompassing 332 square miles, the district's water service area includes both urban and suburban portions of Alameda County (Aaa stable) and Contra Costa County (Aa1 stable). The district is the 13th largest retail water utility in the US, serving approximately 1.4 million people or 50% of the combined population of Alameda and Contra Costa Counties.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1312726. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Madeline Atkins

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Helen Cregger

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_WEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

