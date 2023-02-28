Moody's upgrades Eksportfinans ASA's long-term issuer rating to A2 from Baa1; positive outlook

Stockholm, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Eksportfinans ASA's (Eksportfinans) senior unsecured debt ratings and long-term issuer rating to A2 from Baa1. The Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA were upgraded to baa1 from baa3. The long-term foreign and local currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) were upgraded to A1 from A3, the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment was also upgraded to A1(cr) from A3(cr), while the short-term Commercial Paper, CRRs, and short-term CR Assessment were upgraded to P-1 and P-1(cr) from P-2 and P-2(cr), respectively. The outlook on the long-term senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings is now positive.

This rating action concludes the review for upgrade initiated on December 7, 2022. Moody's considers that the company has achieved a material reduction in the complexity of its operations and improved its asset-liability matching during its wind-down. Combined, these factors led to two notches of upgrade in the company's long-term ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The multi-notch upgrade of Eksportfinans' BCA to baa1 from baa3 reflects the progress achieved in its run-off that has significantly improved the likelihood of timely repayment and smooth run-off of its remaining obligations.

Eksportfinans has reached a stable state in its run-off, with reported total assets of approximately NOK9 billion as of December 2022, down 96% from approximately NOK214 billion reported in 2011. At the same time, total equity reached NOK6.1 billion, representing 68% of total assets, as of December 2022. Lending has also decreased significantly, and the loan book was NOK1.2 billion as of year-end 2022, most of which is secured by guarantees from Eksfin (Exsport Finance Norway) or highly rated banks. Profitability was relatively weak in 2021 and 2022 due to one-offs and negative investment valuation effects, albeit the rating agency expects the company's performance to stabilise broadly in line with the company's historical average.

Eksportfinans has successfully managed its debt repayments and has gradually reduced its debt outstanding to NOK2.6 billion while maintaining its liquid resources at around NOK7 billion representing 83% of tangible banking assets in December 2022. Furthermore, the reduced number of remaining funding structures is enhancing the liability matching and reducing the complexity for the company's management in managing the run-off.

A key risk for Eksportfinans remains the departure of key personnel managing its complex structured funding and its related derivatives risk management. However, the company has processes and routines in place to limit disruptions in operations in the case of such departure.

Eksportfinans is funded almost entirely with senior unsecured debt, which means that in a failure scenario, the losses would be spread among a large number of investors. Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis indicates a very low loss given failure for senior unsecured creditors, resulting in a two-notch uplift in the relevant ratings from the company's baa1 Adjusted BCA.

OUTLOOK

Eksportfinans' long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings outlook changed to positive from ratings under review. In Moody's opinion, as the company continues to wind down, the risk present in its operations will keep subsiding. Due to loans being repaid and the company's funding to gradually mature, its accumulated liquid assets on its balance sheet will be more than sufficient to cover the repayments of its debt portfolio.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded as a result of the continued orderly wind down of the company, reducing the risks around its ability to repay its remaining debts as they fall due, while maintaining strong liquidity and capital buffers.

A downgrade is unlikely given the long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings positive outlook. However, there could be downward pressure on the rating if there were large extraordinary dividend payments, beyond Moody's current expectations, that would weaken the company's liquidity and jeopardise its debt repayment ability.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Items color coded in purple in this Press Release relate to unsolicited ratings for a rated entity which is non-participating.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

