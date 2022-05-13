Moody's upgrades FGI Acquisition Corp.'s CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, May 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and Probability of Default Rating of FGI Acquisition Corp. (also known as "Flexitallic" or the company) to Caa1 and Caa2-PD from Caa2 and Caa3-PD, respectively. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the first lien term loan to Caa1 from Caa2. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

The rating upgrades reflect Moody's expectation that the company will sustain improved operating performance, generate breakeven free cash flow and at least maintain current financial leverage. The company will continue to recover from weak results due to the pandemic in 2020. In addition, Flexitallic has effectively diversified its revenue and reduced its reliance on the oil & gas sector, which also supports the rating upgrade.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: FGI Acquisition Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa3-PD

.... Gtd. Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from Caa2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FGI Acquisition Corp.

....Outlook, Changed to Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Flexitallic's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's high leverage, small revenue base and revenue reliance on a limited number of products. The company generated less than $200 million of total revenue in 2021. The company produces gaskets, or static seals, including its proprietary Change and Thermiculite products, used in a variety of processing plants. Financial leverage will remain high, with debt/EBITDA remaining around 7.5x in 2022. Moody's expects the company to maintain an aggressive financial policy given private equity ownership. Though adequate, the ratings are also constrained by the company's liquidity. Moody's expects breakeven free cash flow over the next year. The company has cash of about $13 million and $5 million remaining capacity on its revolving credit facility.

The ratings are supported by the company's strong niche market position, its significant presence in the more stable, aftermarket or Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) business, its sizeable market share in semi-metallic gaskets, and its global manufacturing footprint. Operating performance improved over the last year with a return to solid EBITDA margins of around 20% and over 10% growth in sales versus 2020.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Flexitallic will generate breakeven free cash flow and liquidity will remain adequate.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if leverage is sustained below 6.0x, the company can generate sustained positive free cash flow, and liquidity improves.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's revenue and earnings decline from current levels, or if liquidity weakens.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Flexitallic manufacturers gaskets and other static sealing solutions for industrial applications. The company operates plants spread across the US, the UK, China, Canada and Thailand and serves diverse end markets including oil & gas, chemicals, construction and other industrial sectors. The company is owned by private equity sponsor Bridgepoint. Revenue for 2021 was $153 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

