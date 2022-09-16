Moody's upgrades FirstBank Puerto Rico's long-term deposit ratings to Baa2 from Ba1, concluding review; outlook stable

New York, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings and assessments of FirstBank Puerto Rico ("FirstBank"), including the long-term deposit rating to Baa2 from Ba1 and the standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba1 from ba3. While the bank's short-term deposit rating and short-term counterparty risk assessment were upgraded to Prime-2 from Not Prime and Prime-3(cr) from Not Prime(cr), respectively, its short-term counterparty risk rating was affirmed at Not Prime. The rating outlook is stable. This action concludes the review for upgrade, which Moody's announced on 11 May 2022.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: FirstBank Puerto Rico

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to ba1 from ba3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to ba1 from ba3

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to P-3(cr) from NP(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to Baa3(cr) from Ba2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3

.... LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from B1, Stable from Ratings Under Review

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Upgraded to P-2 from NP

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Upgraded to Baa2 from Ba1, Stable from Ratings Under Review

Affirmations:

..Issuer: FirstBank Puerto Rico

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FirstBank Puerto Rico

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the ratings and the BCA reflect the continued strength of FirstBank's balance sheet and operating and financial resilience through the coronavirus pandemic as well as the benefits to creditors from FirstBank's growing bank franchise and the stability of its improved funding profile. In addition, the anticipated federal reconstruction funds from the US Government (United States of America, Government of; Aaa stable) and structural reforms proposed by the Federal Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) for Puerto Rico have improved Puerto Rico's operating environment for banks. Moody's expects the Puerto Rican government's recent exit from bankruptcy will lead to better near-term economic prospects for the island.

FirstBank has benefited from the consolidation of the island's banking sector, which has led to higher operating margins for the remaining banks. The bank's capitalization is also strong, with Moody's adjusted tangible common equity (TCE) as a percentage of risk-weighted assets of 17.3% as of 30 June 2022. FirstBank's capital position is a key credit strength because it provides the bank with a strong buffer against unexpected credit and operational losses.

FirstBank has made strong efforts to reduce its reliance on brokered deposits by capturing a larger proportion of more stable core deposits in recent years. The acquisition of Banco Santander Puerto Rico (BSPR), which closed on 1 September 2020, further reduced the bank's reliance on brokered deposits and other confidence-sensitive market funds, lowering refinancing risk. As of 30 June 2022, market-based funding was a low 2% and Moody's expects the FirstBank will continue to maintain its position as the second largest bank by retail deposits on the island for the foreseeable future.

Asset quality remains a credit challenge for the bank as Puerto Rico's weak economy is reflected in FirstBank's relatively high problem loan ratio of 4.6% as of 30 June 2022, which remains significantly elevated relative to mainland US regional bank peers. Moody's assessment also incorporates FirstBank's limited geographic diversification beyond Puerto Rico.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The BCA could be upgraded if Moody's were to assess a sustainable improvement in the bank's asset quality profile without deterioration in the bank's capital, funding and/or liquidity. The BCA could also be upgraded if Moody's were to assess a sustainable improvement in Puerto Rico's bank operating environment, which would lead to a reduction in problem loan levels while maintaining stable profitability, capitalization and/or liquidity. A higher BCA would likely lead to a ratings upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's were to assess a stark deterioration in operating conditions in Puerto Rico, beyond its current expectations. Additionally, the BCA could be downgraded if Moody's believes the risk appetite of FirstBank has increased, for example because of above-peer average loan growth, or a notable increase in lending concentrations. Lower capitalization could also lead to a downgrade in the BCA. A lower BCA would likely lead to a rating downgrade for FirstBank.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

