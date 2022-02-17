Moody's upgrades Engineered Machinery's CFR to B2; outlook stable

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded Engineered Machinery Holdings, Inc.'s (dba Duravant) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the company's senior secured first lien rating to B1 from B2 and the senior secured second lien rating to Caa1 from Caa2. The outlook is stable.

The ratings upgrade reflects Moody's expectations for strong revenue growth over the next few years, supported by Duravant's sizable backlog and favorable industry demand fundamentals. On attractive margins, the company will generate significant and stable free cash over that period. However, Duravant's acquisitive appetite will sustain leverage at elevated levels.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Engineered Machinery Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Engineered Machinery Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Duravant's B2 CFR reflects the company's elevated leverage with debt-to-EBITDA above 7.0x (on proforma basis as of December 2021) and inherent cyclicality of the business. The company's credit metrics exhibit volatility due to its aggressive growth strategy with periodic debt-financed acquisitions. Nonetheless, Duravant has demonstrated the ability to deleverage its balance sheet through combination of earnings growth and debt reduction shortly after debt-funded acquisitions.

The ratings are supported by the company's strong profitability with EBITDA margins in excess of 20% and low capital needs that lends to a strong free cash flow. The company benefits from its defendable niche position in the specialized machinery with long-established customer relationships. In addition, the company's favorable exposure to food and beverage and e-commerce sector as well as growing presence in aftermarket businesses supports the ratings.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of continued earnings growth that will reduce leverage to below 7.0x, with stable positive free cash flow and substantial cash reserves supporting the company's very good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the strong operating performance and conservative financial policy result in debt-to-EBITDA below 5.0x and EBITA-to-interest expense above 2.0x on a sustained basis.

Ratings could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in Duravant's earnings as a result business integration issues, weaker operating environment or competitive pressures. A downgrade could be prompted if adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained meaningfully above current levels, EBITA-to-interest falls below 1.5x or liquidity weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Engineered Machinery Holdings, Inc. is the indirect parent of Duravant LLC. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Duravant designs and assembles packaging, material handling and food processing equipment for a number of industries, including food and beverage, consumer products, e-commerce and distribution, retail, and agriculture and produce. Duravant is owned by affiliates of Warburg Pincus, LLC. Sales in fiscal 2021 were $1.2 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

