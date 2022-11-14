Moody's upgrades Formula One's CFR to Ba3; outlook positive

London, November 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Alpha Topco Limited (Formula One or the company) to Ba3 from B1 and upgraded the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B1-PD. The outlook remains positive.

Moody's decision to upgrade the CFR to Ba3 with a positive outlook is driven by (1) Formula One's (F1) stated intention to use USD502 million of cash on balance sheet to repay debt that will result in around 0.8x of de-leveraging (as estimated by the company), with reported gross leverage of 3.8x from 4.5x for the last twelve months ended 30 September 2022, on a pro-forma basis; (2) strong revenue and EBITDA growth prospects for the business in 2023 with steady growth expected thereafter; (3) continued de-leveraging expected over the next 12-18 months in spite of potentially some dividends to Liberty Media Corporation; and (4) the refinancing of its capital structure with debt maturities being extended to 2027/2029 from 2024, although interest rate on the new debt will be higher than existing.

The company is in the process of refinancing its USD2.9 billion Term Loan B facility, issued by its subsidiary Delta 2 (Lux) S.a.r.l., and USD500 million first lien revolving credit facility, which is expected to be refinanced with a combination of a new USD725 million Term Loan A (with an expected maturity of approximately 5 years), a USD1.7 billion Term Loan B (with an expected maturity of approximately 7 years) and a USD500 million revolving credit facility (with an expected maturity of approximately 5 years), and the use of approximately USD500 million of cash on F1's balance sheet..

"We expect F1's Moody's adjusted gross leverage to reduce to 4.0x at the end of 2022 compared to 6.3x at the end of 2021, helped by strong EBITDA growth and debt reduction. The business has strong growth prospects underpinned by new contract wins, contract renewals and the expansion of the race calendar and that should support further improvement in credit metrics over the next 12-18 months." says Gunjan Dixit, Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst on F1.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revenues and EBITDA for F1 have grown by 35% and 40% in the first nine months of 2022. F1 is benefiting from strong levels of fan engagement and race attendance, with most races in the first nine months of 2022 sold out, as many as 10 events year to date having attendance of greater than 300,000, and the company expecting further strong audiences at the final 2 races of the season in Brazil and Abu Dhabi. The Paddock Club is also having a strong year, boosting Hospitality revenues to levels well above pre-COVID times. This strong performance suggests that F1 is likely to achieve robust revenue growth of over 20% in 2022 versus 2021.

Moody's currently expects F1's revenues to grow by more than 30% in 2023 and another 4% in 2024. This strong growth expectation for 2023 is underpinned by the 24 races scheduled, including the new Las Vegas GP in the race calendar. The ticket sales for the Las Vegas event are already over-subscribed and the sponsor pipeline for the event is also strong. In addition to Las Vegas GP, 3 multi-year contracts have been signed since the start of 2021 for new races in Imola and Miami, which both joined the calendar in 2022, and Qatar, which will be added in 2023. The company has also negotiated 11 renewals and extensions of existing race agreements in that period, including those in Australia, Mexico, Monaco, Abu Dhabi, Singapore.

The company has also successfully secured new and renewed contracts with broadcasters and sponsors. These include media rights contracts with Sky Sports for Italy (2027), Germany (2027) and the UK (2029), ESPN in the US (2025) and Canal+ in France (2029). The company also renewed and/or upsold packages with existing sponsorship partners, including further arrangements with its existing global partner Aramco (Saudi Arabian Oil Company - A1 stable) to support the use of sustainable fuels in Formula 2 and Formula 3, together with a multi-year renewal of the sponsorship deal with AWS, who become a global partner. Total race attendance is estimated to reach around 5.5 million in 2022, which would represent an increase of 35% compared to 2019, whilst the sport's popularity in the US has grown substantially. F1's average active F1TV OTT service subscribers have also grown materially in the first nine months of 2022 compared to end of 2021.

The company's EBITDA margin should also see some improvement in the next 12-18 months supported by the favorable 2021 Concorde prize fund mechanism that results in accelerated Adjusted EBITDA margin growth, as the Prize Fund as a percentage of Pre-Team EBITDA will fall as Pre-Team EBITDA increases. We expect F1 to generate healthy cash flow before factoring in any dividends to shareholders. This suggests that the company's credit metrics will strengthen further over the next 12-18 months from the forecast 4.0x Moody's adjusted gross leverage at the end of 2022.

In the context of expected strengthening of financial metrics, the company's financial policy is an important factor in our assessment. Moody's rating is based on the expectation that the company's leverage in 2023 and beyond will remain substantially below the maximum target of 5.0x net leverage set by its ultimate shareholders, Liberty Media Corporation (LMC). In this regard, Moody's understands that LMC currently has no intention to re-lever the F1's balance sheet with share buy-backs or other distributions. The liquidity at LMC remains robust. Although it is likely that F1 will distribute some excess cash to shareholders in the near-term, our rating and outlook assume that this will not deter the de-leveraging potential of the business facilitated via strong EBITDA growth.

LIQUIDITY

F1's liquidity profile is solid. As of 30 September 2022, the company had USD1,115 million of cash on balance sheet, which is expected to fall to USD613 million after the refinancing but before fees, as well as access to an undrawn committed USD500 million revolving credit facility, which is to be renewed as part of the refinancing. After the completion of the refinancing transaction and the repayment of USD500 million of debt, other than modest amortization of the new Term Loan A, the company will have no material debt maturities until the unamortised balance of the new Term Loan A matures after 5 years, with the new Term Loan B having 7 year maturity and Moody's expects the company to remain solidly cash generative. In addition, a further USD1.09 billion of cash and cash equivalents was held at the Formula One Group within LMC as of 30 September 2022, which, although outside the restricted group, could provide further sources of liquidity if required.

ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's has raised the credit impact score of CIS-4 for F1 to CIS-3. This is driven by an improvement in the governance score for the company from G-4 to G-3. The improved G-3 score is supported by the company's recent announcement that it will reduce debt by USD500 million and prioritize de-leveraging. Whilst it is likely that the company will distribute excess cash to shareholders over time, our rating and outlook assume that there will be no material re-leveraging through increased debt.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company's adjusted gross leverage will reduce to below 4.0x over the next 12 to 18 months. It assumes that free cash flow generation and liquidity will remain strong and that there will be no debt-funded distributions or acquisitions leading to a material increase in leverage. The outlook further assumes that the company continues to grow revenues and EBITDA and race viewership and attendances also remain robust.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls sustainably below 4.0x, with Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (after capex and dividends) /debt sustainably above 15%, whilst maintaining solid liquidity. This would require a tighter financial policy than the company's stated leverage target.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increases sustainably above 5.0x and Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt falls below 12%, or if there are signs of weakening operating performance or liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Alpha Topco Limited is the holding company for the group of companies that exploit the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship. For the first nine months of 2022, the companies owned by Alpha Topco Limited generated revenue of around USD1.8 billion. Alpha Topco Limited — through its holding companies Delta Debtco Limited and Delta Topco Limited — is controlled by Liberty Media Corporation.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gunjan Dixit

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

