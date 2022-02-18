Moody's upgrades Forestar's CFR to Ba3 from B1, senior unsecured rating to Ba3 from B1; outlook revised to stable

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Forestar Group Inc.'s (Forestar) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B1-PD and senior unsecured rating to Ba3 from B1. The outlook was revised to stable from positive. Moody's also maintained the company's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating.

The rating upgrade reflects Moody's expectation for continued strong operating fundamentals for this year and next, and for further improvement in Forestar's credit profile, including higher revenue and profitability, as well as good execution.

The Ba3 rating on the company's senior unsecured notes is on par with Forestar's CFR reflecting its position as the preponderance of debt in Forestar's capital structure. At fiscal year-end (September 30) 2022, Moody's projects total debt-to-capitalization will be around 41%.

"Over the past two years, Forestar has successfully grown revenue, profitability, and materially improved lot deliveries while maintaining a disciplined approach to balance sheet management and liquidity." said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Credit Officer. "Going forward, we expect Forestar to benefit from continued robust operating fundamentals, achieve higher profitability and remain committed to a conservative financial policy."

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Forestar Group Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Forestar Group Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Forestar's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's market position as a leading US land developer across 23 states and 55 markets, differentiated business model, solid execution, good liquidity profile and strategic relationship with D.R. Horton Inc., (DHI) a premier homebuilder in the US (Baa2 stable). At the same time, Moody's rating takes into consideration the risk associated with being a land developer such as potential impairment charges, industry cyclicality, the competitive nature of the business it operates in, and the absence of any guarantees by DHI for Forestar's debt.

Forestar's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation of good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. At December 31, 2021, Forestar had $162.5 million in cash and $343.7 million of undrawn availability (net of $66.3 million in letters of credit) under its $410 senior unsecured revolving credit facility expiring April 2025. Moody's liquidity analysis also takes into consideration the company's reliance on external sources to fund its rapid expansion during this year and next.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Forestar will maintain a conservative approach to balance sheet management and liquidity, organically grow revenue and profitability, and maintain modest leverage. This is largely driven by Moody's view that the US economy will improve sequentially and remain supportive of the company's underlying growth drivers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if (all ratios include Moody's standard adjustments): the company improves liquidity and free cash flow, EBIT-to-interest expense is approaching 6.0x, debt-to-capitalization is sustained below 40%.

The rating could be downgraded if: debt-to-capitalization is sustained above 45%, EBIT-to-interest expense is below 5.0x, the company's liquidity profile deteriorates, the homebuilding outlook becomes increasingly tenuous.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Forestar Group Inc. is a publicly traded land developer that is currently operating in 55 markets in 23 states. On October 5, 2017, it became 75%-owned by D.R. Horton, Inc., one of the country's largest homebuilder by unit volume. As of December 31, 2021, D.R. Horton owns 63% of Forestar. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 Forestar's revenue were $1,326 million.

