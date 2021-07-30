Moody's upgrades EnQuest's rating to B3 and high yield notes to Caa1; stable outlook

London, 30 July 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded EnQuest plc (EnQuest)'s corporate family rating to B3 from Caa1, the probability of default rating to B3-PD from Caa1-PD and the rating assigned to the guaranteed senior unsecured high yield notes due in 2023 to Caa1 from Caa2. The outlook on all the ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's upgrade reflects the company's improved liquidity following the refinancing of the bank debt with a new Reserve Based Lending Senior Secured Facility (RBL) as well as an improved outlook for free cash flow generation.

Last June, the company completed the refinancing of its bank debt with a $600 million RBL and in July 2021 it finalized a $50 million placing and open offer. The refinancing improves Enquest's liquidity profile given that the maturity of the bank facilities has been extended out to June 2023 from October 2021.

The significantly improved oil and gas prices, compared to last year, and the sizeable hedging book required under the terms of the RBL will support cash flow generation in 2021 and 2022. As a result, Moody's expects that the drawings under the RBL will be repaid early prior to its maturity in 2023, absent further acquisitions.

In 2021, Moody's expects EnQuest's production to decline to around 49 kboepd (excluding the production from the Golden Eagle fields), from 59 kboepd in 2020, as several mature assets ceased production.

Taking into account the group's current hedge book and assuming an average Brent price of $55/barrel and opex of $15/boe, Moody's estimates that EnQuest will generate a Moody's Adjusted EBITDA of $730 million and a Free Cash Flow of around $400 million in 2021 after (i) $130 million of capex and principal lease repayments and (ii) approximately $40 million of deferred and contingent consideration paid related to the Magnus acquisition. Our FCF expectation excludes $73 million of interest payments on the bonds that are paid-in-kind when the Brent price is below $65/bbl.

The cash flow generated will be primarily used to repay drawings under the RBL and to fund the Golden Eagle acquisition, leading to an estimated Moody's-adjusted gross leverage of around 3.0x at year-end 2021.

Moody's expects the acquisition of Golden Eagle to close by the end of the third quarter of this year leading to a full year pro-forma production of 59kboepd. The acquired assets will contribute to the moderate and ongoing shift of the business profile towards more mid-life fields compared to late-life ones. Following the cessation of production on several oil fields in the UK North Sea in 2020 and 2021, the company's production is concentrated on Magnus, Kraken, the Malaysian assets as well as Golden Eagle (when the acquisition closes).

The B3 rating continues to reflect a relatively low 2P reserves life of approximately 9 years and thus Moody's highlights the need to continue to invest in order to replenish the reserves. In addition, the company will need to invest in order to convert its 2C resources into producing ones in order to sustain production in the years to come.

LIQUIDITY

EnQuest's liquidity profile is adequate. As of end of June 2021, Moody's estimates that the company had approximately $200 million of cash and $70 million availability under the recently signed RBL.

If the high yield notes are refinanced, the new RBL will be automatically extended to the earliest date between seven years from the day of signing or the point at which the remaining economic reserves for all borrowing base assets are projected to fall below 25% of the initial economic reserves forecast. If the bonds are not refinanced, the RBL will mature in June 2023.

The RBL has an amortization schedule of approximately $100 million per quarter starting from March 2022. The facility has a biannual redetermination of the reserve base and it contains a net leverage covenant set at 3.5x, under which the company has significant capacity. The RBL also has a cash sweep provision for any cash exceeding $75 million being applied towards debt repayment.

Despite the company's adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months, Moody's notes that the company will face a maturity wall in October 2023 when the existing bonds come due.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Caa1 rating on the senior notes is one notch below the B3 CFR reflecting the substantial amount of secured liabilities ranking ahead of the senior notes. The notes are senior unsecured guaranteed obligations and are subordinated in right of payment to all existing and future senior secured obligations of the guarantors, including their obligations under the RBL.

EnQuest's main borrowings, which include the $600 million RBL, $797 million high-yield bond and $249 million retail bond, are guaranteed by essentially all of its operating subsidiaries. The RBL is secured by share pledges and floating charges of the subsidiary guarantors. The guarantees and security pledges are subject to a priority of claim in accordance with their terms, ranking the facility most senior with the notes effectively subordinated.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that EnQuest will continue to conservatively manage its balance sheet, securing a substantial part of its production with commodity hedges and keeping its leverage comfortably within the guidance for a B3 rating. Moody's also expects the company to continue to apply its free cash flow generation primarily to debt reduction, while maintaining a healthy liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While an upgrade is unlikely, EnQuest's ratings could be upgraded should a continuous recovery in operating profitability boost FCF generation, leading to a strong liquidity profile and Moody's-adjusted gross leverage sustained below 3.0x. The refinancing of the high yield notes maturing in 2023 is also a required condition for a possible upgrade.

Conversely, the ratings could come under pressure if leverage trended above 5.0x or liquidity deteriorated most likely as a result of a decline in oil prices. Failure to address the 2023 maturities at least 12 months in advance could also lead to a downgrade.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

EnQuest plc (EnQuest) is an independent oil and gas development & production company with the majority of its asset base on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf (UKCS) region of the North Sea. In 2020, it reported average daily production of 59.1 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe). As of 2020 year-end, EnQuest had 2P reserves of 189 million boe, of which approximately 90% were located in the UKCS in the North Sea, where it has interests in 10 production licences. In addition, EnQuest holds interests in Malaysia, which include the PM8/Seligi and PM409 Production Sharing Contracts, both of which the group operates.

In 2020, EnQuest reported business performance revenue of $866 million and EBITDA of $551 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Danilo Ruocco

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

