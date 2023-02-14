Moody's upgrades Elma, NY's issuer and GOLT ratings to Aa2

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Elma Town, NY's issuer and the outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings to Aa2 from Aa3. This action concludes the review for possible upgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The town has approximately $3.5 million in debt outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Aa2 of Elma's issuer rating reflects its strong reserves and liquidity position driven by conservative budgeting. The town's healthy local economy benefits from its location near the greater Buffalo (A1 stable) area with average resident income and wealth levels. Total long-term liabilities remain low with modest future borrowing plans. Additionally, the town does not offer OPEB, keeping liabilities below-average. Total fixed costs are modest.

The absence of distinction between the Aa2 GOLT rating and the issuer rating reflects both the town's ability to override the property tax cap and the full faith and credit pledge supporting debt service.

The town's local economy remains stable and healthy, supported by modest development and economic opportunity within the town and greater Buffalo area. Resident income with adjusted median household income equal to 117.5% of the national median and full value per capital is below-average at $134,602. New development is limited, the management noticed that Moog, Inc. (Ba2 stable), one of the largest taxpayers is going to expand its facilities and create more job opportunities in the coming years.

The financial position is likely to remain strong and stable in the near term given conservative budgeting, particularly in budgeting sales tax revenue. The town has maintained surplus operations over the last two years, leading to a strong available fund balance of $5.5 million across all governmental funds, representing a strong 54.9% of revenues in fiscal 2021. Fiscal 2022 will continue its positive operating trend, and management expects modest fund balance increase and better than budgeted sale taxes revenues. Though, the town has maintained stable financial operations, most of its revenues are derived from economically sensitive revenue sources such as sales tax (25.8% of total revenue) and water district's charges for service (38%); the property taxes revenue makes up 18.4% of total revenue. The 2023 budget will continue its conservative budgeting practices and management aims to maintain balance operations. Additionally, the town was allocated to receive approximately $1.3 million ARPA funding, which will be used for capital improvements.

The total leverage is expected to remain modest given modest future borrowing plans. The total long-term liabilities as of fiscal 2021 year-end is 139.3% of total revenues, well below the state and national medians. Management plans to upgrade the sewer system with estimated total costs of $3.0 million. The town is applying for grants to cover at least half of the total costs, the remaining will be funded through financing. The town does not offer retiree health benefits (OPEB) resulting in lower long term liabilities and fixed costs than many similarly rated New York municipalities. The town participates in one multi-employer cost-sharing pension plan and offers length of service award program (LOSAP) benefits for fire workers. Moody's adjusted net pension liabilities represent 70% of total liabilities. The fixed costs is modest at 7.5% of total revenues.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are usually not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued trend of stable financial operations

- Significant economic growth and improved resident income and wealth levels - Declining in leverage as percentage of total revenue

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of reserves and liquidity

- Material growth in long-term liabilities and fixed costs - Contraction of the economic base and property wealth levels

LEGAL SECURITY

Payment of principal and interest on the town's general obligation bonds is backed by the town's full faith and credit supported by the town's authority to levy such ad valorem property taxes as may be necessary to pay the bonds, as limited by New York State's legislative cap on property taxes (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

PROFILE

The Town of Elma is located in Southeast Erie County (A1 stable) approximately 15 miles east of the City of Buffalo (A1 stable). As of 2021, the town had a population of 11,668.

