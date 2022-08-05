Moody's upgrades Ferroglobe's 2025 notes to B3

London, August 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the $345 million backed senior secured notes due in 2025 to B3 from Caa1, issued by Ferroglobe Finance Company, PLC – a subsidiary of Ferroglobe PLC ("Ferroglobe", or "the company"). Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) of Ferroglobe. Moody's has also withdrawn the B1 instrument rating on the $60 million backed senior secured notes due in 2025 and issued by Ferroglobe Finance Company, PLC due to repayment. The outlook remains stable for both entities.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the $345 million backed senior secured notes due in 2025 to B3 brings the notes' rating in line with the CFR of Ferroglobe and reflects the repayment of the priority notes from existing cash. The $345 million backed senior secured notes due in 2025 now have a first priority position on existing asset security outside of the US, but remain subordinated on certain US assets for which the new $100 million asset backed facility (ABL) has priority.

The affirmation of CFR and PDR continues to reflect the improving financial performance and improving liquidity profile on the back of high market prices and notwithstanding some supply challenges and cost inflation. It also reflects positively the comprehensive steps the company has taken to reduce cost, improve profitability and strengthen cash flow generation. Ferroglobe remains one of the largest producers in its sector, especially outside of China, with a vertically integrated business model that provides some protection against raw material price movements such as quartz and metallurgical coal.

However, market and price uncertainty also remain high into the second half of 2022 and beyond, with the company operating largely on indexed contracts that result in significant market price exposure, which is likely to result in continued significant earnings volatility. Prices appear likely to retreat from the record highs in the first half of 2022 and indeed have begun to do so, while energy costs in Europe also remain a challenge including for Ferroglobe's key end markets.

Moody's views Ferroglobe's liquidity profile as adequate following the repayment of the priority notes, taking into account the existing cash balances, Moody's expectation of positive cash flow generation and the recently added undrawn ABL. However, the working capital exposure to volatile prices in most end markets and resulting large outflows, for example in recent quarters, remains a key liquidity challenge in Moody's view, requiring a significant degree of minimum liquidity.

Ferroglobe's highly negative exposure to ESG risks, reflects the highly negative exposure to governance risks as a result of at times significant financial risk and a volatile track record, as well as mostly sector-driven moderately negative exposure to environmental and social risks.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of solid metrics and continued improvement in the company's liquidity profile in the coming quarters, balanced by the exposure to volatile market prices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ferroglobe's ratings continue to recognize the high historical volatility in performance. In this context, positive pressure could arise if the company sustains high profits and strong credit metrics, notably accompanied by meaningful gross debt reduction, and while achieving and maintaining a good liquidity profile also through weaker price environments. This would include Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remaining below 4x through the cycle and consistent positive free cash flow. Conversely, negative pressure could arise if profits weaken so that leverage rises above 6.0x, for example as a result of a market downturn, or if liquidity weakens, for example as a result of negative cash flow generation. An aggressive financial policy leading to rising debt levels, weakening liquidity or high shareholder remuneration could also result in negative pressure.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in the UK and listed on the NASDAQ, Ferroglobe is a large producer of silicon metal and silicon/manganese alloys. The company generated revenues of $1.8 billion in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

