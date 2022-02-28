Moody's upgrades Formula One to B1; outlook positive

London, 28 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Alpha Topco Limited (Formula One or the company) to B1 from B2, and upgraded the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD. The rating agency has also upgraded the ratings of the $2.9 billion backed senior secured term loan B and the $500 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2024 issued by the company's subsidiary, Delta 2 (Lux) S.a.r.l. to B1 from B2. The outlook of both entities has been changed to positive from stable.

Today's rating action reflects:

• Strong trading results in 2021 and growth expected in 2022 and beyond underpinned by new contract wins, contract renewals and development of the race calendar

• Expectation that Moody's-adjusted leverage will reduce towards 5x over the next 12-18 months

• A financial policy supportive of continued degearing

RATINGS RATIONALE

Formula One has navigated the pandemic very well, whilst also progressing a range of initiatives which are enhancing the popularity of the sport, its digital content and social media reach. The company has also secured new and renewed contracts with promoters, broadcasters and sponsors and expanded the race calendar. These include long term multi-year contracts for new races in Saudi Arabia, Miami and Qatar, renewals and extensions of existing race agreements, including those in Austin, Bahrain, Singapore and Abu Dhabi, and a media rights contract with Sky Deutschland (Sky Limited -- A3 stable) through to 2024. The company renewed, extended and entered into new contracts with other media partners, and secured a number of new sponsorship partners, including a long term global partner contract with Aramco (Saudi Arabian Oil Company - A1 stable), together with a multi-year renewal of the global partnership with DHL. The average TV audience per Grand Prix (on a like-for-like basis excluding Germany and Brazil) was up by 13% compared to 2020, and the highest since 2013, whilst the sport's popularity in the US has increased very substantially.

These have led to revenues and EBITDA in 2021 already exceeding pre-pandemic levels, despite a degree of continued disruption from early season closed door events, reduced attendances at others and the cancellation of four originally scheduled races in the year. Moody's expects the company to achieve substantial growth in 2022 and 2023, which is largely underpinned by existing contracts as well as expected renewals, and is supported by the expansion of the Formula One race calendar to 23 events, from the 22 staged last year, as well as more limited disruption from the pandemic. The company has demonstrated a high degree of flexibility to operate alternative races in the event that travel restrictions or geopolitical events prevent a race taking place as planned. Whilst Formula One has stated that current circumstances make the staging of the Russian Grand Prix impossible, Moody's expects this to have a limited financial impact on the company.

Moody's expects the company to grow revenues by over 10% in each of 2022 and 2023, and growth rates could be significantly higher in the event that a full race calendar can be operated as scheduled without disruption. As a result Moody's-adjusted EBITDA is expected to reduce towards 5x over the next 12-18 months, from 6.3x as at December 2021. Moody's-adjusted EBITDA could be well over $600 million by 2023, indicating the potential for Moody's-adjusted leverage to reduce further, to below 5x. The company will continue to generate substantial free cash flow based on its low levels of capital expenditure and tax costs, with Moody's-adjusted free cash flow / debt exceeding 15% in 2023.

In the context of expected strengthening of financial metrics, the company's financial policy is an important factor in the assessment of ratings. Moody's notes that the company's forecast leverage in 2022 and beyond will likely be substantially below the maximum target set by its ultimate shareholders, Liberty Media Corporation (LMC). Accordingly there is a risk that LMC may decide to relever the company's balance sheet, for share buy-backs, exceptional distributions or other opportunistic transactions. However, whilst it is likely that the company will distribute excess cash to shareholders over time, Moody's considers that there is a relatively low probability of material releveraging through increased debt. Nevertheless a longer track record of operating at lower leverage and further assessment of LMC's financial policies would be required to consider further upward rating pressure.

LIQUIDITY

Formula One's liquidity profile is good. As of 31 December 2021, the company had $709 million of cash on balance sheet, and access to an undrawn committed $500 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2024. There are no material debt maturities until 2024 and Moody's expects the company to remain solidly cash generative. In addition, a further $1.4 billion of cash and cash equivalents was attributable to the Formula One Group within LMC at December 2021, which, although outside the restricted group, could provide further sources of liquidity if required.

ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Increasing environmental concerns may affect the image of the sport and the company's ability to grow its sponsorship and other income. Formula One has published its plans to become net carbon neutral by 2030. It estimates that 73% of the sport's 2019 carbon emissions arose from logistics and travel, compared to only 0.7% from the race cars' power units, and carbon offsets are likely to be required to meet this goal given the emissions effect of air travel. The plan for the sport to introduce an element of biofuel from 2022 and to use 100% sustainable fuels alongside its next generation hybrid engines from 2026 will enhance its environmental credentials and image, and also provide a test bed for the automotive OEMs and fuel companies to pursue the accelerated development of such solutions. Moody's will continue to monitor closely the company's environmental policies and the reaction of sponsors and consumers.

Social risk considerations arise in particular from Formula One holding races in countries where concerns over human rights have been raised, which could cause sponsors and broadcasters to withdraw from the sport. The company is highly focused on creating a positive social impact on the regions in which it operates and ensuring that race activities are conducted in a socially responsible way. Whilst the company needs to manage its reputation very carefully, the risk of material contract losses remains low.

The company's financial policy targeted leverage has been restated to below 5.0x net debt to company adjusted EBITDA. Moody's expects the company to maintain metrics in line with this target. The company is ultimately owned by Liberty Media Corporation, which has a history of complex financial engineering and an aggressive financial policy in relation to its subsidiaries. The company however also benefits from the financial strength and potential support of its owners.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The backed senior secured bank credit facilities at Delta 2 (Lux) S.a.r.l. are rated B1, in line with the corporate family rating, which reflects the first-lien only pari passu capital structure.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company's adjusted leverage will reduce towards 5x over the next 12 to 18 months, and remain in line the company's stated financial policy for net leverage. It also assumes that free cash flow generation and liquidity will remain strong and that there will be no debt-funded distributions or acquisitions leading to a material increase in leverage. The outlook also assumes that the company continues to grow revenues and EBITDA whilst maintaining or growing race viewership and attendances.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls sustainably below 5.0x, with Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt increasing sustainably towards 15%, whilst maintaining solid liquidity. An upgrade would also require the company to develop a track record of operating at lower leverage and to demonstrate a clear commitment to a leverage target consistent with these metrics.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increases sustainably above 6.0x, if Moody's-adjusted free cash flow / debt remains well below 10%, or if there are signs of weakening operating performance or liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Alpha Topco Limited is the holding company for the group of companies that exploit the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship. In 2021, the companies owned by Alpha Topco Limited generated revenue of around $2.1 billion. Alpha Topco Limited — through its holding companies Delta Debtco Limited and Delta Topco Limited — is controlled by Liberty Media Corporation.

