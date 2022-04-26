Moody's upgrades Eldorado Brasil Celulose to Ba3, stable outlook

New York, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded to Ba3 from B1 the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Eldorado Brasil Celulose S.A. ("Eldorado"). The outlook is stable.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Eldorado Brasil Celulose S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Eldorado Brasil Celulose S.A.

....Outlook, Remains stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Eldorado's rating upgrade to Ba3 reflects the company's improved liquidity risk resulting from significant progress over the last year in reducing short term debt and extending maturities, despite the uncertainty resulting from the ongoing shareholder dispute. The Ba3 rating also reflects the company's strong operating performance, comparing well with peers in this rating category.

The rating is also supported by Eldorado's efficient operations and low-cost profile, which reflects the quality of its assets and its vertically integrated production process, including its state-of-the-art production plant, privileged location, forest availability and self-sufficiency in wood and energy. The rating also considers Eldorado's position as the second largest producer of market pulp in Brazil, after Suzano.

The rating is constrained by the Eldorado's relatively small scale and susceptibility to event risk, driven by its single-plant operations and limited operational diversification. Operations are concentrated in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, in the central part of Brazil, an area well suited for growing eucalyptus trees. Nevertheless, Eldorado's ability to control input costs partially compensates for the risk of operating primarily in a single commodity product and in a single location.

Eldorado's unbalanced capital structure has also been a rating constraint since the shareholders' litigation started, compromising the company's ability to implement liability management initiatives necessary to lengthen its debt maturity profile and manage liquidity risk.

Over the course of 2021, however, despite the still ongoing shareholders' dispute, Eldorado was able to reduce refinancing risk and improve its capital structure. Total debt decreased by approximately BRL1.5 billion following the amortization of the $350 million senior unsecured notes due in June 2021 and prepayment of the balance of BNDES loans, partly financed by the issuance of debentures. The company issued a total of BRL 1.2 billion in new debentures and CRA in 2021, demonstrating good access to the local markets. At year-end 2021, short-term debt decreased to 15% of total, compared to 73% at year-end 2020. However, 2023 maturities still need to be addressed and Moody's expects a plan to be in place by the end of 2Q22.

Given that Eldorado's expansion plans have been put on hold until the shareholders' dispute is resolved, Moody's expects the company to continue to direct internal cash generation to debt amortization and prepayments. Moody's expects total debt to decrease to around BRL4.5 billion at the end of 2022 and around BRL3.5 billion at the end of 2023, supported by positive free cash flow generation above BRL1.0 billion in 2022 and 2023.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that Eldorado will continue to seek improvement in its capital structure and reduction in leverage over the rating horizon. Moody's also expects that the company will benefit from positive fundamentals in the market pulp segment in the next 12 to 18 months and will use excess cash generation to reduce debt, while extending maturities. More specifically, Moody's expects Eldorado to address 2023 maturities in a timely manner.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upward rating movement would require Eldorado to gain scale and increase cash flows diversification by source (different segments) and/or geography (asset location). The company would also need to continue to improve its liquidity profile and capital structure, while maintaining its competitive cost position and low leverage. Quantitatively, an upgrade of the company's rating would depend on:

- leverage below 3.0x Moody's adjusted total debt/EBITDA on an ongoing basis;

- Moody's adjusted retained cash flow to debt above 20% on an ongoing basis; and

- positive FCF generation and interest coverage, measures as adjusted EBITDA/interest expense, above 6x on a sustained basis.

The rating or outlook could suffer negative pressure if Eldorado is not able to continue to improve its liquidity profile and extend debt maturities currently concentrated in 2023 and 2024. In addition, a downward movement could happen if a deterioration in the shareholders' dispute process adversely impacts the company's ability to access adequate financing again, locally or abroad. Quantitatively, negative pressure on the rating would result from:

- leverage, measured as total adjusted debt/EBITDA, trending towards 4x or above, and

- interest coverage, measured as adjusted EBITDA/interest expense, remaining below 4x on a sustained basis,

- significant deterioration in the company's operating performance or persistently low or negative free cash flow generation.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1299152. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil and with operations in Tres Lagoas, Mato Grosso do Sul, Eldorado Brasil is a key player in the global pulp markets, with an installed capacity of 1.5 million tons of hardwood pulp (1.7 million tons nominal capacity) and very competitive cash cost, supported by an extensive forest base of more than 230,000 hectares in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul. Eldorado is owned by J&F Investimentos S.A. (50.59%) and CA Investment (Brazil) SA, subsidiary of Paper Excellence (49.4%). Eldorado started operations in December 2012 and reported revenues of BRL 6.0 billion (USD 1.12 billion) in December 2021.

