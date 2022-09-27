Moody's upgrades Elis' ratings to Ba1 from Ba2 ratings; stable outlook

Paris, September 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded Elis S.A.'s (Elis or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD. Concurrently, the rating on the €4 billion backed senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme was upgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba2, and the ratings on the backed senior unsecured notes (senior notes) due 2023, 2026, 2027 and 2028 were upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2. The outlook has been changed to stable from positive.

"Today's rating action reflects our expectation that further recovery in the hospitality end market and the company's strong track record in offsetting cost inflation will result in credit metrics commensurate with a Ba1 CFR on a sustained basis", says Eric Kang, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst on Elis. "Although we expect the company will face more challenging market conditions over the next 12-18 months, Elis can reduce costs, capex and dividends if needed to limit a deterioration in financial metrics and ensure positive future free cash flow generation", adds Mr Kang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Elis' CFR to Ba1 from Ba2 reflects Moody's expectations that a further recovery in the hospitality end market, the company's strong track record in offsetting cost inflation and the levers at the company's disposal to limit financial pressures from a deteriorating outlook, will result in credit metrics commensurate with a Ba1 CFR on a sustained basis, notably Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reducing towards 3.0x and Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) / debt in the low to mid single percentage digits. Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA and FCF/debt were 3.5x and 3.0% respectively for the last twelve months ended 30 June 2022 (excluding €450 million of debt proceeds earmarked for the repayment of the senior notes maturing in February 2023).

Moody's expects Elis to face more challenging market conditions over the next 12-18 months amid slower economic activity and volatile commodity prices, notably energy. However, Elis' operating performance during the pandemic and past economic cycles has been robust, partly because of diversified end markets. The resilience of Elis' business model also reflects its ability to timely reduce costs, capex and dividend payments if needed to protect margins and FCF generation. Furthermore, at this stage, Moody's does not expect potential gas rationing to have a material or long-lasting negative effects on Elis' credit profile, reflecting its exposure to essential businesses like healthcare, food processing and pharmaceuticals as well as its ability to timely adjust production capacity as shown during the pandemic.

Moody's expects Elis to maintain a conservative financial policy as reflected by its objective to further reduce reported net leverage in the coming years and the company's decision to suspend dividends in 2020-2021 to support liquidity during the pandemic. Moody's also expects Elis' acquisition strategy to continue focusing on small acquisitions, mostly funded with internally generated cash flows. This conservative financial policy and in particular the company's willingness to cut past dividends offsets to some extent the weak FCF for the rating category. Moody's expects Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt excluding dividend payments to be in the mid single percentage digits over the next 12-18 months. The company targets a net leverage as reported of 2.5x by year-end 2022 compared to 3.0x over 2017-2019.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Elis' liquidity as good reflecting Moody's expectation of positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months, unrestricted cash balances of €614 million as of 30 June 2022 (including €450 million of debt proceeds earmarked for the repayment of the senior notes maturing in February 2023), and access to an undrawn sustainability-linked revolving credit facility (RCF) of €900 million - although the RCF provides a backup for the €600 million commercial paper programme, of which €219 million was outstanding as of 30 June 2022.

Moody's expects the company will maintain comfortable headroom under the net leverage financial maintenance covenant, which applies to the RCF and the US private placement (USPP) debt. The covenant, which is tested semi-annually, is set at 3.75x. Net leverage as reported was 2.7x as of 30 June 2022.

Moody's expects the company will maintain good access to debt capital markets as reflected by the issuance of new senior notes, USPP debt and convertible notes since May 2022, which provides some comfort that the company will be able to refinance the senior notes of €450 million (original nominal value of €650 million) and convertibles notes of €388 million maturing in February 2023 and October 2023 respectively. After 2023, Elis has a staggered debt maturity profile with around €300 million to €500 million of debt maturating annually between 2024 and 2029.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The (P)Ba1 backed senior unsecured rating of the EMTN programme as well as the Ba1 backed senior unsecured instrument ratings on the senior notes due 2023, 2026, 2027 and 2028 are at the same level as the Ba1 CFR. The senior notes rank pari passu ranking with Elis' other bank facilities. All these facilities are unsecured and have a weak level of guarantee from operating companies.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assumes that Elis' credit metrics will continue to strengthen over the next 12 to 18 months, leading to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reducing towards 3.0x and Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) / debt in the low to mid single percentage digits.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could develop if Elis maintains its strong operating execution and commits to a financial policy that will sustainably result in (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of below 3.0x, (2) strong levels of underlying free cash flow with continued ability to flex costs and capex when needed, and (3) good liquidity.

Downward rating pressure could materialize if a deterioration in earnings or a change in financial policy sustainably lead to (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increasing above 3.5x or (2) Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt weakening towards 1% or below. The ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity materially weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Elis is a France-based multiservice provider of flat linen, garment and washroom appliances, water fountains, coffee machines, dust mats and pest control services. The company reported revenue of around €3 billion in 2021.

