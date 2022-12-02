info

Rating Action:

Moody’s upgrades FWD Limited’s issuer rating to Baa2, affirms FWD Life HK’s A3 IFSR; outlook stable

02 December 2022
﻿

Hong Kong , December 2, 2022 – Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the issuer rating and senior unsecured debt rating of FWD Limited to Baa2 from Baa3, as well as the rating of the company's subordinated perpetual capital securities to Ba1(hyb) from Ba2(hyb). Moody's has also changed the outlook on FWD Limited to stable from positive.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the A3 insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) of FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (FWD Life HK). Outlook on FWD Life HK remains stable.

FWD Life HK is a wholly-owned operating subsidiary of FWD Limited, which is an intermediate holding company ultimately owned by FWD Group Holdings Limited (FWD Group).

RATINGS RATIONALE

Upgrade of FWD Limited's ratings

The upgrade reflects the increased group-level regulatory oversight on FWD Limited after the implementation of Hong Kong SAR, China's Group-Wide Supervision (GWS) framework and the strengthened capital position and financial flexibility of FWD Group, due to capital injections from shareholders and other investors over the past 12 months.

Following the designation of an entity within FWD Group as the Designated Insurance Holding Company (DIHC) by the Insurance Authority (IA) on 14 May 2021 (Designation), both FWD Limited and FWD Group Limited (the group's Japan and Southeast Asia operations) have been taking necessary steps to ensure the DIHC is compliant with the GWS requirements, including the capital requirements in relation to the whole group and other group-wide risk-assessment and risk-reporting requirements.

According to Moody's cross-sector methodology "Assigning Instrument Ratings for Insurers Methodology" (https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/183637 ), for insurance holding companies under enhanced group supervision, Moody's would apply narrower notching on insurance groups' issuer and senior unsecured ratings, which are two notches below the principal operating companies' IFSRs, compared with three notches under solo regulation. The narrower notching reflects the lower probability of default at the holding companies' levels.

In spite of the postponement of FWD Group's listing plan, FWD Group has received a total of around $1.6 billion capital injections from its shareholder, PCGI Holdings Limited, and other investors since the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021, which strengthened the capital buffers at both the group and operating subsidiary levels. Through repayment of outstanding debts and borrowings, FWD Group also lowered its financial leverage and improved its financial flexibility. In addition, FWD Group has completed a full cycle of GWS filing requirements following Designation.

While FWD Group reported around a 50% decline in accounting shareholders' equity in the first half (H1) of 2022 owing to unrealized losses in its bond portfolio amid rising interest rates, most of the decline is due to an accounting mismatch. The actual economic impact is limited, as indicated by its solid GWS coverage ratio over group minimum capital requirements of over 500% as of the end of June 2022 under the local capital summation method.

Nevertheless, the current market conditions could increase the refinancing risks faced by FWD Group, which has around $2.2 billion outstanding debt and loan borrowings approaching maturity in 2024. Moody's expects such risks could be partly offset by the group's liquidity buffer, shareholders' support and its historical good access to capital and loan refinancing markets.

The Ba1(hyb) rating on the company's subordinated perpetual capital securities issued in February 2018 is two notches below the senior unsecured debt rating, which reflects the subordination of preference shareholders to senior creditors, with features of an optional coupon cancellation mechanism and the non-cumulative nature of cancelled coupons.

The rating action also takes into account governance factors as part of Moody's environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. The governance structure across FWD group in terms of capital, risk management and disclosure has been strengthened with the implementation of GWS.

Affirmation of FWD Life HK's ratings

The affirmation of FWD Life HK's A3 IFSR reflects the insurer's improving market presence, diversified distribution channels, strengthened capitalization and liquid investment book.

FWD Life HK has grown its annualized premium equivalent (APE) with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5% between 2019 and 2021, amid a 21% contraction of industry APE in Hong Kong during the same period. The outperformance is attributed to its higher focus on the Hong Kong domestic segment, diversified channel mix and strong premium growth of its Macao SAR, China (Aa3 stable) operations. The insurer operates multiple distribution channels with good agency productivity and offers diversified products with low guarantee rates.

The insurer has maintained solid and stable solvency ratios over the past few years, thanks to capital injections by shareholders and a number of management actions, including product repricing and asset and liability duration management. Moody's expects FWD Life HK's capital buffer to further improve following its adoption of Hong Kong risk-based capital regime (HKRBC).

However, these strengths are offset by the relatively weak earnings and moderate financial leverage of FWD Group. In addition, some of FWD Group's emerging markets are still expanding, which may require further capital support from the Group.

Despite the improvement in 2021, FWD Life HK also has a volatile and modest profitability track record as a result of expense overrun and interest rate fluctuations. Its historical profitability has been weak with the five-year average return on capital standing at -2.5%. Moody's expects FWD Life HK's underlying earnings will gradually improve due to its higher investment return, growing profitable in-force book and scale.

The stable outlooks on FWD Limited and FWD Life HK reflect Moody's expectation that their capital positions will remain solid while their underlying profitability will gradually improve due to profit emerging from its profitable in-force book and expansion in scale.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FWD Life HK

Moody's could upgrade FWD Life HK's rating if (1) FWD Life HK's profitability level and stability significantly improve; (2) FWD Life meaningfully expands its scale and market position; and/or (3) FWD Group's adjusted financial leverage stays below 25% on a consistent basis and earnings coverage further improves.

Moody's could downgrade FWD Life HK's rating if (1) the insurer's overall group's capital position and financial flexibility deteriorate; (2) its underlying profitability erodes with a material decline in value of new business growth; (3) FWD Group's adjusted financial leverage rises above 30% on a consistent basis and earnings coverage deteriorates; and/or (4) there is a significant disruption to its distribution channels.

FWD Limited

As FWD Limited's ratings are linked to FWD Life HK's rating, Moody's could upgrade/downgrade FWD Limited's ratings if FWD Life HK's IFSR is upgraded or downgraded.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Life Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391815 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FWD Limited is a holding company that owns FWD Life HK and other subsidiaries, including a life insurance operation in Macao SAR, China. FWD Limited's assets and shareholders' equity — on an IFRS basis — totaled USD26.9 billion and USD5.1 billion, respectively, as of the end of December 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com .

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com .

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com .

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235 .

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com .

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Frank Yuen, CFA
VP-Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS : 852 3758 1350
Client Service : 852 3551 3077

Chen Huang
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 852 3758 1350
Client Service : 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS : 852 3758 1350
Client Service : 852 3551 3077

