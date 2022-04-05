Moody's upgrades Epiq's CFR to B3 from Caa1 and rates proposed 1st lien at B2; outlook stable

Approximately $1.1 billion of new debt rated

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded DTI Holco, Inc.'s (dba "Epiq Global" or "Epiq") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B3 from Caa1 and probability of default rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. At the same time, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to Epiq's proposed first lien senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $125 million revolving credit facility expiring 2027 and a $960 million first lien term loan due 2029. The outlook remains stable.

Net proceeds from the proposed term loan and a $250 million privately placed senior secured second lien term loan (not rated by Moody's) will be used to retire the company's existing credit facility and pay associated transaction fees and expenses. Moody's expects the new revolving credit facility to be undrawn at closing. The financing is expected to close by the end of April.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: DTI Holdco, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: DTI Holdco, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: DTI Holdco, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

All ratings are subject to the execution of the transaction as currently proposed and Moody's review of final documentation. The instrument ratings are subject to change if the proposed capital structure is modified. The Caa1 ratings on the company's existing credit facilities (revolver and term loan) have not been changed and will be withdrawn upon close of the transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the CFR to B3 incorporates the expectation of Epiq's timely completion of the refinancing transaction on currently proposed terms will ease Moody's concerns around the company's ability to refinance on commercially viable terms in advance of debt maturities. As proposed, the new capital structure affords the company ample liquidity, and hence time to execute its future growth plan and manage working capital volatility. However, the refinancing will not alter the company's very high level of debt and leverage, with pro forma debt-to-EBITDA of 7.8 times (Moody's adjusted and expensing capitalized software development expenses) as of December 31, 2021. Moody's expects that Epiq's financial growth strategies will remain aggressive, including the potential for debt-funded acquisitions, while it will also prudently manage its liquidity.

Positive industry tailwinds, including secular trends that will drive increased legal spend and gradual transition of work from law firms to alternative legal service providers ("ALSP"), combined with Epiq's strong bookings, should drive the company's organic revenue and EBITDA growth in a low single-digit percentage range over the next two years. Given Moody's expectation for a low single-digit topline growth and Epiq's prioritization of growth investments and acquisitions, its debt-to-EBITDA will likely remain around 7.0 times over the next 12-18 months.

Epiq's very high debt service cost and large capital spending plan, given the continued investment to digitize its platform, will only result in a low single-digit free cash flow to debt over the next 12-18 months.

The B3 CFR reflects Epiq's high pro forma debt-to-EBITDA leverage, estimated at 7.8 times (Moody's adjusted and expensing all capitalized software development costs) as of December 31, 2021, which is projected to decline around 7.0 times over the next 12-18 months. Epiq operates in an intensely competitive and fragmented eDiscovery market with modest customer concentration. The event driven nature of the company's business segments creates short term earnings and working capital volatility that limits revenue visibility. The company is also exposed to event risks under private equity ownership, especially debt-funded acquisitions.

The company's credit profile benefits from Epiq's global position as an alternative legal service provider ("ALSP"), offering cloud-based technology and services to corporate clients and law firms. The favorable macro industry dynamics for the eDiscovery market, driven by the exponential growth of created and stored data, the potential for regulatory changes in the US, and the anticipated pandemic-related litigation support Moody's expectation for stable single-digit organic topline growth over the next two years.

Epiq has high governance risk associated with private equity ownership, tolerance for high leverage and the potential for a more aggressive growth strategy. Additionally, Moody's believes that tech-enabled data providers, especially those that host critical and sensitive information, will remain prime targets for cyber criminals, creating various degree of cyber reputational risk for these firms. The management's organization is multi-layered and has been overhauled over the last several years. The company is building a track record of meeting annual budget targets.

Epiq's adequate liquidity profile will be supported by a pro forma cash balance of approximately $23 million at closing and full availability under a new $125 million revolving credit facility due 2027 (undrawn at closing). Moody's expects Epiq will generate normalized annual free cash flow of around 1% to 3% of total debt over the next 12-15 months. These cash sources provide adequate coverage for required annual term loan amortization of approximately $9.6 million, paid quarterly. There are no financial maintenance covenants applicable to the term loans, but the revolver is subject to a springing maximum first lien net leverage ratio of 7.4x, tested quarterly if the amount of revolver usage exceeds more than 35% ($43.75 million) of the revolving credit facility. The company is expected to maintain covenant compliance over the next 12-15 months even if the covenant utilization threshold is triggered.

The B2 rating assigned to Epiq's senior secured first lien credit facility (revolver and term loan), one notch above the company's B3 CFR, reflects their senior position in the capital structure relative to the senior secured second lien term loan and unsecured claims. The credit facility is secured jointly and severally by perfected first-priority security interests in substantially all the personal property of the borrower and each guarantor, first priority mortgages on material fee-owned real property of the borrower and each guarantor, and all proceeds and products of the property and assets. The credit facility is unconditionally guaranteed on a secured, first-priority basis by its direct parents and all of the borrower's present and future, direct and indirect domestic restricted subsidiaries.

As proposed, the first lien revolver, first lien term loan and second lien term loan are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: Incremental debt capacity up to 100% of pro forma LTM adjusted EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts subject to 4.5x first lien net leverage ratio. The credit agreement prohibits the sale or transfer of material intellectual property to unrestricted subsidiaries, which limits collateral "leakage" to unrestricted subsidiaries. Non-wholly owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Epiq's credit metrics will gradually improve over the next 12-18 months, such that debt-to-EBITDA will trend towards 7.0 times. Moody's also expects the company will maintain adequate liquidity and generate slightly positive free cash flow in 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Epiq's ratings if profitable revenue growth leads to a material reduction in leverage such that debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) leverage is sustained below 6.0 times, free cash flow to debt is sustained above 5%, and good liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade Epiq's ratings if revenue growth or profitability rates weaken, or if the company fails to generate positive free cash flow over an extended period. Quantitatively, the rating could also be downgraded if the company's debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 7.5 times or liquidity deteriorates for any other reason.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in New York, NY, Epiq is a leading global alternative legal service provider, namely litigation and administrative support services for corporations and law firms in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Epiq is majority owned by an investor group controlled by OMERS Private Equity, Inc., Harvest Partners, L.P., and management. The company generated annual revenue of approximately $1 billion in fiscal year ended 2021.

