Moody's upgrades Freeport-McMoRan Inc.'s ratings to Baa3; stable outlook

NOTE: On December 21, 2021, the press release was corrected as follows: The “Withdrawals” heading was added to the debt list. Revised release follows

New York, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc.'s (FCX) senior unsecured notes rating to Baa3 from Ba1. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured notes rating of Freeport Minerals Corporation (FMC), which have a downstream guarantee from FCX. Moody's also withdrew FCX's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating, Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating and the SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating . The ratings outlook for FCX and FMC remain stable.

"The ratings upgrade to Baa3 reflects the near-completion of the underground expansion at Grasberg that will support sustainably higher copper and gold production, the clarity on the company's financial policy, strategic growth objectives and the financing plans to construct the new smelter in Indonesia. Moody's views FCX's substantially strengthened balance sheet, excellent liquidity and ability to generate significant earnings and free cash flow through a range of copper and gold prices as supportive of the investment grade rating", said Botir Sharipov, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for FCX.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

.... Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Freeport Minerals Corporation

....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2 from Baa2 (LGD2)

Withdrawals

..Issuer: Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Freeport Minerals Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

FCX's Baa3 senior unsecured rating is supported by its 1) scale as one of the largest copper producers globally, 2) broad geographic footprint with mining, smelting and refining facilities in Indonesia, US, Peru, Chile and Spain, 3) cost competitive mines capable of generating substantial earnings and FCF at current and lower copper prices and positive FCF in adverse market conditions, 4) significant gold production and de-risked operating profile at the Indonesian operations with the successful ramp-up of Grasberg underground mines, 5) significant debt reduction over the last few years, balanced capital allocation policy and commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet, and 6) investment-grade credit profile. The rating also reflects Moody's expectations that FCX will ensure compliance with metrics commensurate with a Baa3 rating. FCX's rating is constrained by its concentration in copper and gold and the related price volatility, substantial exposure to regions with elevated geopolitical risks and still relatively high debt levels.

The sharp rebound in copper prices that have averaged $4.23/lb year-to-date, higher production and continued strength in gold prices contributed to a substantial improvement in FCX's revenues, cash flows, liquidity and credit metrics in the last 12 months. With the successful ramp-up of Grasberg underground production, Q3 2021 copper and gold sales increased 22% and 72% y-o-y, respectively. This, along with high commodity prices, gradually improving mill throughput at Cerro Verde, and Lone Star copper leach project outperforming production targets, has led to a 58% y-o-y growth in net revenues in Q3 2021.

Higher gold production and molybdenum prices materially increased by-product credits and more than offset higher site production costs and delivery costs and lower y-o-y, on average, gold prices, driving a decrease in consolidated copper net cash costs (net of by-product credits) to $1.36/lb YTD from $1.55/lb YTD September 30, 2020. As a result of a better operating performance, high commodity prices, earnings growth and meaningful gross debt reduction, FCX's credit profile has evidenced a significant improvement, with Debt/EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's, falling to 1.1x the LTM ending September 30, 2021 from 4.9x in 2019, EBIT/Interest expense expanding to 8.7x from 1x and CFO-Dividends/Debt rising to 59.1% from 9.2%.

Moody's believes that a structural deficit will keep copper prices high with supply, particularly in major copper producing countries struggling to keep up with rising demand as elevated geopolitical risks, limited number of shovel-ready growth projects, lengthy permitting and licensing processes and the risk of higher mining taxes and royalties continue to delay or discourage large-scale investments. Copper is expected to play an increasingly important role in growing areas such as renewable energy systems, vehicle electrification and energy storage, supporting the future expansion in global copper demand.

Moody's expects FCX to sustain its strong operating and financial performance through a range of commodity prices. Assuming a copper price of $3.50/lb and a gold price of $1,500/oz (top end of Moody's price sensitivity range of $2.75-3.50/lb for copper and $1,200-1,500/oz for gold), we estimate that FCX will generate nearly $9 billion in annual Moody's adjusted EBITDA in 2022 and 2023 and that leverage will not exceed 1.4x. Our leverage forecasts factor in the assumption that FCX's 48.76% owned PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI) subsidiary will raise approximately $2 billion of net new debt to fund the development of the $2.8 billion greenfield smelter in Indonesia. We expect $6.7 billion in estimated annual operating cash flow to comfortably cover the projected consolidated capex (including the 100% of greenfield smelter and precious metal refinery capex at PT-FI) of about $4.3 billion in 2022 and $3.3 billion in 2023. After deducting $880 million in dividends (base plus variable) and significant distributions to non-controlling interests (NCI), which assume substantial dividend payments from PT-FI and Cerro Verde to FCX, we forecast that Moody's-adjusted FCF will average $1 billion in 2022-2023.

At near-spot copper ($4.30/lb) and gold ($1,750/oz) prices, FCX is expected to generate about $26 billion in net revenues, approximately $12.5 billion in EBITDA, $2.5 billion in Moody's-adjusted FCF (after dividends and NCI distributions) and to maintain Debt/EBITDA ratio around 1x. Projected strong FCF and shareholder returns (dividends and share buybacks), capped at 50% of excess cash flow, should support a potential redemption of debt maturing in 2023 and 2024.

FCX's has an excellent liquidity comprised of $7.7 billion in consolidated cash and $3.5 billion available under its undrawn (net of $8 million in letters of credit) unsecured revolving credit facility. We do not expect FCX to borrow under this facility in 2022 or in subsequent years. After amending its credit agreement in 2020 to enhance financial flexibility, FCX ended the Covenant Increase Period and reverted to prior covenants in March 2021, with maximum allowable total leverage ratio of 5.25x through the quarter ending June 30, 2021, stepping down to 3.75x at the end of Q3 2021 (30 September 2021), and with the interest expense coverage ratio minimum reverting to 2.25x. A minimum liquidity requirement of $1 billion and provisions related to restricted payments were also eliminated. We expect the company to remain in full compliance with these financial covenants. Additionally, in July 2021, PT-FI entered into a $1.0 billion, 5-year unsecured bank credit facility to support domestic smelter expansion and the development of the precious metals refinery (PMR) in Indonesia and for PT-FI's general corporate purposes, with $158 million drawn as of September 30, 2021. FCX is expected to maintain its excellent liquidity over the next 12 months supported by strong cash position, revolver availability and projected cash flow generation. The 2022-2024 maturities include $325 million balance on Cerro Verde term loan due June 2022 as well as $996 million and $730 million of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Freeport-McMoRan will maintain its strong operating and financial performance over the next 12-18 months by advancing and maintaining underground production at Grasberg at 100% of post ramp-up targets, sustaining current production levels at Cerro Verde and North American operations and continuing to generate strong earnings and operating cash flows. The improved fundamentals of the copper market are seen as sustainable and will contribute to further strength in FCX's credit profile. The stable outlook also assumes that the company will remain financially disciplined with respect to capital expenditures and shareholder returns, preserve its excellent liquidity to mitigate the inherent commodity price volatility and will maintain strong balance sheet and debt protection metrics appropriate for a Baa3 rating.

The global mining industry is viewed as having very high environmental risk and high social risk stemming from the industry's inherent risk exposures to wastewater discharges, site remediation and mine closure, waste rock and tailings management, air emissions, environmental law and regulations, health and safety risks and social responsibility given the often-remote location of the mines. By the nature of its business, Freeport faces very high environmental risks based on its very highly negative exposure to natural capital risk. Copper mining operations and copper smelters require high energy intensity and tend to cause a significant impact on water, air and land resources. Some of the company's operations are located in water stressed areas, the risk that is partially mitigated by its high-water efficiency rate of 89%. Freeport's social risks are also very high given its very highly negative exposure to health & safety risks with a high number of fatalities in 2018-2021.

FCX has detailed protocols in place to manage its environmental and social risks. Seven of the company's operating sites have been awarded the Copper Mark, a comprehensive assurance framework that promotes responsible production practices and demonstrates the industry's contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company also implemented a new "Safe Production Matters" strategy in 2020 aimed at the elimination of systematic causes of incidents with the focus on high risk and potentially fatal events.

From a governance perspective, FCX has been disciplined in the allocation of its capital between shareholder returns, capital expenditures and balance sheet/liability management as evidenced by a significant gross debt reduction since 2015, decision to temporarily suspend dividends in 2020, the newly adopted financial policy and the continued commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet. The company has recently announced a new capital allocation policy that will pay dividends and buy back common stock up to 50% of excess free cash flow (after planned capital spending and distributions to noncontrolling interests) and allocate the balance to debt reduction and growth projects. The dividend component of shareholder returns consists of an annual base dividend of $0.30/share and a variable dividend of $0.30/share for a total of about $880 million in annual dividend payments based on shares outstanding at September 30, 2021. The company has also recently announced a $3 billion share repurchase program. The new financial policy is subject to maintaining a net debt level of $3-4 billion (excluding project debt for additional smelting capacity in Indonesia).

Despite very highly negative exposure to environmental and social risks, strong balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation, highly experienced senior leadership team with proven track record of operating success, rising importance of copper in electrification and decarbonization as well as its commitment to responsible copper production and leadership in setting the ESG standards for the industry, position the company well to withstand any potential negative credit impacts from its ESG risk exposures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

We could upgrade the ratings if underground copper and gold production at Grasberg is sustained at planned post-expansion targets, if the company maintains or improves production levels at its South and North American operations, continues to generate strong operating earnings, positive free cash flow and maintains its excellent liquidity position. Quantitatively, an upgrade would be considered if the company can sustain EBIT/interest of at least 6x, debt/EBITDA under 2x and (CFO-dividends)/debt of at least 35%.

Negative pressure on the ratings could develop if the company experiences a prolonged decline in operating performance, profitability and cash flow generation resulting in negative FCF, weakening liquidity and deterioration in debt protection metrics. Any weakening of the company's balanced financial policy, shareholder distributions or capital spending significantly exceeding Moody's expectations, a pursuit of an aggressive business expansion or a material debt-financed acquisition that is deemed detrimental to its financial profile would also likely pressure the ratings. Quantitatively, we could downgrade the ratings if the Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA were to rise above 2.75x on a sustained basis; (CFO-dividends)/debt maintained below 30% and EBIT/interest expense falls below 4.5x.

FCX, a Phoenix, Arizona-based mining company involved in mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. The company's global footprint includes mining, smelting and refining operations in Indonesia, the United States, Chile, Peru and Spain. Revenues for the 12 months ended September 30, 2021 were $21.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1292752. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Botir Sharipov

VP-Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

