Moody's upgrades GEO Group's CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, September 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded GEO Group, Inc.'s ("GEO") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B3 from Caa2, its existing senior secured bank facilities to B3 from Caa1, and its senior unsecured debt to Caa1 from Caa2. In the same rating action, Moody's assigned B2 ratings to the company's new senior secured exchange bank facilities and B3 ratings to its new second lien secured notes. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-3. The company's rating outlook remains stable.

The rating actions reflect the issuer's completion of a distressed debt restructuring transaction with its credit facility lenders and bondholders. The stable outlook reflects the issuer's repositioned capital structure, balance sheet and liquidity profile, driven by a reduction in net recourse debt and an extension of near-term maturities.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: GEO Group, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Caa1 from (P)Caa2

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Mar 22, 2024, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, May 17, 2024, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2

Assignments:

..Issuer: GEO Group, Inc.

....Tranche 1 US$ 857M Sr Sec Term Loan, Mar 23, 2027, Assigned B2

....Tranche 2 US$ 237M Sr Sec Term Loan, Mar 23, 2027, Assigned B2

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Mar 23, 2027, Assigned B2

....Tranche 3 US$ 45M Sr Sec Term Loan, Mar 22, 2024, Assigned B3

....Senior Secured Term Loan B Mar 22, 2024, Assigned B3

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Notes, Assigned B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GEO Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of GEO's corporate family rating reflects the company's closing and execution of a comprehensive debt restructuring of its capital structure. The exchange transaction, which provides participants with a combination of cash and new debt at par as well as an enhanced collateral package, strengthens the issuer's capital structure, balance sheet and liquidity profile, through a reduction in short-term debt and extension of maturities. Based on higher than expected participation levels at closing, GEO's revised debt maturities include approximately $126 million in 2023 (effectively redeemed as of September 2022); approximately $170 million in 2024; approximately $340 million in 2026; approximately $1.1 billion in 2027; and approximately $526 million in 2028.

GEO's SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects our expectation that the company will maintain sufficient liquidity to repay its remaining short-term tranche maturities and long-term debt through cash on hand, recurring cash flow and opportunistic asset sales. We note however, that uncertain growth prospects and operating fundamentals could pressure the company's longer-term business model and GEO's ability to execute on its revised capital allocation strategy.

GEO's governance risk is highly negative, reflecting its exposure to refinancing risk as lenders and investors disassociate from the industry as well as substandard corporate governance practices in comparison to peers and as evidenced by the distressed debt exchange transaction. These risks are partially offset by a requirement and commitment post-closing to allocate capital and excess cash flow to pay down debt and reduce leverage longer-term. Furthermore, the higher than expected participation levels in the exchange, demonstrates that lenders maintain an appetite for new debt and funding to the industry, though at a higher cost of capital.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that GEO will continue to reduce its long-term leverage as well as maintain sufficient liquidity to meet its contractual debt obligations amid the challenging operating environment for private prison operators.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of GEO's ratings, which is unlikely in the medium term, would require material improvement in the long-term industry outlook, including improved access to capital and demonstration of positive revenue and earnings growth, on a sustained basis.

A downgrade of GEO's ratings could occur should the issuer default on its debt obligations, or if recovery expectations on its debt instruments were to weaken further. Further exposure to adverse regulatory events could also lead to downward ratings pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading provider of government outsourced services focused on the management and ownership of correctional facilities, processing centers, reentry and residential community-based and youth services to Federal, State, and local governments in the United States, Australia, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

