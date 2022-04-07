Moody's upgrades Equinix's senior unsecured rating to Baa2, outlook stable

New York, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgrade of Equinix, Inc.'s( 'Equinix' or the 'REIT') senior unsecured debt ratings to Baa2 from Baa3 reflects the data center REIT's strong market position as a leading data center operator with a global footprint, sustained demand for data center space, its prudent approach to capital and liquidity management, and strong fixed charge coverage ratio.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the REIT's leverage and coverage metrics will remain at about current levels and the REIT will maintain a leverage neutral strategy to fund its growth.

The following ratings were upgraded:

..Issuer: Equinix, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, to Baa2 from Baa3

....Senior Unsecured shelf, to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Equinix, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Equinix's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects its strong position in the global data center market, strong operating track record, diverse portfolio in terms of geography and tenant mix, modest leverage metrics and strong fixed charge coverage. A favorable demand environment for data centers, meaningful development exposure, a lower share of owned properties than the peer group and strong liquidity are some other important credit considerations.

Equinix owns and operates a large portfolio of data center assets which are diverse in terms of geographic mix and tenant exposure. The REIT's focus on shorter term colocation contracts and the value of its interconnection services provides for healthy per unit revenue growth. Revenue generated per cabinet increased by 2.4% in 2021, while the expansion at existing sites and new projects result in larger scale with aggregate revenue growth of 11% in FY 2021. The shorter contracts also influence its portfolio utilization, 79% at YE 2021 weighted by regional EBITDA contribution, which is lower than our observations for investment grade credits in many other real estate segments. Equinix's EBITDA margins are also more modest than that of other investment-grade REIT peers, in part due to lease expense for the assets it does not own. At YE 2021, assets owned by Equinix generated about 59% of the stabilized portfolio revenue. The ratio has improved by 5% since YE 2018.

The REIT's leverage and coverage ratios reflect its prudent approach to balance sheet management and its leverage neutral investment funding strategy. For FY 2021, its net debt to EBITDA was 4.6x and fixed coverage was 7.2x, as the REIT has refinanced all its high cost debt. Its liquidity position is strong with near full availability on its $4.0 billion revolver that matures in January 2027 and no debt maturities in 2022 or 2023. We expect that development capital needs will remain high, average investment of $2.5 billion on the last two years, however its funding sources such as public debt and equity issuance, including ATM issuance, and the revolver are also substantial.

The key considerations in the stable rating outlook are the high likelihood of leverage and coverage metrics remaining at current levels, and the expectation that Equinix will continue to fund its growth on a leverage neutral basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Equinix's ratings if net debt to EBITDA approaches 4.0x or lower (Moody's adjusted), the REIT continues to use a meaningful amount of equity to fund its growth, and over 65% of revenues are generated by the owned assets. Portfolio utilization of well above 80% (weighted by EBITDA contribution) and maintenance of strong liquidity would be other key considerations.

Moody's could downgrade Equinix's ratings if net debt to EBITDA is above 5.5x (Moody's adjusted), portfolio utilization drops below 75%, or EBITDA margins is close to 40% all on a consistent basis. Large development projects/acquisitions funded with a high proportion of leverage or share of owned assets declining below 55% could also create downward rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, Equinix, Inc. is the largest publicly traded carrier-neutral data center provider in the world with 240 data centers in 66 metro markets/27 countries across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

