Moody's upgrades Garfunkelux's senior secured debt rating to B2, outlook stable

London, 21 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded Garfunkelux Holdco 2 S.A.'s ("Garfunkelux")
corporate family rating ("CFR") and upgraded the local and
foreign currency ratings assigned to the senior secured notes issued by
Garfunkelux Holdco 3 S.A. to B2 from B3. The outlook
on the issuers is stable.
The rating action follows Garfunkelux's announcement in relation
to its capital restructuring, which will include a GBP600 million
capital contribution, most of the proceeds from which will be applied
to a partial repayment of senior debt outstanding[1]. Garfunkelux's
new senior secured notes issuance in the aggregate amount of GBP1,613
million (equivalent) will replace the company's current outstanding
senior secured notes, which amounted to GBP1,870 million
(equivalent) as of 30 June 2020. In addition, the company
will fully redeem its GBP197 million senior unsecured notes due 2023
and partially repay drawings under its revolving credit facility.
The Caa2 foreign currency rating of the senior unsecured notes issued
by Garfunkelux Holdco 2 S.A. was unaffected by this action,
as the notes will be fully repaid in the contemplated transaction.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of Garfunkelux's CFR to B2 from B3 reflects an expected
improvement in the company's credit profile from the GBP600
million capital contribution and a refinancing of the existing senior
secured notes. Most of the proceeds from the contribution will
be used to repay senior debt, which would reduce Garfunkelux's
Debt/EBITDA leverage and strengthen the company's interest coverage,
reflecting reduced interest expense due to lower amount of debt outstanding.
The contemplated refinancing will extend Garfunkelux's senior secured
notes' maturities, improving the company's liquidity
profile.
The upgrade of Garfunkelux's senior secured debt ratings to B2 from
B3 follows the upgrade of its CFR and reflects the application of Moody's
Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology,
published in December 2015, and the priorities of claims in the
company's pro-forma liability structure.
STABLE OUTLOOK RATIONALE
The outlook is stable, thereby incorporating Moody's expectations
that Garfunkelux's financial performance in the next 12-18
months will strengthen, aided by lower leverage, leading to
reduced interest expense, and also due to ongoing cost-cutting
initiatives.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Garfunkelux's CFR could be upgraded if the company's financial
performance improves beyond Moody's current expectations,
as evidenced by consistently positive earnings and improved cash flows,
and if its Debt/EBITDA leverage is reduced further.
The senior secured debt ratings could be upgraded because of 1) an upgrade
of Garfunkelux's CFR or 2) changes to the liability structure that
would increase the amount of debt considered junior to the notes.
Garfunkelux's CFR will be downgraded if the planned transaction
is not consummated. Also, Garfunkelux's CFR could be
downgraded if the company's financial performance deteriorates,
leading to an increase in leverage to pre-transaction levels or
above and to a reduction in interest coverage, and resulting in
weaker-than expected cash flows.
The senior secured debt ratings could be downgraded because of 1) a downgrade
of Garfunkelux's CFR or 2) changes to the liability structure that
would increase the amount of debt considered senior to the notes or reduce
the amount of debt considered junior to the notes.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] https://www.lowell.com/media/1866/proposed-offering-of-senior-secured-notes.pdf
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
