Moody's upgrades EuroChem's CFR rating to Ba1; stable outlook

London, 24 November 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded EuroChem Group AG (EuroChem or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3 the $700 million backed senior unsecured notes issued by EuroChem Finance DAC and guaranteed by the parent company, EuroChem, and Mineral and Chemical Company EuroChem JSC, a holding company for most of the Russian subsidiaries. The outlook on both entities remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of EuroChem ratings reflects the company's substantially improved operating and financial performance underpinned by favourable fertiliser market conditions and its strengthened business profile, which also enhances the company's sustainability through the market cycles.

In particular, the successful ramp-up of its 1.0 million tonnes (MT) ammonia plant in 2020 and one of the two new potash facilities, Usolskiy mine, with 2.3 MT capacity in 2021 increased EuroChem's operating scale and business diversification into high-margin potash products, making it one of the few global producers with capacity in all three types of fertilisers. The launch of these projects also helped the company to achieve self-sufficiency in both potash and ammonia, reinforcing its sound profitability and sustainability to the inherent industry cyclicality, which has historically been supported by its vertically integrated business model, access to low-cost natural gas supplies in Russia, tight cost control, and the weak rouble.

Along with growth in sales volumes and profitability from the new projects, the company's operating and financial performance remains supported by the strong fertiliser market with the unprecedented surge in prices in the second half of 2021, which, along with record crop prices, has been driven by (1) tight supply and limited inventories across the key regions, (2) global energy crisis with a major hike in gas prices in Europe and Asia, which, in particular, forces closures of the European nitrogen capacities; (3) Chinese export restrictions in favour of domestic supplies; and (4) expected economic sanctions against one of the leading potash producers, Belaruskali. Although some price correction may emerge towards H1 2022 from the current record-high levels, average prices in 2022 will also likely remain strong, subject to normal weather conditions and no other major market disruptions.

As a result, although EuroChem has embarked on a new investment cycle with more than $3.5 billion to be spent in 2021-23 on its large development projects including a new $1.4 billion ammonia and urea plant as well as the ongoing development of its Usolskiy and Volgakaliy potash projects, the robust growth in EBITDA will allow the company to retain and grow its positive free cash flow (FCF). In addition, deleveraging will be underpinned by EuroChem's plans to reduce debt level in absolute terms under its debt portfolio optimisation programme. Overall, Moody's expects the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to decrease to below 2.5x in 2021-22 (2.5x in H1 2021) and sustain at or below 3.0x through the market cycles.

EuroChem's financial profile remains supported by its fairly conservative internal financial policy target of net debt/EBITDA of 1.5x-2.5x (excluding project finance funding and the shareholder loan) through the cycle. While the company has not been paying dividends since 2015, in the current robust market conditions Moody's cannot rule out its potential decision to distribute some extra cash to the shareholder in some form, which, however, should remain comfortably within the company's financial policy and not strain its credit profile.

In addition, the rating action takes into account EuroChem's improved liquidity on the back of its strong cash flow generation amid the current robust fertiliser market as well as the company's ability to successfully secure funding for its large new ammonia and urea project well in advance. Overall, the company's projected positive FCF for the next 12 months, together with its cash reserves of around $1.3 billion and committed long-term facilities (including the recently signed project financing deal) available as of the end of September 2021, will be sufficient to cover its substantial debt service requirements between Q4 2021 and Q3 2022 including the planned debt prepayments. EuroChem's liquidity also remains supported by its proven access to long-term external funding, which will continue to allow the company to proactively address its liquidity needs.

At the same time, EuroChem's rating factors in (1) its susceptibility to the cyclicality of the global fertiliser market; (2) the execution risks associated with its large development projects, including the ramp-up of the complex potash facilities; and (3) the corporate governance risks related to the company's concentrated ownership structure, although partly offset by its fairly conservative financial policy and board structure. The rating also factors in the company's exposure to Russia's (Government of Russia, Baa3 stable) macroeconomic, regulatory and operating environment, given the fact that most of its assets are in Russia.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The chemicals sector is among the sectors that have very high environmental risks. As a producer of minerals and commodity chemicals and an owner and operator of mines, EuroChem is exposed to (1) tightening of environmental regulations or government policies, particularly related to carbon transition, waste and pollution and water management, which may drive increase in costs and a reduction in global fertiliser consumption over time; and (2) high mining risks, such as flooding and fire, which could involve additional costs and investments. At the same time, EuroChem follows environmental standards that ensure compliance with legal requirements under Russian and European laws, and technical standards, and Moody's does not expect the company's environmental spending to have a significant impact on its credit metrics over the next two-three years.

Governance risks are an important consideration, because governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a company's credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit a company's credit profile. Following a 10% share buyback from the company's former CEO, Dmitry Strezhnev executed in August 2019, the sole control over the company has been transferred to Andrey Melnichenko. While such a highly concentrated ownership structure is not uncommon among EuroChem's domestic peers, it is typically associated with higher corporate governance risks and lower visibility into the company's corporate actions in the long term, which could be damaging for its credit profile. At the same time, Moody's also takes into account the fact that the company adheres to a fairly conservative financial policy and leverage targets, as well as its shareholder's historically prudent approach to dividend payouts. The risk of concentrated ownership is also mitigated by an absolute majority of independent directors on the company's board (four out of a total of seven members).

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that EuroChem's strong market position and cost competitiveness, coupled with gradual reduction of debt in absolute terms amid strong market conditions will allow the company to maintain its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA at or below 3.0x through the market and investment cycles. Moody's also expects the company to preserve more prudent liquidity management proactively addressing upcoming debt maturities, while continue leveraging its proven access to long-term external funding, as well as maintaining a sufficient liquidity buffer in for the form of cash or committed credit lines.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating is unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Over time, an upgrade to investment grade category would require the company not only to deliver on financial targets, but also build a track record of prudent financial and liquidity management, and exhibit characteristics of an investment grade issuer in terms of transparency and disclosure, corporate governance and financial policies. More specifically, an upward rating pressure could emerge if the company (1) sustainably delivers on its large development programme including the complex potash projects, demonstrating efficient conversion of investments into earnings and cash flow growth, (2) builds a track record of prudent financial policy, efficient debt management (including consistent debt reduction in absolute terms) and balanced shareholder returns, with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained at below 2.5x and retained cash flow/debt well above 25%, demonstrating resilience through a period of industry stress, and (3) maintains sound liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade the rating in case of a decline in the company's operating performance or its shift to a more aggressive financial policy, such that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increases above 3.5x on a sustained basis. The agency could also downgrade the rating if the company's liquidity or liquidity management deteriorates.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The backed senior unsecured notes are issued by EuroChem's subsidiary, EuroChem Finance DAC, and guaranteed by the parent company, EuroChem, and Mineral and Chemical Company EuroChem JSC, a holding company for most of the Russian subsidiaries. The backed senior unsecured notes represent the general unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of EuroChem, ranking pari passu with all of its other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness, and are subordinated to the unsecured debt obligations at the level of or guaranteed by operating subsidiaries.

The Ba2 backed senior unsecured bond rating is notched down from EuroChem's Ba1 CFR, primarily reflecting the notes' structural subordination, given that a large portion of the company's debt comprises senior unsecured bank loans at the level of the parent company, which benefits from guarantees granted by operating subsidiaries. The backed senior unsecured notes have guarantees from the two holding companies without any significant contribution to the group's consolidated EBITDA and assets.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Domiciled in Switzerland, EuroChem Group AG is one of the world's leading vertically integrated and diversified fertiliser business. The company is among the largest producers of nitrogen and phosphate fertilisers globally, while has also recently diversified into potash production. It also produces iron ore as a by-product and industrial products and has a wide distribution and logistics network. The beneficiary owner of EuroChem is Andrey Melnichenko, who indirectly holds a 90% stake in the company. The remaining 10% of the company's share capital is represented by treasury shares. In the 12 months that ended 30 June 2020, the company generated revenue of around $7.5 billion and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ekaterina Lipatova

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Victoria Maisuradze

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

