Moody's upgrades GIP II Blue Holding to Ba3; outlook stable

New York, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded GIP II Blue Holding, L.P.'s (HESM Holdco) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B1-PD and its senior secured term loan rating to Ba3 from B1. The ratings outlook remains stable.

HESM Holdco is a subsidiary of sponsor Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP, unrated) that holds equity ownership interests in Hess Midstream LP (HESM, unrated) and its operating subsidiary, Hess Midstream Operations LP (HESM Opco, Ba1 stable).

"The upgrade of HESM Holdco to Ba3 reflects the improved credit profile of HESM Opco, the entity which it relies on for distributions to cover its debt-service obligations," commented Pete Speer, Moody's Senior Vice President. "While HESM Holdco has sold down some of its equity units that back its term loan, the company did also repay some of the term loan with those sales proceeds and therefore its stand-alone metrics are largely unchanged."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: GIP II Blue Holding, L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GIP II Blue Holding, L.P.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

HESM Holdco's upgrade to a Ba3 CFR is driven by the recent upgrade of HESM Opco to Ba1 CFR. HESM Holdco's Ba3 CFR reflects the stable nature of its cash flow derived from its roughly 41% equity ownership in HESM and HESM Opco on a consolidated basis. HESM Opco is the operating subsidiary of HESM and owns all of the entity's operating assets and issues all of its debt. Hess Corporation (Hess, Ba1 positive) and HESM Holdco each own 50% of HESM's non-economic general partner and around 41% each the equity ownership in HESM and HESM Opco on a consolidated basis, with about 18% owned by the public following a secondary offering and equity repurchase by HESM that closed in April 2022. HESM provides natural gas and crude oil gathering and pipelines, processing and storage, terminals and rail connectivity, and water gathering and disposal services to its primary customer, Hess, in its Bakken Shale operations. Due to the nature of HESM's contracts and reduced capital investment requirements, Moody's expects HESM to continue to comfortably cover its distributions, including those made to HESM Holdco. Midstream services are fully contracted and 100% fee-based and structured to minimize commodity price and volume risk, supporting long term cash flow and distribution visibility.

HESM Holdco's term loan debt service is reliant on HESM's distributions and the term loan debt is subordinated to HESM Opco's existing and future potential indebtedness. The term loan has a structural enhancement in the form of an excess cash flow sweep, which prescribes certain percentages of excess cash flow be applied to term loan repayment based on financial leverage and steps up those percentages from 2025 through 2028 as detailed in the agreement. HESM Holdco's standalone financial leverage (Debt/EBITDA) was around 3.4x based on pro forma distributions received and partial prepayment of the term loan with proceeds from recent equity unit sales, and should decline going forward based on HESM's distribution growth guidance. Stand-alone interest coverage is above 5x while the current loan to value of the underlying equity units pledged is around 23%.

The stable outlook is consistent with the stable outlook at HESM Opco and reflects Moody's expectation that the projected volume and earnings growth of HESM will result in rising cash flow and declining leverage at both HESM Opco and HESM Holdco.

HESM Holdco has adequate liquidity. The company's sole source of cash flow is the distributions received from its equity ownership in HESM and HESM Opco. These distributions comfortably cover HESM Holdco's debt service requirements, which includes interest payments and 1% mandatory amortization per annum. Per the term loan credit agreement, the company is required to maintain a debt service coverage ratio in excess of 1.05x. The company will remain well in compliance with this covenant through 2023.

HESM Holdco's senior secured term loan has a current balance of $673 million and is rated Ba3, the same as the CFR reflecting the fact that it is the only debt in the holding company's capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

HESM Holdco's ratings could be upgraded if HESM Opco was upgraded and HESM Holdco maintained stand-alone leverage and coverage metrics consistent with present levels.

The ratings could be downgraded if HESM Opco is downgraded. HESM Holdco could also be downgraded if its stand-alone financial leverage were to rise above 4x, or if its liquidity weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285021. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

GIP II Blue Holding, L.P. is an entity owned by Global Infrastructure Partners that owns general partner and equity unit ownership interests in Hess Midstream LP and its operating subsidiary, Hess Midstream Operations LP.

