Moody's upgrades Endeavor Energy to Ba1; outlook stable

Approximately $1.6 billion of rated debt affected

New York, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P.'s (Endeavor) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD, and senior unsecured notes to Ba2 from Ba3. The rating outlook was revised to stable from positive.

"The upgrade reflects Endeavor's increased scale, reduced debt balance and our expectation of continued growth and free cash flow generation under favorable price conditions through 2023," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Vice President. "The company's large drilling program, high level of capital spending and competitive full-cycle economics should drive significant growth and further strengthen its credit profile over the next several years."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Endeavor's Ba1 CFR reflects the company's large acreage position and deep drilling inventory in some of the most productive areas of the Midland Basin; low debt level and low breakeven costs that afford significant financial flexibility, and oil-weighted production and reserves that should generate peer leading margins even in a low price environment. The company has rapidly grown in recent years almost doubling its total proved reserves and increasing daily production by 67% since 2019. Moody's expects annual production to jump by almost 30% in 2022 as the company doubles its capital spending to roughly $3 billion to take advantage of elevated prices. Endeavor continues to improve its capital efficiency and cost structure although it will face some near term commodity, labor and oilfield services cost pressures like most other Permian Basin E&Ps.

Endeavor's ratings are restrained by its single-basin concentration, limited history of free cash flow generation and smaller scale relative to most investment grade peers. The CFR also considers Endeavor's partnership and governance structure, concentrated ownership, commercial relationships with several affiliated entities controlled by Autry Stephens, as well as its conservative financial policies involving hedging, distributions and growth.

Endeavor's low debt level and resilient Permian assets will provide significant financial capacity to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks. While Endeavor's financial performance will continue to be influenced by industry cycles compared to historical experience, Moody's expects that over time profitability and cash flow in the E&P sector to become less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources. Moody's expects this shift to occur over a period of decades and that global oil demand will continue to grow through at least the latter half of the 2030's.

Endeavor's $1.6 billion senior unsecured notes are rated Ba2, one notch below the CFR. The rating on the notes reflects the subordinated position to Endeavor's $1.5 billion committed senior secured revolving credit facility.

Moody's expects Endeavor to have very good liquidity through 2023. The company had approximately $780 million in cash & cash equivalents and an undrawn $1.5 billion committed revolving credit facility at the end of 2021. Moody's expects Endeavor to generate significant free cash flow and not use the revolver in the foreseeable future. The revolver has a $3.5 billion borrowing base, which is redetermined twice every year in May and November. The credit facility expires on March 12, 2025. There are two financial covenants governing the revolving credit agreement including a minimum current ratio of 1.0x and a maximum net funded debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.5x, which Endeavor should be able to meet easily through 2023. The partnership has no debt maturities until July 15, 2025, when the $600 million 6.625% bonds become due. Endeavor's large undeveloped Permian Basin acreage has significant value and could be a source of alternative liquidity, if needed.

The stable outlook reflects Endeavor's low leverage, low breakeven costs and significant free cash flow generation prospects through 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Endeavor's ratings could be upgraded if the company can sustain production above 300,000 boe/d, further improve capital efficiency including maintaining a Leveraged Full-Cycle Ratio (LFCR) above 2x and consistently generate strong free cash flow while maintaining low leverage. The ratings could be downgraded if Endeavor generates negative free cash flow, the RCF to debt ratio declines below 35%, or the LFCR falls below 1.5x.

Endeavor is a Midland, Texas-based private exploration and production (E&P) company with assets concentrated in the Midland Basin. Founded in 2000, Endeavor is wholly- owned by Autry Stephens and family.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

