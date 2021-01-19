Moody's upgrades First Advantage's CFR to B2; outlook changed to stable from positive

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded First Advantage Holdings, LLC's ("First Advantage") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the B2 rating on the company's first lien senior secured credit facility, consisting of an upsized $770 million due 2027 (including a new $100 million incremental term loan) and a $75 million revolving credit facility due 2025. The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

Net proceeds from the incremental term loan along with balance sheet cash will be used to retire the company's existing $145 million senior secured second lien term loan due 2028. The incremental term loan is expected to be fully fungible with the existing first lien debt. Moody's will withdraw the rating on the second lien term loan upon the repayment of debt.

The upgrade of the CFR to B2 is supported by First Advantage's strong business recovery in 2020 to above pre-pandemic levels, including timely cost actions that has led to meaningful improvement in credit metrics and liquidity. Following relatively weak operating results in the first half of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, background screening volumes have since stabilized and have accelerated in the second half of the year. The company delivered strong double-digit organic revenue and profitability in the second half of 2020, which Moody's expects to continue into 2021. First Advantage's revenues are highly reliant on large enterprise clients and the company continues to see strong screening volumes from essential retailers, transportation and logistics, technology as well as staffing clients that serve these groups.

Moody's estimates that First Advantage's debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted and expensing all capitalized software cost), pro forma for the transaction, currently at around 5.8x as of December 31, 2020 pro forma for the refinancing transaction, will trend towards 5.0x over the next 12-18 months. Moody's also expects that the company will maintain very good liquidity, including maintaining large cash balances and generate annual cash flow in excess of $50 million.

The B2 first lien credit facility rating, on par with the B2 CFR, reflects the elimination of a layer of loss absorption provided by the $145 million second lien term loan. The first lien term loan and revolver will represent the preponderance of the company's obligations following the proposed transaction.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: First Advantage Holdings, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: First Advantage Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: First Advantage Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects First Advantage's strong global market position and screening capabilities that includes services that are deeply embedded into clients' human resource, security and risk management functions and entail high switching costs. The company's credit profile benefits from a good end user industry diversification, long standing relationship with its blue-chip customers, high retention rates of around 97% as of 2020 and no significant customer concentration. First Advantage has industry-leading EBITDA margins and capacity to manage its cost base in uncertain economic environments which helps to preserve margins. Moody's believes that the company's continuous focus on efficiency driven by robotic process automation (RPA), along with procurement and productivity initiatives could support further margin expansion.

The company's rating is constrained by its moderate operating scale and narrow product focus, operations within the highly competitive and fragmented market segments, moderate social and reputational risks, uncertainties around the global macroeconomic outlook and the potential that the company will undertake aggressive growth or shareholder return strategies under financial sponsor ownership.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's anticipation of further deleveraging, such that debt-to-EBITDA will trend towards 5.0x over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also assumes the company will maintain a very good liquidity profile, including free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) in excess of 5%.

Moody's expects First Advantage to maintain very good liquidity over the next 12-15 months. Sources of liquidity consist of approximately $105 million of balance sheet cash at the close of the transaction, projected free cash flow in excess of $50 million annually, and access to funds under the $75 million revolving credit facility (undrawn at December 31, 2020). Moody's believes that current cash sources provide good coverage of approximately $7.7 million of mandatory annual debt amortization, paid quarterly. There are no financial maintenance covenants under the first lien term loan but the revolving credit facility is subject to a springing maximum first lien net leverage ratio if the amount drawn exceeds 35% of the revolving credit facility. The company is not expected to utilize the revolver during the next 12-15 months and will remain well in compliance with the springing first lien net leverage covenant, if tested.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure is limited by the company's moderate size, lack of business diversity and private equity ownership. However, the ratings could be upgraded if the company expands its operating scope and commits to a balanced financial policy while maintaining at least good liquidity. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if debt reductions combined with sustained earnings growth leads to a material improvement in credit metrics such that debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted and expensing all capitalized software costs) is sustained below 4.0x and free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) above 10%.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade First Advantage's ratings if operating performance meaningfully deteriorates leading to permanently high leverage, low or negative free cash flow expectations. A large debt-financed acquisition or shareholder distribution could also pressure the ratings. Quantitatively, the ratings could be pressured if debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted and expensing all capitalized software costs) is above 6.0x or free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) is below 5%, on sustained basis.

FADV, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, provides screening and background-check services to a variety of industries, including retail, industrial, professional services, finance, staffing, and healthcare. Services include criminal record checks, education and employment verification, credit score standings, drug testing and fingerprinting. FADV also generates revenue from other services such as tax-credit screening for federal- and state-related tax incentive programs, fleet vehicle services, driver qualification services and multi-family housing applicant screening. FADV is majority-owned by Silver Lake Partners, with remaining shares held by management. The company is expected to generate revenue of approximately $509 million in fiscal 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

