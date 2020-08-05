Moody's upgrades Forum Energy's CFR to Caa2; outlook stable

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.'s (Forum) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Ca, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from Ca-PD and Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-3 from SGL-4. Moody's assigned a Caa3 rating to Forum's convertible senior secured notes due 2025. Moody's upgraded the rating on the remainder of the existing senior unsecured notes due 2021 to Ca from C. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

"The upgrade of Forum's ratings reflects the extended debt maturity profile and resulting improvement in liquidity," said Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

Forum issued about $315 million of new 9% convertible senior secured notes due 2025 in exchange for the same amount of senior unsecured notes due 2021 and $3.5 million of cash. Approximately $13 million of existing senior unsecured notes due 2021 remain outstanding.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa2-PD from Ca-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-4

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Caa2 from Ca

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to Ca (LGD6) from C (LGD5)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

....Senior Secured Convertible Notes, Assigned Caa3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Forum's Caa2 CFR reflects elevated leverage, weak interest coverage and constraints to free cash flow generation through 2021. Forum faces highly challenging industry conditions from weak commodity prices and the resulting reduction in drilling and completion activities by exploration and production companies. Forum's debt maturity profile is improved as a result of the exchange transaction. However, the company still has a considerable amount of debt relative to a weak EBITDA base. Of the convertible notes, $150 million is mandatorily redeemable into common stock if the stock price achieves certain levels. If reached, this feature provides for meaningful debt reduction. Moody's expects Forum's EBITDA in 2020 will be significantly constrained as a result of the large reduction in customer demand and that reduced upstream capital spending will continue to weigh on activity levels in 2021.

In response to reduced customer demand, Forum has taken steps to lower costs including reducing its labor force, furloughing certain employees, reducing salaries, and closing and consolidating certain facilities. Even as new equipment sales have decreased, the company continues to generate revenue from consumable products which comprise a majority of the top line but at lower levels because of the sharp decrease in US activity levels. The company benefits from its diversified exposure to international markets which provides some offset to weakness in domestic markets.

The SGL-3 rating reflects Moody's view that Forum has adequate liquidity through mid-2021. As of March 31, 2020, the revolver's borrowing base was $234 million. The recent revolver amendment reduced lender commitments to $250 million from $300 million. The facility has $85 million drawn (including $30 million drawn in the second quarter of 2020) and $26 million in letters of credit outstanding. As of March 31, pro forma cash would be $111 million (reflecting bond repurchases, the revolver draw in the second quarter and the cash payment to bondholders). The recent revolver amendment added an anti-cash hoarding provision. The revolver expires in October 2022 if all existing notes due 2021 are repaid, which Moody's expects. Extending the revolver beyond 2022 will be important to support continued adequate liquidity.

Forum's convertible senior secured notes due 2025 are rated Caa3. The convertible senior secured notes are secured by a first lien except with respect to ABL revolver priority collateral (including cash, receivables and inventory). The convertible notes have a second lien with respect to the ABL revolver priority collateral. The remaining senior unsecured notes due 2021 are rated Ca, reflecting effective subordination to the secured debt.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Forum will repay the remainder of senior notes due 2021, grow EBITDA and reduce debt/EBITDA but that leverage will remain elevated in 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include declining EBITDA; EBITDA/interest below 1x; or weakening liquidity.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include debt/EBITDA below 7x; EBITDA/interest maintained above 1x; and positive free cash flow generation.

Forum, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a publicly traded oilfield equipment company serving drilling and downhole, completion, and production activities. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 was roughly $900 million.

