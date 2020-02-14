Moody's upgrades F.N.B. Corporation's ratings (issuer to Baa2), outlook stable

New York, February 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded all of the
long-term ratings of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)
(issuer rating to Baa2 from Baa3), as well as all of the long-term
ratings and standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) to baa1 from baa2
of its lead bank, First National Bank of Pennsylvania (deposits
to A2 stable from A3 stable). The bank's short-term deposit
rating was also upgraded to Prime-1 from Prime-2.
The bank-level short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
at Prime-2, and Counterparty Risk Assessment, at Prime-2(cr),
were both affirmed. Following the rating actions, the outlook
is stable.
The ratings upgrade reflects Moody's assessment of an improved standalone
credit profile as a result of the bank's more conservative growth
strategy than in the past.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: F.N.B. Corporation
....Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa2
from Baa3, Outlook Remains Stable
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded
to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3
....Subordinate Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa2
from (P)Baa3
....Pref. Shelf, Upgraded to
(P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative,
Upgraded to Ba1 (hyb) from Ba2 (hyb)
....Pref. Shelf Non-cumulative,
Upgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba2
..Issuer: First National Bank of Pennsylvania
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded
to baa1 from baa2
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Upgraded to baa1 from baa2
....LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Upgraded to A2 from A3, Outlook Remains Stable
....ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Upgraded to P-1 from P-2
....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Upgraded to A3(cr) from Baa1(cr)
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2
Affirmations:
..Issuer: First National Bank of Pennsylvania
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-2(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-2
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: F.N.B. Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: First National Bank of Pennsylvania
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of the bank's BCA and ratings reflects the improvement
in FNB's standalone credit profile as a result of the company's
more conservative growth strategy than in the past. Previously,
FNB's BCA and ratings incorporated the challenges stemming from
the company's history of rapid expansion through acquisitions, which
carry execution risks. For example, the company's most recent
acquisition of North Carolina-based Yadkin Financial Corporation
in March 2017 was large, at roughly one-third the size of
FNB at that time, and it was located in a noncontiguous state outside
FNB's footprint. However, FNB has not engaged in an acquisition
since that time, focusing in recent years on organic loan growth,
which has been in line with rated peers. In addition, management
has publicly indicated that large, whole-bank acquisitions
are no longer likely.
The upgrade of the BCA and ratings also reflects FNB's strong and
consistent financial performance. The company's sustainable
core banking franchise, largely centered in Pennsylvania but with
growing exposure in nearby states and the Carolinas, has attracted
a good core deposit base. In addition, FNB's sound
credit risk management has resulted in a strong asset risk profile,
with a consistently low level of problem loans and net charge-offs.
FNB's key credit challenge remains its capitalization. Despite
recent, gradual improvement, FNB's relatively low capitalization
remains its weakest credit metric. As of 30 September 2019,
the company's tangible common equity/risk-weighted assets
ratio was 8.9%. Moody's expects FNB's
capital ratios to remain at current levels, notwithstanding the
impact of the adoption of the new Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL)
accounting standard in the first quarter of this year.
FNB's exposure to environmental and social risks is low and moderate,
respectively, consistent with our general assessment for the global
banking sector. Governance is highly relevant for FNB, as
it is to all players in the banking industry, and it remains a key
credit consideration. Moody's views FNB's risk governance
and risk infrastructure favorably as it has resulted in strong asset quality,
despite numerous acquisitions in prior years.
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Moody's could upgrade FNB's ratings if the company maintains strong
asset quality and significantly improves its capitalization.
Moody's could downgrade FNB's ratings if management changes
its strategic approach to growth by undertaking a large acquisition that
poses elevated execution risks for creditors, or if it experiences
deterioration in its asset quality beyond Moody's current expectations,
or if capital weakens, reducing the bank' ability to absorb
unexpected losses.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Joseph Pucella
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
