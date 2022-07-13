Moody's upgrades Ferrellgas' CFR to B1

New York, July 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Ferrellgas, L.P.'s (Ferrellgas) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded to B2 from B3 the company's senior unsecured notes due 2026 and 2029 that were issued in March 2021. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating was also upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3. The ratings outlook remains stable.

"Since completing its refinancing transactions in 2021, Ferrellgas has improved its operations and lowered its financial leverage while enhancing its liquidity," said Arvinder Saluja, Moody's Vice President.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Ferrellgas, L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ferrellgas, L.P.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ferrellgas' B1 CFR reflects the continued improvement in operations leading to better margins, improved liquidity, and leverage (excluding preferred equity) below 4.5x in fiscal 2022. Ferrellgas has a July fiscal year end. Ferrellgas' better operating profile stems from its ongoing cost reductions and efficiency improvements emanating from management's concentrated focus on these objectives. Its credit profile also benefits from the company's substantial scale and geographic diversification that facilitate cost efficiencies in the fragmented propane distribution industry, its utility-like services that provide a base level of revenue, and a propane tank exchange business which generates complementary cash flows during summer months. Ferrellgas' ratings are constrained by its exposure to the seasonal nature of propane sales with significant dependency on cold weather months and the associated volatility in cash flows. Additionally, the meaningful distributions burden (about $65 million annually) to service its $650 million of preferred equity increases the company's cash burn and is a material difference from its higher rated peers.

Ferrellgas' senior unsecured notes due 2026 and 2029 are rated B2, one notch below the company's B1 CFR. The company's capital structure is comprised of $1,475 million senior unsecured notes, which make up the majority of debt in the liability structure, and a $350 million secured revolving credit facility (unrated) that has a borrowing base comprised of a fixed $200 million plus up to $150 million based on a proportion of receivables and inventories, as defined in the credit agreement. The company's revolver benefits from first priority claim over the company's assets, subordinating the senior notes to the claims under the facility.

The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's view that Ferrellgas' liquidity will be good through 2023. The company has approximately $259 million available on its $350 million secured revolving credit facility due April 2025 after accounting for letters of credit that totaled $91 million at April 30, 2022. The revolver's financial covenants include a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.50x, a maximum secured leverage ratio of 2.50x, and a maximum total net leverage ratio (with cash netting limited to $100 million if the revolver usage is at or above 50%) of 5.25x, stepping down by 0.25x on October 31, 2022 and reaching 4.75x on April 30, 2023. The company has good headroom for future compliance with these covenants which Moody's expects to be maintained through 2023. Moody's further expects the company's cash on hand to stand over $200 million in 2022-23. The company's working capital needs are highly seasonal, with peak borrowings during the winter season that can fluctuate significantly with volatile propane price. Moody's expects Ferrellgas to generate modest free cash flow given the improvement in earnings and lower interest expense after its 2021 refinancing.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Ferrellgas will generate free cash flow, sustain financial leverage below 4.5x and maintain adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ferrellgas ratings could be upgraded if the company's leverage (Debt/EBITDA) falls below 3.5x while retained cash flow to net debt remains approaching 20%. A substantial reduction in the amount of outstanding preferred equity would also be supportive of an upgrade. The ratings could be downgraded if leverage rises above 4.5x or Ferrellgas' operational profile deteriorates.

Ferrellgas, L.P. (Ferrellgas), is an operating subsidiary of Ferrellgas Partners L.P., a publicly traded company, that owns and operates propane distribution businesses based in Overland Park, Kansas.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Arvinder Saluja, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

