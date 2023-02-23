Moody's upgrades Edison to Baa2, Southern California Edison to Baa1; Outlook is stable

Approximately $30 billion of debt securities affected

New York, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded the senior unsecured rating of Edison International (Edison) to Baa2 from Baa3, and the senior unsecured rating of its principal subsidiary Southern California Edison Company (SCE) to Baa1 from Baa2. The rating outlook for both entities is stable. Please see below for a complete list of rating actions.

Moody's rating action is partly driven by ESG factors because the decline in wildfire risk has moderated its physical environmental risk and social risk as it relates to customer relations and responsible production. The improvement, however, did not result in different ESG scores for Edison and SCE, except for its Social Issuer Profile Score (S-IPS), which was revised to S-3 from S-4. Edison and SCE are better positioned within the credit impact score of CIS-4 and the Environmental Issuer Profile Score (E-IPS) of 5, but the improvement did not result in a numerical change in the scores.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: California Pollution Control Financing Auth.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: California Statewide Communities Dev. Auth.

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to A2 from A3

....Underlying Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to A2 from A3

..Issuer: Clark (County of) NV

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to A2 from A3

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: Edison International

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Pref. Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

....Pref. Stock, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-2 from P-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

..Issuer: FARMINGTON (CITY OF) NM

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to A2 from A3

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: Maricopa (County of) AZ, Poll. Ctrl. Corp.

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to A2 from A3

..Issuer: SCE Trust II

....Pref. Stock, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

..Issuer: SCE Trust III

....Pref. Stock, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

..Issuer: SCE Trust IV

....Pref. Stock, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

..Issuer: SCE TRUST V

....Pref. Stock, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

..Issuer: SCE Trust VI

....Pref. Stock, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

..Issuer: Southern California Edison Company

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Senior Secured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A3

....Pref. Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....Pref. Stock, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Upgraded to A2 from A3

....Underlying Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Upgraded to A2 from A3

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Southern California Edison Company

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Edison International

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: SCE Trust II

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: SCE Trust III

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: SCE Trust IV

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: SCE TRUST V

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: SCE Trust VI

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Southern California Edison Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The one-notch upgrade reflects the decline in wildfire risk facing SCE. Since the wildfires it experienced in 2017 and 2018, SCE has not experienced catastrophic widfires, even as California has continued to suffer from large and damaging wildfires on a statewide basis," said Toby Shea VP -- Senior Credit Officer, "the progress made by the utility to address its wildfire risk, combined with its access to the state's wildfire fund and legislative reform of the wildfire cost recovery process, has materially improved the company's overall credit quality."

Edison's credit profile primarily reflects the credit profile of SCE, its principal utility subsidiary. SCE is a large, fully-regulated, investor-owned utility (IOU) with its entire service territory located within the state of California. SCE has a strong underlying credit profile, including a strong constructive long-term relationship with regulators, but its overall credit profile is currently weaker than the average US fully regulated utility company predominantly because of its exposure to wildfire risk and the additional debt burden associated with financing wildfire claims and contributions to a state wildfire fund.

SCE's long-term credit profile is fundamentally driven by the underlying wildfire risk in its service territory and the company's ability to manage that risk. In 2017 and 2018, SCE experienced catastrophic wildfires that have so far resulted in about $8.8 billion of estimated gross loss ($4.6 billion of net loss) related to wildfire claims. Post 2018, SCE's estimated gross wildfire loss has dropped to $689 million on a cumulative basis. Fires alleged to have been started by SCE equipment in 2017 and 2018 damaged 2,739 building structures, but only 144 since 2018.

Wildfires in California are growing bigger and more damaging due to, among other things, climate change, the accumulation of dead and dry vegetation, and population growth in fire-prone areas. California utilities are particularly vulnerable to wildfire liabilities because of the state's unusual practice of applying the legal doctrine of inverse condemnation, which holds utilities strictly liable for utility equipment caused wildfires, with costs that can be in the tens of billions of dollars, without considering how reasonably the utilities acted.

California enacted wildfire legislation in 2019 (AB 1054) which introduced important risk mitigants with regard to the potential financial impact of catastrophic wildfires on utilities. While AB 1054 did not repeal the application of inverse condemnation, it established a $21 billion wildfire fund to pay wildfire claims and capped a utility's wildfire liability to 20% of its T&D equity rate base, which currently translates to a cap of about $3.4 billion for SCE. AB 1054 also enhanced the ability of utilities to recover wildfire costs from ratepayers by shifting the burden of proof to interveners in the prudency review process. We continue to view the wildfire fund to be adequate as the only drawing expected so far is related to Pacific Gas & Electric Company's (PG&E, Baa3 senior secured rating, positive) Dixie fire, which could be around $150 million.

SCE operates under a robust regulatory framework that includes a four-year rate plan and various pass-through mechanisms. In addition, the company also receives an authorized return on equity (ROE) of 10.05% for 2023-2025, with the potential for an upward adjustment in the current interest rate environment. Even though these ROEs are higher than the industry average, we view them as necessary because 1) California also places more demands and risks on its utilities because of its ambitious public policy goals and 2) due to the high level of wildfire risk.

We expect Edison to have a run-rate CFO pre-WC to debt ratio of around 15% with securitization debt removed. Edison's CFO pre-WC to debt ratios mainly reflect that of SCE's CFO pre-WC to debt ratios of around 18% but are 300 basis points lower because of additional debt and expenses at the parent entity. SCE's underlying rate base should produce a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio of about 26%, but it is currently substantially lower because it incurred about $6.5 billion of additional debt to finance its wildfire fund contribution and wildfire claims.

Liquidity

SCE's liquidity is tight for its credit profile because of the large amount of upcoming debt maturities in 2023. SCE and Edison combined have about $4.3 billion of debt maturing in 2023 – $2.9 billion at SCE and $1.4 billion at Edison.

Our liquidity analysis incorporates a view that SCE's access to capital markets to refinance these debt maturities is strong. Most of the debt is first mortgage bonds maturing at the utility and is used to support utility operations. Proceeds from AB 1054 securitization in 2023 will be available to repay $730 million of this debt. Nevertheless, the large amount of maturities creates some risk, given the potential for market access issues in the event of a large wildfire or other extreme event.

Liquidity is not an issue for the demands of SCE's utility operations. SCE should generate enough cash flow from operations to support its capital expenditures in 2023. Even though SCE has $6 billion of capital expenditures planned for 2023 and still needs to pay about $1.2 billion of wildfire claims as of September 30, 2022, the company also expects to recover almost $1.3 billion of deferred costs in 2023 in addition to cash flow generated from its base revenue. If it is necessary to support its liquidity, Edison could also cut back on its dividend, which should be around $1.1 billion in 2023.

Rating outlook

The stable outlook on SCE reflects the company's progress in reducing its exposure to wildfire risk over the past four years and the support provided by the state of California's wildfire fund established by AB 1054, stabilizing its credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Additional rating upgrades are unlikely without a material elimination of wildfire risk or greater confidence that the CPUC will allow SCE to recover the cost of wildfire claims on a timely basis. An upgrade may also be predicated on Edison and SCE having a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio of at least 19% and 22% for a sustained period of time, respectively.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

We could take negative rating action should SCE suffer a setback in controlling catastrophic wildfires, the CPUC issues an excessive disallowance in wildfire cost recovery proceedings, or the wildfire fund suffers a large depletion. Downward rating pressure could also occur if Edison and SCE generate a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio below 14% and 17% on a sustained basis.

Company Profile

Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison is the parent company of SCE, a California-based electric utility that supplies electric energy to 5.2 million customers in central, coastal, and southern California. SCE is predominantly a transmission and distribution (T&D) company and is the dominant cash flow contributor (>99%) to Edison. SCE is regulated by California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

