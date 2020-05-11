Moody's upgrades Equinix to Baa3; outlook stable

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Equinix, Inc.'s (Equinix) senior unsecured debt rating to Baa3 from Ba1. The company's bank facilities (unrated) are unsecured obligations and rank pari passu with the senior unsecured notes. Moody's has also withdrawn Equinix's Ba1 corporate family rating, Ba1-PD probability of default rating and SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating. With this rating action, Moody's changed Equinix's ratings outlook to stable from positive.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Equinix, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf , Upgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture , Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (LGD4)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Equinix, Inc.

... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Equinix, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings upgrade reflects Moody's projections of strong financial performance supported by continued solid high single-digit retail colocation revenue growth and double-digit interconnection revenue growth. Equinix's continuing and regular utilization of its at-the-market stock offering program (ATM program) and today's significant secondary equity issuance further support the upgrade and underscore the company's commitment to a financial policy of balanced debt and equity funding. Moody's expects this consistent capital sourcing policy will contribute to consistent debt leverage in line with a publicly-stated and company-defined target of 3-4x net debt to adjusted LQA EBITDA (this calculation is not based on Moody's adjusted debt or adjusted EBITDA).

The Baa3 senior unsecured rating is supported by Equinix's position as the leading global independent data center operator offering carrier-neutral data center and interconnection services to large enterprises, content distributors and global internet companies. Equinix benefits from its global competitive position, increasing asset coverage, and more disciplined and balanced debt and equity funding strategy to support organic and M&A-driven business growth, and to fund annual cash flow deficits due to high capital spending and steadily rising dividend payments associated with its real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Moody's notes that Equinix's dividend payout ratio as a percentage of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in the REIT industry, has historically been in the mid 40% range which is more conservative relative to many other REITS.

The company's credit profile also incorporates still favorable near-term growth trends for data center services across the world, the company's stable base of contracted recurring revenue, low churn, scale and strategic real estate holdings in key communications hubs. Equinix's substantial asset portfolio and qualitative business strengths are supportive of higher leverage tolerance for its rating. These positive factors are offset by significant industry risks as data center business models continue to evolve, intense competition from strategic and financial operators, relatively high capital intensity and a history of opportunistic M&A which could delay more significant deleveraging if primarily debt funded.

Equinix's acquisitions have strengthened its competitive positioning and global reach, including the company's recent purchase of three data centers in Mexico which afford the company access to a new growth market. In January Equinix announced the acquisition of Packet Host, Inc. which will improve the company's ability to deliver physical infrastructure within its data centers, enabling service providers and enterprises to more seamlessly deploy hybrid and multi-cloud architectures. The company announced in April that it would launch a new xScale joint venture (JV) in Japan with GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, following the success of a similar JV with GIC in Europe. Moody's views Equinix's xScale JV approach as an efficient structure and strategy for tapping into the high growth hyperscale data center market while strengthening the company's growth and cash flow generation without constraining its balance sheet.

Equinix has good liquidity for the next 12-18 months. As of March 31, 2020, the company had $1.2 billion of cash on hand and approximately $1.7 billion available under its $2 billion revolver. In April the company entered into and drew down $500 million of a $750 million 364-day term loan facility to further enhance liquidity and increase financial flexibility. Moody's estimates that Equinix will pay around $915 million in cash dividends in 2020, growing in future periods. Moody's expects dividends will exceed internally generated cash and capital spending for at least the next two years, and that the company will rely upon a balanced mix of debt and equity capital to finance these annual deficits. Although unlikely, Equinix also has the option of sale leasebacks of its facilities to generate additional liquidity.

The communications infrastructure industry is expected to be more resilient than many sectors as the COVID-19 crisis widens and the global economic outlook deteriorates. Moody's does not anticipate reduced colocation demand initially as a result of a weakening US economy. Equinix could see payment delinquencies from some of its customers in more vulnerable industries over time if any economic downturn is prolonged. Moody's expects no supply chain disruptions in the short term for the industry, but second half 2020 supply shortages of certain equipment and infrastructure necessary for capacity expansions could result from an elongated economic shock. Moody's will take rating actions as warranted to reflect the breadth and severity of the shock as it unfolds and potentially negatively impacts Equinix's credit quality.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's belief that net leverage will be sustained around 4.50 - 4.75x (Moody's adjusted) over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's expects Equinix will continue to fund growth and cash flow deficits with a prudent and balanced mix of debt and equity capital.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Equinix's ratings if leverage is expected to be sustained below 4.5x net leverage (Moody's adjusted) and the company continues to use a meaningful amount of equity to fund its annual cash deficits. Moody's could downgrade Equinix's ratings if net leverage is sustained above 5.0x (Moody's adjusted) for an extended time frame or if liquidity deteriorates or if the company's operating environment sustainably deteriorates due to competitive or other factors.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, Equinix, Inc. is the largest publicly traded carrier-neutral data center provider in the world, connecting more than 9,700 customers to their customers and partners and with operations in 55 markets across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

