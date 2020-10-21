Moody's upgrades Garfunkelux's senior secured debt rating to B2, outlook stable

London, 21 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Garfunkelux Holdco 2 S.A.'s ("Garfunkelux") corporate family rating ("CFR") and upgraded the local and foreign currency ratings assigned to the senior secured notes issued by Garfunkelux Holdco 3 S.A. to B2 from B3. The outlook on the issuers is stable.

The rating action follows Garfunkelux's announcement in relation to its capital restructuring, which will include a GBP600 million capital contribution, most of the proceeds from which will be applied to a partial repayment of senior debt outstanding[1]. Garfunkelux's new senior secured notes issuance in the aggregate amount of GBP1,613 million (equivalent) will replace the company's current outstanding senior secured notes, which amounted to GBP1,870 million (equivalent) as of 30 June 2020. In addition, the company will fully redeem its GBP197 million senior unsecured notes due 2023 and partially repay drawings under its revolving credit facility.

The Caa2 foreign currency rating of the senior unsecured notes issued by Garfunkelux Holdco 2 S.A. was unaffected by this action, as the notes will be fully repaid in the contemplated transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Garfunkelux's CFR to B2 from B3 reflects an expected improvement in the company's credit profile from the GBP600 million capital contribution and a refinancing of the existing senior secured notes. Most of the proceeds from the contribution will be used to repay senior debt, which would reduce Garfunkelux's Debt/EBITDA leverage and strengthen the company's interest coverage, reflecting reduced interest expense due to lower amount of debt outstanding. The contemplated refinancing will extend Garfunkelux's senior secured notes' maturities, improving the company's liquidity profile.

The upgrade of Garfunkelux's senior secured debt ratings to B2 from B3 follows the upgrade of its CFR and reflects the application of Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology, published in December 2015, and the priorities of claims in the company's pro-forma liability structure.

STABLE OUTLOOK RATIONALE

The outlook is stable, thereby incorporating Moody's expectations that Garfunkelux's financial performance in the next 12-18 months will strengthen, aided by lower leverage, leading to reduced interest expense, and also due to ongoing cost-cutting initiatives.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Garfunkelux's CFR could be upgraded if the company's financial performance improves beyond Moody's current expectations, as evidenced by consistently positive earnings and improved cash flows, and if its Debt/EBITDA leverage is reduced further.

The senior secured debt ratings could be upgraded because of 1) an upgrade of Garfunkelux's CFR or 2) changes to the liability structure that would increase the amount of debt considered junior to the notes.

Garfunkelux's CFR will be downgraded if the planned transaction is not consummated. Also, Garfunkelux's CFR could be downgraded if the company's financial performance deteriorates, leading to an increase in leverage to pre-transaction levels or above and to a reduction in interest coverage, and resulting in weaker-than expected cash flows.

The senior secured debt ratings could be downgraded because of 1) a downgrade of Garfunkelux's CFR or 2) changes to the liability structure that would increase the amount of debt considered senior to the notes or reduce the amount of debt considered junior to the notes.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.lowell.com/media/1866/proposed-offering-of-senior-secured-notes.pdf

