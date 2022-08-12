Moody's upgrades GMS' CFR to Ba2; outlook stable

Approximately $860 million of rated debt affected

New York, August 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded GYP Holdings III Corp.'s (operating as GMS Inc.) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD. Moody's also upgraded the ratings on GMS' senior secured term loan to Ba2 from Ba3 and senior unsecured notes due 2029 to B1 from B2. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating is maintained at SGL-1. The outlook remains stable.

The upgrade of GMS' CFR to Ba2 from Ba3 reflects Moody's expectation that GMS will continue to perform well, generating solid operating margin and cash flow. Moody's forecasts good operating performance, with EBITDA margin of 13% through fiscal year 2024 (ending April 30) based on revenue approaching $5 billion by late 2024. High profitability should translate into low leverage, remaining below 2.5x over the same period and free cash flow-to-debt of 19% in fiscal year 2024 further support the rating upgrade. GMS also has a strong track record of conservative financial policies and increasing diversity and scale, which better position the company to industry cyclicality.

"Strong margins relative to peers, low leverage and conservative financial policies support GMS' rating upgrade," said Peter Doyle, Vice President at Moody's.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: GYP Holdings III Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GYP Holdings III Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

GMS' Ba2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain very good liquidity and that the company will benefit from positive but moderating end market dynamics that continue to support growth. Moody's projects 1.65 million new housing starts, a key driver of revenue for wallboard, in 2022 but decreasing to 1.56 million in 2023, representing a 2.5% decrease from 1.60 million for 2021. Also, it appears that GMS is successfully integrating AMES Taping Tools (AMES), which GMS acquired on December 1, 2021, Ames added about 85 new store locations, expanded GMS' product offerings and is contributing to sound operating performance.

Although Moody's expects good growth prospects over the next eighteen months, new home construction is very cyclical and poses a meaningful credit risk. Also, GMS is a small company in terms of revenue, limiting absolute levels of earnings, which dictates that the company maintain low leverage and fixed charges.

GMS' SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's view that the company will maintain a very good liquidity profile, generating over $200 million in free cash flow in each of the next two years. Cash on hand, totaling $102 million on April 30, 2022, is more than sufficient to meet working capital needs due to seasonal demands. GMS has access to a $545 million asset based revolving credit facility with good availability and no near-term maturities.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that GMS will continue to perform well, generating good operating margins. Very good liquidity and maintaining conservative financial policies further support the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be predicated on debt-to-EBITDA near 2.0x, preservation of the company's very good liquidity profile and continuing conservative financial policies.

A downgrade could occur should GMS adopt an aggressive financial strategy, particularly with respect to share repurchases and acquisitions, or experience a weakening of liquidity. Negative rating pressure also would result from debt-to-EBITDA above 3.25x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

GMS Inc., headquartered in Tucker, Georgia, is a North American distributor of wallboard, steel framing, ceiling systems and other related building products.

