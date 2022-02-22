Moody's upgrades Fairfield University, CT to A2, assigns A2 to revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Fairfield University's (CT) issuer and debt ratings to A2 from A3. Concurrently, Moody's assigned an A2 rating to Fairfield University's proposed Revenue Bonds, Fairfield University Issue, Series U, in the amount of $28 million. The bonds will be issued by the Connecticut Health and Educational Facilities Authority. The university had $260 million in debt outstanding as of June 30, 2021. The outlook was revised to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Fairfield University's (CT) issuer and debt ratings to A2 from A3 and the assignment of the A2 to the forthcoming bond issue reflects the university's robust, sustainable operating margins supported by consistent growth in net tuition revenue as well as strong budgetary management. Solid EBIDA margins will support continued investments in facilities including upgrading student residences and further reducing an already low age of plant. Growth in wealth through investment returns, retained cash flow and gifts provides additional financial flexibility and has boosted liquidity. Management's ability to execute on its strategic plans to achieve positive financial performance, successful enrollment management and academic renewal is reflective of its very good financial strategy as well as its management credibility and track record, a key governance consideration under our ESG framework and a driver of the rating upgrade. Positive enrollment trends and improved market position reflect strong student demand in a highly competitive environment further heightened by the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Above average donor support compared to peers further supports the university's very good brand and strategic positioning.

Offsetting factors include Fairfield's relatively high financial leverage relative to operating revenue, cash flow, and financial reserves. Backloading of maturities detracts from future borrowing flexibility. In addition, a high reliance on student charges and low yield on incoming freshmen, exposes Fairfield to shifts in student demand in a highly competitive environment.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that Fairfield will maintain strong operating margins while continuing to build reserves and liquidity and not adding materially to debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Outperformance relative to peers in growth of revenue and financial reserves to increase cushion to debt and operating expenses

- Ongoing improvement in student demand including rising yield

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of EBIDA margins, particularly if eroding liquidity

- Weakening trends in enrollment and declines in net tuition per student

- Material increases in financial leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are unsecured general obligations of the university.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds will be used to finance a student housing facility and to pay the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Founded in 1942, Fairfield University, a Jesuit Catholic institution, is a comprehensive private university offering undergraduate and graduate programs, located in Fairfield County, Connecticut. The university enrolled approximately 5,311 students in fall 2021 and generated $243 million of revenue in fiscal 2021. It also houses an all-boys preparatory high school with around 760 students.

