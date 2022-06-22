Moody's upgrades Ferroglobe to B3 from Caa1; outlook stable

London, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Ferroglobe PLC's ("Ferroglobe", or "the company") corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1 and the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the instrument rating of the $60 million backed senior secured notes due in 2025 to B1 from B2, and the instrument rating of the $345 million backed senior secured notes due in 2025 to Caa1 from Caa2, both issued by Ferroglobe Finance Company, PLC. The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects Ferroglobe's improving financial performance and improving liquidity profile on the back of high market prices and notwithstanding some supply challenges and cost inflation. However, market and price uncertainty also remain high into the second half of 2022 and beyond, likely to result in continued significant earnings volatility.

Ferroglobe achieved a record company-reported EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 far exceeding both recent quarterly and annual levels. The record profits were driven by high market prices for the company's key products such as silicon metals, silicon-based alloys and manganese-based alloys. The trend already started in the second half of 2021 and, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, will likely result in a very strong second quarter of 2022 as well. Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA stood at 1.7x for the twelve months ending March 2022, with around 60% of EBITDA generated in Q1 2022, and Moody's expects leverage to fall further towards around 1.0x by end of 2022. The strong results have also been aided by the company's decision to switch customers to index-based pricing, which however also exposes the company if prices were to fall.

The company has also been executing its turnaround plan, which the company expects to complete by the end of 2022. As part of it, the company has reduced overhead costs, centralised and improved purchasing, changed to a made to order production process and reduced working capital as a percentage of revenue.

Ferroglobe has also been affected by cost inflation and supply chain challenges. It is facing some cost pressures, for example operations in Spain operate on spot energy prices which has led to a few days of shut downs during peak prices in 2021 and 2022 and shift of production to lower cost sites in France and Norway. The company also historically sourced a range of raw materials and production inputs from Russia, which has created challenges to achieve planned volumes. However, Moody's understands that by July 2022 the company will have largely completed the process of securing alternative supplies and rearranging some of its production.

The company's liquidity profile has been improving in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022 with both quarters contributing to cash balances ($21.6 million and $59.3 million) notwithstanding sizeable working capital outflows mainly as a result of higher prices. This working capital exposure to volatile prices remains a key liquidity challenge in Moody's view. However, the market and price outlook into the second half of 2022 is more uncertain and prices could decline from record highs to varying degrees across segments and regional markets and depending on various external factors outside the company's control. If prices were to decline, the company could benefit from corresponding working capital inflows.

The B1 rating of the $60 million backed senior secured notes reflects the senior ranking in the capital structure ahead of the $345 million backed senior secured 2025 notes that are rated Caa1.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of solid metrics and continued improvement in the company's liquidity profile in the coming quarters, balanced by the exposure to volatile market prices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings recognize the high historical volatility in performance. Positive pressure could arise if the company sustains high profits and strong credit metrics, notably accompanied by gross debt reduction, and while achieving and maintaining a good liquidity profile also through weaker price environments. This would include Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remaining below 4x through the cycle and consistent positive free cash flow. Conversely, negative pressure could arise if profits weaken so that leverage rises above 6.0x, for example as a result of a market downturn, or if liquidity weakens, for example as a result of negative cash flow generation.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in the UK and listed on the NASDAQ, Ferroglobe is a large producer of silicon metal and silicon/manganese alloys. The company generated revenues of $1.8 billion in 2021.

