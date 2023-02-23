Moody's upgrades EnVen's Notes to B3 following acquisition by Talos

New York, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Talos Energy Ventures GOM LLC's (formerly Energy Ventures GoM LLC, or "EnVen") senior secured second lien notes due 2026 to B3 from Caa1. Concurrently, Moody's withdrew EnVen's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). The outlook was changed to stable from ratings on review for upgrade. This concludes the review initiated on September 22, 2022. Talos Production Inc.'s (Talos) ratings, including its B2 CFR and B3 senior secured second lien notes rating, and stable outlook remain unchanged.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Talos Energy Ventures GOM LLC

....Backed Senior Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Talos Energy Ventures GOM LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Talos Energy Ventures GOM LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of EnVen's senior secured notes to B3 follows the completion of the acquisition by Talos Production Inc. (Talos, B2 stable) on February 13, 2023. The B3 notes rating is one notch below Talos' CFR and reflects the notes' second lien claim on assets upon which Talos' RBL revolver (unrated) has a first lien. Talos' RBL revolver has $965 million in lender commitments. EnVen's approximately $258 million of senior secured second lien notes due 2026 are rated the same as Talos' $650 million of senior secured second lien notes due 2026 (both amounts reflect outstanding principal balances at the closing of the acquisition). In connection with the acquisition, Talos Production Inc. and its subsidiaries that are guarantors of the Talos notes became guarantors of EnVen's notes. Similarly, EnVen and its subsidiaries that are guarantors of the EnVen notes, became guarantors of Talos' notes.

Talos' B2 CFR reflects its moderate scale, asset concentration and challenges of operating in the US Gulf of Mexico, especially deep-water. Operating in the US Gulf of Mexico involves risks including relatively short-life reserves and meaningful plugging and abandonment costs. Talos is supported by its active hedging program, exposure to premium crude pricing, relatively low risk behind-pipe drilling and recompletion opportunities, and an experienced management team that has a multi-year track record of managing operations in the US Gulf of Mexico. Talos is acquisitive and faces the prospect of additional spending to explore and develop its assets, including potentially developing its oil and gas discovery in the Zama Field offshore Mexico upon a final investment decision. Talos' leverage metrics are sound, but these metrics going forward will depend on how the company funds its future spending and acquisitions.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Talos will continue generating free cash flow and maintain moderate leverage metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include the company diversifying and growing production and cash flow in a stable to improving industry environment; retained cash flow (RCF) to debt above 40%; consistent positive free cash flow generation; and a leveraged full cycle ratio (LFCR) comfortably exceeding 1x providing sufficient returns on projects while maintaining adequate liquidity.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include production below 50 thousand barrels per day (Mboe/d); RCF/debt below 25%; capital spending or acquisitions materially increasing leverage; capital productivity declining significantly; or liquidity deteriorating.

Talos Energy Ventures GOM LLC is a subsidiary of Talos Production Inc., which itself is a subsidiary of Talos Energy Inc., a publicly traded independent exploration and production company, which guarantees Talos Production Inc.'s notes on a senior unsecured basis. Talos Energy Inc. does not guarantee EnVen's notes. Talos Energy Inc. conducts all business operations through its operating subsidiaries, owns no operating assets and has no material operations, cash flows or liabilities independent of its subsidiaries.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396736. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

