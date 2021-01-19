Moody's upgrades First Advantage's CFR to B2; outlook changed to stable from positive

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded
First Advantage Holdings, LLC's ("First Advantage")
Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and its Probability of Default
Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. At the same time,
Moody's affirmed the B2 rating on the company's first lien
senior secured credit facility, consisting of an upsized $770
million due 2027 (including a new $100 million incremental term
loan) and a $75 million revolving credit facility due 2025.
The outlook was changed to stable from positive.
Net proceeds from the incremental term loan along with balance sheet cash
will be used to retire the company's existing $145 million
senior secured second lien term loan due 2028. The incremental
term loan is expected to be fully fungible with the existing first lien
debt. Moody's will withdraw the rating on the second lien
term loan upon the repayment of debt.
The upgrade of the CFR to B2 is supported by First Advantage's strong
business recovery in 2020 to above pre-pandemic levels, including
timely cost actions that has led to meaningful improvement in credit metrics
and liquidity. Following relatively weak operating results in the
first half of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, background screening
volumes have since stabilized and have accelerated in the second half
of the year. The company delivered strong double-digit organic
revenue and profitability in the second half of 2020, which Moody's
expects to continue into 2021. First Advantage's revenues
are highly reliant on large enterprise clients and the company continues
to see strong screening volumes from essential retailers, transportation
and logistics, technology as well as staffing clients that serve
these groups.
Moody's estimates that First Advantage's debt-to-EBITDA
(Moody's adjusted and expensing all capitalized software cost),
pro forma for the transaction, currently at around 5.8x as
of December 31, 2020 pro forma for the refinancing transaction,
will trend towards 5.0x over the next 12-18 months.
Moody's also expects that the company will maintain very good liquidity,
including maintaining large cash balances and generate annual cash flow
in excess of $50 million.
The B2 first lien credit facility rating, on par with the B2 CFR,
reflects the elimination of a layer of loss absorption provided by the
$145 million second lien term loan. The first lien term
loan and revolver will represent the preponderance of the company's
obligations following the proposed transaction.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: First Advantage Holdings, LLC
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
Upgrades:
..Issuer: First Advantage Holdings, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B2 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: First Advantage Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR reflects First Advantage's strong global market position
and screening capabilities that includes services that are deeply embedded
into clients' human resource, security and risk management
functions and entail high switching costs. The company's
credit profile benefits from a good end user industry diversification,
long standing relationship with its blue-chip customers,
high retention rates of around 97% as of 2020 and no significant
customer concentration. First Advantage has industry-leading
EBITDA margins and capacity to manage its cost base in uncertain economic
environments which helps to preserve margins. Moody's believes
that the company's continuous focus on efficiency driven by robotic
process automation (RPA), along with procurement and productivity
initiatives could support further margin expansion.
The company's rating is constrained by its moderate operating scale
and narrow product focus, operations within the highly competitive
and fragmented market segments, moderate social and reputational
risks, uncertainties around the global macroeconomic outlook and
the potential that the company will undertake aggressive growth or shareholder
return strategies under financial sponsor ownership.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's anticipation of further deleveraging,
such that debt-to-EBITDA will trend towards 5.0x
over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also assumes
the company will maintain a very good liquidity profile, including
free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) in excess
of 5%.
Moody's expects First Advantage to maintain very good liquidity over the
next 12-15 months. Sources of liquidity consist of approximately
$105 million of balance sheet cash at the close of the transaction,
projected free cash flow in excess of $50 million annually,
and access to funds under the $75 million revolving credit facility
(undrawn at December 31, 2020). Moody's believes that current
cash sources provide good coverage of approximately $7.7
million of mandatory annual debt amortization, paid quarterly.
There are no financial maintenance covenants under the first lien term
loan but the revolving credit facility is subject to a springing maximum
first lien net leverage ratio if the amount drawn exceeds 35% of
the revolving credit facility. The company is not expected to utilize
the revolver during the next 12-15 months and will remain well
in compliance with the springing first lien net leverage covenant,
if tested.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure is limited by the company's moderate size,
lack of business diversity and private equity ownership. However,
the ratings could be upgraded if the company expands its operating scope
and commits to a balanced financial policy while maintaining at least
good liquidity. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded
if debt reductions combined with sustained earnings growth leads to a
material improvement in credit metrics such that debt-to-EBITDA
(Moody's adjusted and expensing all capitalized software costs)
is sustained below 4.0x and free cash flow-to-debt
(Moody's adjusted) above 10%.
Conversely, Moody's could downgrade First Advantage's
ratings if operating performance meaningfully deteriorates leading to
permanently high leverage, low or negative free cash flow expectations.
A large debt-financed acquisition or shareholder distribution could
also pressure the ratings. Quantitatively, the ratings could
be pressured if debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted and
expensing all capitalized software costs) is above 6.0x or free
cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) is below 5%, on
sustained basis.
FADV, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, provides screening
and background-check services to a variety of industries,
including retail, industrial, professional services,
finance, staffing, and healthcare. Services include
criminal record checks, education and employment verification,
credit score standings, drug testing and fingerprinting.
FADV also generates revenue from other services such as tax-credit
screening for federal- and state-related tax incentive programs,
fleet vehicle services, driver qualification services and multi-family
housing applicant screening. FADV is majority-owned by Silver
Lake Partners, with remaining shares held by management.
The company is expected to generate revenue of approximately $509
million in fiscal 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
