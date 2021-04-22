Moody's upgrades Excel Fitness's CFR to B3; Outlook revised to Stable

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Excel Fitness Holdings, Inc.'s ("Excel Fitness") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from Caa1, Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from Caa1-PD, and the rating for its senior secured first lien bank credit facilities (revolver and term loan) to B3 from Caa1. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade of Excel Fitness' CFR to B3 reflect Moody's expectation that operating performance including membership trends will continue to recover in 2021 as a higher share of the public receives vaccinations and the coronavirus pandemic subsides. As of March 2021, total active due paying member count is trending at about 95% of the pre-Covid level, which shows the resiliency of Planet Fitness' high-value low-price point concept during the pandemic once facilities reopened. Excel's lease adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage was in the mid 8.0x for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (pro forma for the $10 million of add-on to first lien in January 2021) and Moody's expects leverage will decline to the low 6.0x range by year end 2021 due to a continuing earnings recovery. The revision also reflects Moody's expectation that Excel Fitness will maintain adequate liquidity over the next year with an approximate $17 million cash balance at the end of March 2021, access to an undrawn $10 million revolver due 2024 and no meaningful maturities until the revolver expires in 2024. Moody's also expects free cash flow to be about breakeven in FY21 and that the company will end FY21 with over $10 million of cash and an undrawn revolver.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Issuer: Excel Fitness Holdings, Inc

.... Corporate Family Rating, upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Senior Secured First Lien Credit Facilities (revolver and term loan), upgraded to B3 from Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Excel Fitness Holdings, Inc

.... Outlook, revised to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Excel Fitness' B3 CFR reflects its high leverage with Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA in the mid 8.0x at year end 2020 (pro forma for the $10 million add-on in January 2021) due to the earnings hit from facility closures during the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expect debt-to-EBITDA leverage will decline to the low 6.0x range by year end 2021 based on an anticipated earnings recovery. The rating also reflects Excel Fitness' very small scale, moderate geographic concentration in the state of Texas and the business risks associated with the highly fragmented fitness club industry including high membership attrition rates, heavy competition from multiple formats, and exposure to shifts in consumer spending and economic cycles. In addition, the rating reflects the event and financial policy risk due to private equity ownership. However, the rating is supported by the company's franchise relationship with Planet Fitness, the US's largest and fastest growing fitness club chain that has a well-recognized national brand name. The rating also benefits from longer term favorable demographic trends such as the increased focus on health and fitness. Given the company is a budget operator, Moody's believes its business would fare better during a recession given its low price point as well as people trading down from more expensive gyms.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of Excel Fitness from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Specifically, the weaknesses in Excel Fitness's credit profile, including its exposure to discretionary consumer spending have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures. Moody's expect the coronavirus concern for fitness clubs will gradually ease over the next year once a growing share of the public has been vaccinated.

Governance concerns reflect an aggressive financial policy and limited financial disclosures under private equity ownership.

Fitness clubs have sensitive customer data including information related to health, workout schedules, and credit cards. Protecting data security is thus important to attracting and retaining customers and increases operating costs. Rising labor costs are an issue. Demographic and societal trends toward health and wellness are positive social factors supporting demand growth, but growing competition from technology-oriented workouts is likely to weaken membership for facilities-based fitness providers unless they invest to broaden their service offerings. Moody's views environmental risks as low, but the company must meet environmental regulations when locating and constructing new clubs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Excel Fitness' leverage will improve over the next 12 to 18 months due to an earnings recovery. The stable outlook also reflects our view that the company will have adequate liquidity over the next year including an approximate $17 million of cash balance at end of March 2021, access to an undrawn $10 million revolver and no meaningful maturities until the revolver expires in October 2024.

Ratings could be upgraded if Excel Fitness delivers sustained comparable club revenue growth while executing on its expansion strategy. An upgrade would also require operating performance and financial policies that support debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.5x, and a larger revolver commitment to support its overall liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is deterioration of membership levels, operating performance, credit metrics or liquidity. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded should debt/EBITDA remain above 7.0x for other than a temporary basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Excel Fitness is a franchisee with 81 Planet Fitness clubs (at end of 2020) across six states. Excel Fitness is owned by Altamont Capital Partners (slight majority) with management (including certain founders) owning the remaining equity. The company generated about $109 million in revenue in 2020.

