Moody's upgrades First International Bank of Israel's long-term ratings to A2; outlook stable

Paris, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded First International Bank of Israel's (FIBI) local- and
foreign-currency long-term deposit ratings to A2 from A3
and changed the outlook on these to stable from positive. At the
same time, Moody's upgraded the bank's short-term deposit
ratings to Prime-1 from Prime-2, its long-term
Counterparty Risk Ratings to A1 from A2, its long-term Counterparty
Risk Assessment (CRA) to A1(cr) from A2(cr), and its standalone
Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to baa2 from baa3.
The short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings and CRA were affirmed
at Prime-1 and Prime-1(cr) respectively.
The rating action reflects the improvement in FIBI's solvency, leading
to a financial profile now commensurate with a baa2 BCA.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
BCA
The upgrade of FIBI's BCA to baa2 reflects the improvement in the
bank's solvency. Asset risk has stabilised at low levels in recent
years, partly reflecting Israel's solid economic growth, robust
wage growth, low unemployment and strong business confidence.
As of September 2019, the bank's non-performing loans (NPLs)-to-gross
loans ratio stood at 1%, while decreased single name credit
concentrations is reducing the scope for earnings volatility and asset
quality deterioration.
In recent years, FIBI has strengthened its capital adequacy,
with its CET1 ratio standing at 10.8% as of September 2019
compared to 10.5% as at December 2018 and 9.8%
as at December 2015, which provides the bank some capacity to absorb
unexpected future losses. FIBI's tight underwriting, combined
with the Bank of Israel's macro-prudential limits, provide
additional comfort that the bank's solvency will remain resilient to any
material increase in interest rates and unemployment, and/or a material
decline in property prices.
Moody's further notes that FIBI has undertaken a number of efficiency
initiatives, including the reduction of headcount, optimising
the branch network, reducing real estate space and merging some
of its smaller bank subsidiaries. As a result of these measures,
the bank's cost-to-income ratio improved to 62.9%
in the first nine months of 2019 from 76.4% in 2015,
with its return on assets also improving to 0.7% from 0.4%
over the same period.
The baa2 BCA also reflects FIBI's sound liquidity, supported
by a large and stable customer deposit base, which comfortably funds
its loan portfolio, with the bank's gross loans-to-deposits
ratio standing at 76% as of end-September 2019. The
bank is a net lender in the interbank market and maintains a ratio of
liquid assets to total assets of around 33%.
Moody's does not have any particular governance concern for FIBI and does
not apply any corporate behaviour adjustment to the bank. Nonetheless,
corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and will continue
to be monitored on an ongoing basis.
LT ratings
The upgrade of the long-term ratings captures Moody's continued
assessment of a very high likelihood of government support from the government
of Israel (A1 positive) in the event of need.
Outlook
FIBI's long-term deposit ratings carry a stable outlook,
with the bank's improved solvency balanced against vulnerabilities relating
to the property market, now consistent with a baa2 BCA.
What could change the rating up/down
Further improvements in profitability, combined with stronger capital
adequacy, could exert upward rating pressure on FIBI's BCA,
and in turn on the long-term ratings.
Negative pressure could be exerted on the ratings if a deterioration in
the operating conditions leads to a weakening of asset quality and profitability,
or if Moody's considers that the government's ability and/or capacity
to provide support has materially changed.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: First International Bank of Israel
..Upgrades:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
upgraded to A1 from A2
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
upgraded to A2 from A3, outlook changed to Stable from Positive
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
upgraded to P-1 from P-2
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded
to baa2 from baa3
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
upgraded to baa2 from baa3
..Affirmations:
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
