Moody's upgrades Equinix to Baa3; outlook stable

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Equinix, Inc.'s
(Equinix) senior unsecured debt rating to Baa3 from Ba1. The company's
bank facilities (unrated) are unsecured obligations and rank pari passu
with the senior unsecured notes. Moody's has also withdrawn Equinix's
Ba1 corporate family rating, Ba1-PD probability of default
rating and SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating. With
this rating action, Moody's changed Equinix's ratings
outlook to stable from positive.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Equinix, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Shelf , Upgraded
to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (LGD4)
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Equinix, Inc.
... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn ,
previously rated Ba1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Equinix, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings upgrade reflects Moody's projections of strong financial performance
supported by continued solid high single-digit retail colocation
revenue growth and double-digit interconnection revenue growth.
Equinix's continuing and regular utilization of its at-the-market
stock offering program (ATM program) and today's significant secondary
equity issuance further support the upgrade and underscore the company's
commitment to a financial policy of balanced debt and equity funding.
Moody's expects this consistent capital sourcing policy will contribute
to consistent debt leverage in line with a publicly-stated and
company-defined target of 3-4x net debt to adjusted LQA
EBITDA (this calculation is not based on Moody's adjusted debt or
adjusted EBITDA).
The Baa3 senior unsecured rating is supported by Equinix's position
as the leading global independent data center operator offering carrier-neutral
data center and interconnection services to large enterprises, content
distributors and global internet companies. Equinix benefits from
its global competitive position, increasing asset coverage,
and more disciplined and balanced debt and equity funding strategy to
support organic and M&A-driven business growth, and to
fund annual cash flow deficits due to high capital spending and steadily
rising dividend payments associated with its real estate investment trust
(REIT) tax status. Moody's notes that Equinix's dividend
payout ratio as a percentage of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO),
a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in the REIT industry,
has historically been in the mid 40% range which is more conservative
relative to many other REITS.
The company's credit profile also incorporates still favorable near-term
growth trends for data center services across the world, the company's
stable base of contracted recurring revenue, low churn, scale
and strategic real estate holdings in key communications hubs.
Equinix's substantial asset portfolio and qualitative business strengths
are supportive of higher leverage tolerance for its rating. These
positive factors are offset by significant industry risks as data center
business models continue to evolve, intense competition from strategic
and financial operators, relatively high capital intensity and a
history of opportunistic M&A which could delay more significant deleveraging
if primarily debt funded.
Equinix's acquisitions have strengthened its competitive positioning
and global reach, including the company's recent purchase
of three data centers in Mexico which afford the company access to a new
growth market. In January Equinix announced the acquisition of
Packet Host, Inc. which will improve the company's
ability to deliver physical infrastructure within its data centers,
enabling service providers and enterprises to more seamlessly deploy hybrid
and multi-cloud architectures. The company announced in
April that it would launch a new xScale joint venture (JV) in Japan with
GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, following the
success of a similar JV with GIC in Europe. Moody's views
Equinix's xScale JV approach as an efficient structure and strategy
for tapping into the high growth hyperscale data center market while strengthening
the company's growth and cash flow generation without constraining
its balance sheet.
Equinix has good liquidity for the next 12-18 months. As
of March 31, 2020, the company had $1.2 billion
of cash on hand and approximately $1.7 billion available
under its $2 billion revolver. In April the company entered
into and drew down $500 million of a $750 million 364-day
term loan facility to further enhance liquidity and increase financial
flexibility. Moody's estimates that Equinix will pay around $915
million in cash dividends in 2020, growing in future periods.
Moody's expects dividends will exceed internally generated cash
and capital spending for at least the next two years, and that the
company will rely upon a balanced mix of debt and equity capital to finance
these annual deficits. Although unlikely, Equinix also has
the option of sale leasebacks of its facilities to generate additional
liquidity.
The communications infrastructure industry is expected to be more resilient
than many sectors as the COVID-19 crisis widens and the global
economic outlook deteriorates. Moody's does not anticipate reduced
colocation demand initially as a result of a weakening US economy.
Equinix could see payment delinquencies from some of its customers in
more vulnerable industries over time if any economic downturn is prolonged.
Moody's expects no supply chain disruptions in the short term for the
industry, but second half 2020 supply shortages of certain equipment
and infrastructure necessary for capacity expansions could result from
an elongated economic shock. Moody's will take rating actions as
warranted to reflect the breadth and severity of the shock as it unfolds
and potentially negatively impacts Equinix's credit quality.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's belief that net leverage will
be sustained around 4.50 - 4.75x (Moody's adjusted)
over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's expects Equinix will
continue to fund growth and cash flow deficits with a prudent and balanced
mix of debt and equity capital.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade Equinix's ratings if leverage is expected to be
sustained below 4.5x net leverage (Moody's adjusted) and
the company continues to use a meaningful amount of equity to fund its
annual cash deficits. Moody's could downgrade Equinix's ratings
if net leverage is sustained above 5.0x (Moody's adjusted) for
an extended time frame or if liquidity deteriorates or if the company's
operating environment sustainably deteriorates due to competitive or other
factors.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure
Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, Equinix, Inc.
is the largest publicly traded carrier-neutral data center provider
in the world, connecting more than 9,700 customers to their
customers and partners and with operations in 55 markets across the Americas,
EMEA and Asia-Pacific.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Neil Mack, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653