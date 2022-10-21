Moody's upgrades EnQuest's Corporate Family Rating to B2; stable outlook

London, October 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded EnQuest plc (EnQuest)'s corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 on review with direction uncertain, as well as the probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD on review with direction uncertain. Concurrently, Moody's confirmed the Caa1 instrument rating of the existing backed senior unsecured high yield notes due 2023, which will be withdrawn when the obligation is no longer outstanding, while no action was taken on the B3 instrument rating previously assigned to the new backed senior unsecured bond issuance due November 2027. The outlook has changed to stable from ratings under review.

This concludes the review with direction uncertain initiated by Moody's on 10 October 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action reflects EnQuest's improved liquidity position following the successful refinancing of the high-yield notes due October 2023, along with the expected progressive strengthening in the company's financial metrics over the next 12-18 months under Moody's base case scenario.

On 13 October 2022, EnQuest announced the successful refinancing of its existing outstanding $792.3 million senior notes due October 2023[1], which will be repaid in full with (i) proceeds of the new 5-year, high yield bond issue of $305 million, (ii) drawings of $400 million under the amended and restated Reserve Base Lending facility (RBL) maturing in April 2027 and (iii) around $90 million of available cash. The transaction removes substantial refinancing risk and improves EnQuest's liquidity position by spreading the company's debt maturities through 2027.

Moody's base case scenario assumes stable production at around 48 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, average oil prices of $75/bbl for the remainder of 2022 and for 2023 and unit OPEx of $20-$22/boe. Accordingly, EnQuest should generate Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of $800 million annually in 2022 and 2023, as well as Free Cash Flow (FCF) of $300 million and $200 million respectively despite rising cash outflows for abandonment costs, capex and tax payments related to the recently-introduced Energy Profits Levy. Assuming that positive FCF generation is primarily deployed towards progressive reimbursement of RBL drawings, Moody's projects key credit metrics to improve to levels commensurate with a B2 CFR, including gross debt to EBITDA declining to 2.3x by year-end 2022 and remaining within a 1.7x – 2.0x range in the medium term compared to 3.4x as at year-end 2021.

Moody's acknowledges that EnQuest's financial performance will continue to be influenced by industry cycles as well as by consequences arising from global initiatives to limit adverse effects from climate change, such as the gradual constraint in the use of hydrocarbons and the acceleration in the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources. Once these initiatives begin to change the trajectory of future oil and gas demand, Moody's expects EnQuest's future profitability and cash flow to be lower at future cyclical peaks and worse at future cyclical troughs. Nevertheless, the rating agency also expects this shift to occur over a period of decades and that global oil demand will continue to grow through at least the latter half of the 2030's, thus limiting to some extent the impact of these risks to EnQuest's credit profile in the short to medium term.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations incorporated into Moody's assessment of EnQuest's credit profile primarily relate to increasing regulatory risks facing upstream companies as the world moves towards cleaner energy mix, in particular as far as carbon emissions are concerned. By the end of 2021, EnQuest had achieved a 44% reduction in emission compared to the North Sea Transition Deal (NSTD) 2018 baseline, moving closer to the NSTD target of reducing emissions by 50% by 2030. Environmental considerations also extend to the management of decommissioning liabilities. Despite the significant uncertainties relating to the estimated costs for decommissioning, Moody's expects EnQuest's annual cash costs associated with asset retirement obligations to rise compared to historical levels albeit without impairing the company's cash generating capacity overall.

LIQUIDITY

EnQuest's liquidity profile is adequate. Under Moody's base case, the company's cashflow generation is projected to cover all funding needs over the next 12-18 months. EnQuest's first debt maturity over this period will be the redemption of the outstanding 7% senior unsecured retail notes in October 2023, which Moody's expects the company to fund out of FCF generation and available cash balances.

The company has access to an amended and restated $500 million RBL (including $75 million letter of credit-sublimit) which is projected to be largely drawn at closing. The RBL contains a net leverage covenant (set at 3.5x) and a liquidity covenant testing the company's sufficiency of funds for the next 24 months. Moody's expects EnQuest to retain sufficient headroom under both covenants.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 rating of the $305 million senior unsecured notes is one notch below EnQuest's B2 corporate family rating, reflecting the substantial amount of secured liabilities ranking ahead of the senior notes represented by drawings under the RBL and trade payables.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a progressive strengthening in EnQuest's key credit metrics supported by stable production volumes, retention of a sustainable cost structure and positive free cash flow generation. Moody's also expects the company to continue to conservatively manage its balance sheet, prioritizing debt reduction so as to keep its leverage comfortably within the guidance for a B2 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although further positive pressure is unlikely to arise in the short to medium-term, EnQuest's ratings could be upgraded if:

- Production increases sustainably above 70 kbpd

- Retained Cash Flow (RCF) to gross debt consistently exceeds 45% in a $60/bbl oil price scenario

- Moody's-adjusted gross debt to average daily production declines towards $25,000/barrel and

- Liquidity continues to strengthen, supported by positive FCF generation

Conversely, the ratings could come under pressure if:

- Gross leverage remains in excess of $35,000/barrel for a prolonged period of time

- RCF to debt declines below 20% on a sustained basis or

- Liquidity deteriorated or FCF generation turned negative as a result of a decline in oil prices

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Pricing of new bond issue 13-Oct-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Chiara Caviggioli

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

