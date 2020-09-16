Moody's upgrades Eletrobras rating to Ba2 and raises its BCA to ba3; outlook changed to stable

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras ratings to Ba2 from Ba3, including the company's senior unsecured debt and corporate family rating (CFR). Simultaneously, Moody's raised the company's baseline credit assessment (BCA) to ba3 from b1. The outlook for all ratings was changed to stable from positive.

Rating actions:

...Corporate family rating (CFR), upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

$625 (outstanding) million Senior Unsecured Global Notes due 2021, upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

Outlook was changed to stable from positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Eletrobras' BCA to ba3, reflects the company's improved credit profile following its business turnaround initiatives implemented since 2016, allowing the company to resume an investment path to sustain its dominant market position in the Brazilian electricity sector. The ratings consider an increased visibility into the company's investment strategy, as highlighted on its long-term business plan released in August, with management's commitment to a disciplined financial approach, where the consolidated net leverage to the reported EBITDA remains below 2.5x under difference scenarios. The upgrade also incorporates notable improvements on the company's liquidity position, stemming from the completion of liability management initiatives that extended the debt maturity profile. In addition, recent regulatory allowances on transmission assets will further contribute to stronger credit metrics through incremental cash generation of approximately BRL3 billion per year until 2024.

Eletrobras' standalone credit profile remains constrained by the significant amount of outstanding liabilities and execution risks associated to Angra 3, a 1.4-gigawatt nuclear power plant project owned through the subsidiary Eletronuclear. About BRL14 billion, or 43% of the total investments budget through 2024 will be allocated to the completion of this project, which has been halted since in 2015. The company has already committed BRL3.5 billion of equity resources to the recovery of construction works through 2021, but the viability studies, contract renegotiations and financial settlement are still pending. The process of hiring a new engineering consortium to complete this project by 2026 may translate into cost overruns and further delay the project's completion, which is not fully reflected in the rating's scenario.

For the twelve months ended June 2019, Eletrobras' consolidated leverage as measured by the cash flow from operations pre-working capital (CFO pre-WC) to net debt ratio reached 15%, up from 11% in the three-year average between 2017 and 2019. At the same time, the cash interest coverage has improved to 2.8x from 2.1x. The improvement relates to the successful sale of unprofitable businesses, along with enhanced controls and other initiatives to support operating efficiency gains, leading to a recurring EBITDA around BRL8 billion per year, calculated according to Moody's standards. The rating's scenario considers that the (CFO pre-WC) to net debt ratio will remain in the 15 to 20% range through 2024 with the interest coverage in the 2.5x to 3.0x range.

We expect that the company will further pursue its deleveraging trajectory, supported by the extraordinary transmission revenues and disciplined execution of its large capex plan -BRL32.5 from 2020 to 2024, despite our expectation of above-historical dividend distributions given increased profitability. Eletrobras' total outstanding debt was approximately BRL57 billion according to Moody's standard adjustments, not including BRL30 billion in off-balance guarantees to debt issued by unconsolidated subsidiaries or BRL24 billion in contingent liabilities.

Eletrobras' liquidity position has significantly improved. As of June 30th, the company reported BRL14.7 billion of short-term cash and cash equivalents that compare to BRL15.5 billion in debt obligations through December 2021. About 38% of outstanding debt matures in 2025 or beyond. Moody's expects the company's cash generation to cover mandatory cash obligations and maintenance capital expenditures of its existing assets in the next 12-18 months.

As a government-related issuer, Eletrobras' Ba2 rating takes into consideration the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis, which results in one notch uplift from its standalone credit profile. This framework incorporates assumptions of high interdependence with the Government of Brazil (Ba2 stable), the controlling shareholder, and a moderate level of support. Moody's view on the support considers Brazil's fiscal consolidation efforts and potential budget restrictions, which could hinder timely financial support should Eletrobras face a financial distress. However, we expect that some level of support from the federal government would still be forthcoming because of the company's relevance as the main electric company in Brazil - accounting for 30% of the country's generation capacity and 45% of the installed transmission lines - and strategic position for regional and economic development. Historically, evidence of support from the sovereign has been in the form of cash transfers for equity increase, deferral on dividend payments, debt guarantees, and loans granted from state owned banks.

The government plans to dilute its participation in Eletrobras through an equity offering that will provide the company additional resources to support its investment strategy. This plan would also improve profitability based on the repricing of certain generation contracts and reduction in the exposure to the Angra 3 project. Nonetheless, the terms and conditions for this capitalization plan remain unclear and subject to a complex political approval process. Hence, Moody's has not incorporated any potential implications of the privatization into Eletrobras' ratings at this time. A privatization will lead us to reassess the assumptions on the dependence and support levels coming from Brazil's government. A material reduction of the Brazilian government's ownership to less than 20% and limited control could lead us to assess Eletrobras' credit quality in line with its standalone operating and financial profile.

The stable outlook on Eletrobras' ratings follows the stable outlook on the Brazilian government's Ba2 rating. It also incorporates our view that the company's stand-alone credit profile will continue to gradually improve over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Eletrobras' Ba2 rating would depend on a similar action on Moody's ratings on the government of Brazil. Upward rating pressure on Eletrobras' BCA could result from further improvement on its overall credit metrics, continued financial discipline towards new investments and operating expenses, along with a predictable regulatory environment for its electricity businesses. Quantitatively, a positive action can occur upon clear indications that CFO pre-WC to net debt and Interest coverage ratios approaching 25% and 3.0x, respectively, on a sustainable basis.

Negative rating pressure could result from a rapid deterioration in the company's liquidity profile resulting from unexpected large cash outlays or deterioration in its operating performance. Moody's would consider a downgrade if such pressures were not mitigated by an extraordinary financial support from its shareholders. Deterioration in the sovereign's credit quality or perception of weakened governance could also prompt a downward action. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if the CFO pre-WC to total net debt ratio falls below 10%, or the interest coverage Ratio remains below 2.0x for two consecutive periods.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Eletrobras is a holding company controlled by Brazil's federal government with 51.8% of Eletrobras' voting capital and 42.6% of its total capital. Eletrobras is the country's largest energy company with a total installed capacity of 51.3 gigawatts (GW), equivalent to 30% of Brazil's total power generation segment and interests on a total of 71,503 kilometers (km) high voltage transmission lines, equivalent to 45% of the country's electricity network. Investments are held mainly under separate subsidiaries, being Furnas, Chesf and Eletronorte the largest ones. In the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020, the company's adjusted net revenues reached BRL27.2 billion, of which 67% derived from the generation business and 31% from the transmission segment.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

