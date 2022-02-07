Moody's upgrades GREP's CFR debt rating to Ba3, outlook revised to positive

New York, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC's ("Greystar" or "GREP") Corporate Family rating and its senior secured notes to Ba3 from B1. In the same rating action, GREP's Probability of Default rating has been upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD and the rating outlook was revised to positive from stable. The upgrade and the change in rating outlook were due to the strengthening of the firm's credit profile, driven by an increase in scale and profitability while reducing its leverage levels. The change in outlook is also due to the company's pipeline of existing and newly announced transactions with committed equity capital that are expected to further boost GREP's assets under management and its recurring earnings growth in the near to medium term.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Secured Notes due 2025, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Greystar's Ba3 corporate family rating incorporates the firm's status as the largest US property manager and developer of multifamily properties as well as a leading global real estate management firm with $47.5 billion of total assets under management (AUM). After a series of strategic actions over the past several years, the firm's scale and profitability have grown considerably while lowering its leverage levels and diversifying its investment strategies. With an expanding network of institutional partnerships around the world, GREP has proven resilient and adept at sourcing new opportunities and raising significant amounts of new equity capital along with maintaining a large and active development pipeline.

Main credit constraints pertain mainly to the short-notice cancellability of its property management contracts and the inherent cash flow volatility of both the investment and development management business segments. Other factors include the considerable concentration risk of property management contracts in the states of California and Texas as well as some foreign currency exposure.

Over the last 12-month (LTM) period ended on 30 September 2021, GREP's AUM grew by approximately 28% year-over-year (YOY) to US$47.5 billion with global units under management also increasing by 5.9% to 755,000 units. Greystar is managing $22.2 billion of development projects with an approved pipeline of $9.3 billion. Driven by a combination of more managed assets as well as higher fees generated from property management and development & construction management fees, total consolidated LTM revenues rose by 24% to approximately $3.1 billion with LTM EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) growing by approximately 56% to $254 million. Despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, GREP's EBITA margins expanded approximately 140 bps to 7.1% from year-end 2019. On a Moody's adjusted basis, debt to EBITDA decreased to approximately 2.8x from 4.0x in 2019, and interest coverage ratio rose to 5.4x from 3.5x over the same period, providing cushion against cash flow declines or higher financing expenses. Retained cash flow to net debt more than tripled to approximately 31% by third quarter-end 2021. The company maintains ample liquidity consisting of $243 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and a $50 million undrawn line of credit to cover less than 1% of total debt that is scheduled to mature before December 2025.

During 2021, Greystar completed or announced a series of new investments and partnerships that will further boost its managed asset base and fee revenue stream in conjunction with the deals already completed during the year. Notable transactions include two new JVs with Canada's CPP Investment Board with more than $2.0 billion of committed equity to pursue life science real estate development opportunities and single family rentals in the US as well as a partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to pursue up to GBP2.2 billion to develop build to rent units in and around the city of London, England.

The positive rating outlook reflects our expectation that Greystar will continue with its strategic plans to further grow its scale and profitability while expanding its investment lines and maintaining a low leverage profile with ample financial flexibility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating momentum would be predicated on Greystar achieving the following on a sustained basis: 1) total revenues approaching $5.5 billion with LTM adjusted EBITDA approaching $450 million; 2) EBITA margin approaching 8.5%; 3) debt to EBITDA below 2.0x, including operating lease liabilities; 4) continued growth in the diversification of its investment lines, and raising of committed equity capital; 5) retained cash flow to net debt approaching 35%.

In light of the positive outlook, downward rating pressure is not anticipated in the near-term but a return to stable rating outlook would be predicated upon the following on a sustained basis: 1) debt to EBITDA rising above 3.5x; 2) interest coverage ratio approaching 4.25x; 3) RCF to net debt declining to 20% and 4) material losses in revenue caused by a significant misstep in its development and construction service and investment management businesses.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Charleston, South Carolina and with local presence in 215 markets across the globe, Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC is a privately owned business service company dedicated to the management and development of multifamily rental properties, including conventional apartments buildings, active adult complexes and purpose-built student housing, as well as industrial properties. The company offers a comprehensive suite of property management, development and construction services, and investment management primarily to its institutional investors such as pension funds, private equity groups, and financial institutions.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

