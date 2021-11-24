Moody's upgrades EuroChem's CFR rating to Ba1; stable outlook

London, 24 November 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded EuroChem Group
AG (EuroChem or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba1 from
Ba2 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD.
Concurrently, Moody's upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3 the $700 million
backed senior unsecured notes issued by EuroChem Finance DAC and guaranteed
by the parent company, EuroChem, and Mineral and Chemical
Company EuroChem JSC, a holding company for most of the Russian
subsidiaries. The outlook on both entities remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of EuroChem ratings reflects the company's substantially
improved operating and financial performance underpinned by favourable
fertiliser market conditions and its strengthened business profile,
which also enhances the company's sustainability through the market
cycles.
In particular, the successful ramp-up of its 1.0 million
tonnes (MT) ammonia plant in 2020 and one of the two new potash facilities,
Usolskiy mine, with 2.3 MT capacity in 2021 increased EuroChem's
operating scale and business diversification into high-margin potash
products, making it one of the few global producers with capacity
in all three types of fertilisers. The launch of these projects
also helped the company to achieve self-sufficiency in both potash
and ammonia, reinforcing its sound profitability and sustainability
to the inherent industry cyclicality, which has historically been
supported by its vertically integrated business model, access to
low-cost natural gas supplies in Russia, tight cost control,
and the weak rouble.
Along with growth in sales volumes and profitability from the new projects,
the company's operating and financial performance remains supported
by the strong fertiliser market with the unprecedented surge in prices
in the second half of 2021, which, along with record crop
prices, has been driven by (1) tight supply and limited inventories
across the key regions, (2) global energy crisis with a major hike
in gas prices in Europe and Asia, which, in particular,
forces closures of the European nitrogen capacities; (3) Chinese
export restrictions in favour of domestic supplies; and (4) expected
economic sanctions against one of the leading potash producers,
Belaruskali. Although some price correction may emerge towards
H1 2022 from the current record-high levels, average prices
in 2022 will also likely remain strong, subject to normal weather
conditions and no other major market disruptions.
As a result, although EuroChem has embarked on a new investment
cycle with more than $3.5 billion to be spent in 2021-23
on its large development projects including a new $1.4 billion
ammonia and urea plant as well as the ongoing development of its Usolskiy
and Volgakaliy potash projects, the robust growth in EBITDA will
allow the company to retain and grow its positive free cash flow (FCF).
In addition, deleveraging will be underpinned by EuroChem's plans
to reduce debt level in absolute terms under its debt portfolio optimisation
programme. Overall, Moody's expects the company's
Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to decrease to below 2.5x in
2021-22 (2.5x in H1 2021) and sustain at or below 3.0x
through the market cycles.
EuroChem's financial profile remains supported by its fairly conservative
internal financial policy target of net debt/EBITDA of 1.5x-2.5x
(excluding project finance funding and the shareholder loan) through the
cycle. While the company has not been paying dividends since 2015,
in the current robust market conditions Moody's cannot rule out
its potential decision to distribute some extra cash to the shareholder
in some form, which, however, should remain comfortably
within the company's financial policy and not strain its credit
profile.
In addition, the rating action takes into account EuroChem's
improved liquidity on the back of its strong cash flow generation amid
the current robust fertiliser market as well as the company's ability
to successfully secure funding for its large new ammonia and urea project
well in advance. Overall, the company's projected positive
FCF for the next 12 months, together with its cash reserves of around
$1.3 billion and committed long-term facilities (including
the recently signed project financing deal) available as of the end of
September 2021, will be sufficient to cover its substantial debt
service requirements between Q4 2021 and Q3 2022 including the planned
debt prepayments. EuroChem's liquidity also remains supported
by its proven access to long-term external funding, which
will continue to allow the company to proactively address its liquidity
needs.
At the same time, EuroChem's rating factors in (1) its susceptibility
to the cyclicality of the global fertiliser market; (2) the execution
risks associated with its large development projects, including
the ramp-up of the complex potash facilities; and (3) the
corporate governance risks related to the company's concentrated
ownership structure, although partly offset by its fairly conservative
financial policy and board structure. The rating also factors in
the company's exposure to Russia's (Government of Russia,
Baa3 stable) macroeconomic, regulatory and operating environment,
given the fact that most of its assets are in Russia.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The chemicals sector is among the sectors that have very high environmental
risks. As a producer of minerals and commodity chemicals and an
owner and operator of mines, EuroChem is exposed to (1) tightening
of environmental regulations or government policies, particularly
related to carbon transition, waste and pollution and water management,
which may drive increase in costs and a reduction in global fertiliser
consumption over time; and (2) high mining risks, such as flooding
and fire, which could involve additional costs and investments.
At the same time, EuroChem follows environmental standards that
ensure compliance with legal requirements under Russian and European laws,
and technical standards, and Moody's does not expect the company's
environmental spending to have a significant impact on its credit metrics
over the next two-three years.
Governance risks are an important consideration, because governance
weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a company's credit quality,
while governance strengths can benefit a company's credit profile.
Following a 10% share buyback from the company's former CEO,
Dmitry Strezhnev executed in August 2019, the sole control over
the company has been transferred to Andrey Melnichenko. While such
a highly concentrated ownership structure is not uncommon among EuroChem's
domestic peers, it is typically associated with higher corporate
governance risks and lower visibility into the company's corporate actions
in the long term, which could be damaging for its credit profile.
At the same time, Moody's also takes into account the fact
that the company adheres to a fairly conservative financial policy and
leverage targets, as well as its shareholder's historically
prudent approach to dividend payouts. The risk of concentrated
ownership is also mitigated by an absolute majority of independent directors
on the company's board (four out of a total of seven members).
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that EuroChem's
strong market position and cost competitiveness, coupled with gradual
reduction of debt in absolute terms amid strong market conditions will
allow the company to maintain its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA at or below
3.0x through the market and investment cycles. Moody's
also expects the company to preserve more prudent liquidity management
proactively addressing upcoming debt maturities, while continue
leveraging its proven access to long-term external funding,
as well as maintaining a sufficient liquidity buffer in for the form of
cash or committed credit lines.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating is unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Over time,
an upgrade to investment grade category would require the company not
only to deliver on financial targets, but also build a track record
of prudent financial and liquidity management, and exhibit characteristics
of an investment grade issuer in terms of transparency and disclosure,
corporate governance and financial policies. More specifically,
an upward rating pressure could emerge if the company (1) sustainably
delivers on its large development programme including the complex potash
projects, demonstrating efficient conversion of investments into
earnings and cash flow growth, (2) builds a track record of prudent
financial policy, efficient debt management (including consistent
debt reduction in absolute terms) and balanced shareholder returns,
with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained at below 2.5x
and retained cash flow/debt well above 25%, demonstrating
resilience through a period of industry stress, and (3) maintains
sound liquidity.
Moody's could downgrade the rating in case of a decline in the company's
operating performance or its shift to a more aggressive financial policy,
such that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increases above
3.5x on a sustained basis. The agency could also downgrade
the rating if the company's liquidity or liquidity management deteriorates.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The backed senior unsecured notes are issued by EuroChem's subsidiary,
EuroChem Finance DAC, and guaranteed by the parent company,
EuroChem, and Mineral and Chemical Company EuroChem JSC, a
holding company for most of the Russian subsidiaries. The backed
senior unsecured notes represent the general unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of EuroChem, ranking pari passu with all of its other
unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness, and are subordinated
to the unsecured debt obligations at the level of or guaranteed by operating
subsidiaries.
The Ba2 backed senior unsecured bond rating is notched down from EuroChem's
Ba1 CFR, primarily reflecting the notes' structural subordination,
given that a large portion of the company's debt comprises senior unsecured
bank loans at the level of the parent company, which benefits from
guarantees granted by operating subsidiaries. The backed senior
unsecured notes have guarantees from the two holding companies without
any significant contribution to the group's consolidated EBITDA and assets.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Domiciled in Switzerland, EuroChem Group AG is one of the world's
leading vertically integrated and diversified fertiliser business.
The company is among the largest producers of nitrogen and phosphate fertilisers
globally, while has also recently diversified into potash production.
It also produces iron ore as a by-product and industrial products
and has a wide distribution and logistics network. The beneficiary
owner of EuroChem is Andrey Melnichenko, who indirectly holds a
90% stake in the company. The remaining 10% of the
company's share capital is represented by treasury shares.
In the 12 months that ended 30 June 2020, the company generated
revenue of around $7.5 billion and Moody's-adjusted
EBITDA of $2.6 billion.
