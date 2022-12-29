Moody's upgrades Elk River Area Schools ISD No. 728, MN's issuer & GO ratings to Aa2; assigns Aa2 UND/Aa1 ENH to new bonds

New York, December 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Elk River Area Schools Independent School District No. 728, MN's issuer rating to Aa2 from Aa3. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to Aa2 from Aa3, upgraded the rating on the district's outstanding certificates of participation to Aa3 from A1, and assigned a Aa2 underlying rating and a Aa1 enhanced rating to the district's General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2023A, expected to carry a par value of $10.9 million. Following the sale, the district is expected to have $286 million in direct bonded debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to Aa2 from Aa3 reflects the districts solid and improving financial performance. Reserves are healthy and are expected to grow based on unaudited FY2022 results. The rating also considers the district's strong economic base and elevated leverage. The credit benefits from above-average resident incomes and a growing enrollment trend. The major credit challenges include elevated leverage and fixed costs.

The Aa2 GOULT rating is equivalent to the Aa2 issuer rating because of the district's full faith and credit pledge with authority to raise ad valorem property taxes unlimited as to rate or amount.

The Aa3 rating on the certificates of participation is notched once off the issuer rating, reflecting the risk of annual appropriation and the more essential nature of the assets (school facilities).

The Aa1 enhanced rating assigned to the Series 2023A bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program. The Aa1 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aaa Issuer Rating. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the state's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program mechanics include a provision for third-party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Growth in resident wealth and incomes

- Continued growth in reserves - Reduction in overall leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in enrollment

- Reduction in reserves - Growth in total leverage or fixed costs - Downgrade of the State of Minnesota's Issuer Rating (enhanced) - Weakening of the credit enhancement program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds are supported by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The bonds are additionally secured by statute. The bonds are also supported by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's general fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2023A bonds will finance regular capital improvements to the district's facilities.

PROFILE

Elk River Area Schools Independent School District No. 728 is located in Sherburne County in east central Minnesota, approximately 30 miles northwest of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area. The district provides K-12 education to over 13,500 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

