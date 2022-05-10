Moody's upgrades GEWOBAG Wohnungsbau-AG Berlin's ratings to A1 and maintains the stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, May 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded GEWOBAG Wohnungsbau-AG Berlin's (GEWOBAG) long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured debt rating to A1 from A2 and EUR 5 billion senior unsecured Debt Issuance Programme ratings to (P)A1 from (P)A2. The Baseline Credit Assessment was upgraded to a3 from baa1. The stable outlook was maintained.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING UPGRADE

The rating upgrades reflect GEWOBAG's improved operating performance and strengthened institutional framework and financial management. GEWOBAG's operating margins quickly recovered after the acquisition in 2019 of 6000 new units that led to high one-off costs and a sharp increase in its leverage, with debt-to-revenue reaching 13x in 2021. Operating margin is expected to remain strong and stable supported by GEWOBAG's low-risk business profile focused on residential real estate with stable and predictable revenue flows. About 90% of its income will stem from affordable housing lettings over the next three years.

Moody's expects that GEWOBAG's improved operating margin as well as its sophisticated and conservative financial management practices will allow the company to keep its leverage stable, albeit at a high level, despite a sizeable investment plan focused on providing affordable housing for Berlin's inhabitants as well as achieving carbon neutrality by 2045. Moody's views that GEWOBAG's financial management has improved with comprehensive business plans and risk monitoring and strong oversight and supervision by the Land of Berlin (Aa1, stable), its sole shareholder. Moreover, GEWOBAG benefits from a stable and supportive operating environment for social housing in Berlin, bolstered by a strong policy mandate and government grants.

GEWOBAG's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is a3. The final ratings incorporate an uplift provided by Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support from its owner, Land of Berlin (Aa1 stable).

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that GEWOBAG will maintain strong operating margins and will remain committed to maintaining its leverage, not materially exceeding its current level. It also reflects Moody's expectation that Berlin's institutional framework for affordable and social housing providers under which GEWOBAG operates will continue to be supportive.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

GEWOBAG ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting moderately negative exposure to environmental and social risks, along with neutral-to-low governance risk exposure.

The environmental issuer profile score is moderately negative (E-3), reflecting moderately negative risk from carbon transition, a key challenge for the housing sector which needs to meet decarbonisation targets, while remaining environmental risk factors score neutral-to low.

The social issuer profile score is moderately negative (S-3), reflecting moderately negative risk from demographics and societal trends. In particular, the sector is exposed to risks stemming from socially-driven policy agendas affecting social rents, benefits and capital grants.

The governance issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (G-2), reflecting well established standards and practices for GEWOBAG, with close oversight and low business risks. GEWOBAG scores positively for financial strategy and risk management as well as management credibility and track record, reflecting our view that management shows forward-looking and realistic financial planning and sophisticated risk management processes, in line with the owner's mandate, control and guidance. Risk monitoring is forward-looking and very comprehensive. The financial planning is updated regularly with some conservative assumptions while new investments are subject to well defined profitability expectations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A significant reduction in GEWOBAG's debt level or higher support from or strengthened credit profile of the Land of Berlin could present positive pressure.

Negative rating pressure could be exerted by a further significant increase in debt levels beyond Moody's current expectations, or a shift towards riskier (non-social housing) activities, or lower support or weakened credit profile of Berlin or any credit negative changes in housing sector legislation or operating environment.

The methodologies used in these ratings were European Social Housing Providers published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113602, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

