Moody's upgrades Eastern Illinois University's (IL) issuer and revenue bond ratings to Ba3 and certificates of participation to B1; outlook stable

New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Eastern Illinois University's issuer and Auxiliary Facilities System Revenue Bond (AFS) ratings to Ba3 from B1 and its Certificates of Participation (COP) rating to B1 from B3. Total outstanding direct debt at the university in fiscal 2021 was approximately $72 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Eastern Illinois University's (EIU) issuer rating to Ba3 reflects notable strengthening of its balance sheet, in part driven by significant federal pandemic relief combined with ongoing good expense management and timely payments by the State of Illinois (Baa2 stable) for its operating appropriations. Total cash and investments have risen over 50% since fiscal 2017 based on preliminary fiscal 2021 results, with monthly liquidity also improving materially.

EIU's rating will continue to be constrained by its high reliance on the State of Illinois for operating support and a highly challenging student market. The university receives over 50% of its revenue from the state, making EIU vulnerable to future funding volatility or reduced appropriations. Favorably, enrollment has shown signs of stability over the past few years. The university has benefited from investment in new programs and expanding partnerships throughout the state, but growth will be constrained by challenging demographic projections in the state. Capital spending has been below depreciation for many years resulting in an increasing age of plant, which could further weaken the university's brand and strategic positioning over the long run. A significant $119 million investment from the state for a new science building will address some need. Operating performance will be constrained by near-term inflation and wage pressures, but will be aided by additional HEERF recognition in fiscal 2022 and the potential for state appropriations increases in fiscal 2023.

The upgrade of the Auxiliary Facilities System Revenue Bonds to Ba3 incorporates the breadth of pledged revenues for the system's modest debt service obligations, dedicated system reserves and strengthening of the university's broader credit profile reflected in the Ba3 issuer rating.

The certificates of participation are rated one notch below the issuer level rating due to the contingent nature of the obligation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued on-time payments from the State of Illinois and modest improvement in operating performance while maintaining current levels of liquidity and overall reserves. It also reflects expectations of generally stable enrollment and student related charges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improvements in the state's fiscal condition over multiple years, resulting in improved state credit quality and an improved operating environment

- Significant improvement in strategic position, reflected in growing enrollment leading to increased net tuition revenue and decreasing reliance on state funding for operations

- Sustained strengthening of university-wide operating performance

- Continued growth in balance sheet reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of the State of Illinois' fiscal condition resulting in uncertainty surrounding direct operating support and on-behalf payments

- Material weakening of liquidity or inability to improve university-wide operating performance and maintain sound debt service coverage

- Sustained declines in enrollment and student related revenue

LEGAL SECURITY

The AFS bonds are secured by the net revenues of the Auxiliary Facilities System, as well as mandatory student fees and tuition revenues, subject to the prior payment of operating and maintenance expenses of the Auxiliary Facilities System, but only to the extent necessary. There is a rate covenant to provide 2x coverage of maximum annual debt service from pledged revenue, as well an additional bonds test. There is no debt service reserve fund, and accumulated surpluses from the AFS system may be used to support any lawful purpose. In fiscal 2021, MADS coverage from total funds available for debt service was a strengthening 48x.

The COPs are unsecured but payable from both state-appropriated funds and from budgeted legally available funds of the university from sources other than state appropriations, including tuition and fees. The obligation to pay can be terminated in the event that the university does not receive sufficient state appropriations and does not have other legally available funds.

PROFILE

Eastern Illinois University, founded in 1895, is a regional public university located in Charleston, approximately 50 miles south of Champaign. EIU offers baccalaureate and master's degrees in education, business, arts, sciences, and humanities. It reported enrollment of over 8,600 headcount for fall 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

