Moody's upgrades Gartner CFR and senior unsecured debt to Ba1; outlook stable

$2.2 billion of rated debt upgraded

New York, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Gartner, Inc.'s ("Gartner") corporate family rating ("CFR") to Ba1 from Ba2, probability of default rating ("PDR") to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD and senior unsecured rating to Ba1 from Ba3. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains SGL-1. The outlook was revised to stable from positive.

Today's actions were driven largely by Moody's expectations for Gartner to maintain balanced financial strategies emphasizing moderate financial leverage and funding shareholder returns with internally generated free cash flow. As such, governance was a key consideration for the upgrade of the CFR to Ba1 from Ba2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Moody's expectations for high single digit revenue growth, EBITA margins settling down to a high teen percentage range, moderate debt to EBITDA remaining below 3.5 times and robust free cash flow of at least $700 million drive the rating upgrades," said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Senior Vice President. "The two-notch upgrade of the unsecured rating to Ba1 from Ba3 reflects both the CFR upgrade to Ba1 and anticipation of a declining proportion of secured to total debt claims as Gartner's unrated senior secured term loan due 2025 is amortized."

The Ba1 CFR reflects Gartner's almost $5.0 billion revenue scale, global operating scope, and wide span of influence, especially in its technology research business lines, that make it difficult to displace. Moody's anticipates recurring, subscription-based research products and services will represent around 90% of annual revenues, with very high customer-retention rates -- the combination of which produces favorable economics (gross margins in excess of 70%) and high revenue visibility (total subscription contract value in excess of $4.0 billion as of March 31, 2022). The consulting and conferences segments are much smaller than research and suffered revenue and profit declines during the coronavirus pandemic. However, Moody's expects strong consulting backlog growth and high consultant utilization rates in 2021 to be maintained over the next 12 to 18 months, while Moody's also anticipates that Gartner's conferences business unit should begin generating meaningful revenue from live events in 2022.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

The anticipated recovery in revenue from the less-profitable consulting and conferences segments, as well as pressure from the relaxation of COVID-era cost containment initiatives, increased travel, entertainment and recruitment costs and prevailing wage inflation, leads Moody's to anticipate EBITA margins in excess of 22% for the LTM period ended March 31, 2022 could contract by 300 to 400 basis points in 2022. Profit rates should grow again in 2023 and thereafter, driven by customer expansion and price increases. Uncertainty regarding the future level of profit rates weighs on further ratings upside.

As a business services company, Gartner's environmental risks are considered low. Social risks are moderate, reflecting Gartner's constant need to recruit and train qualified and scarce personnel for research, sales, consulting, and other roles also sought by other information services providers.

Moody's expectations for declining governance risks is a key driver of the ratings upgrades. Moody's considers Gartner's financial strategies balanced, consistent and predictable, although still somewhat opportunistic. Gartner has been an active acquirer of its own stock, with over $1.7 billion purchased in the LTM period ended March 31, 2022, but Moody's expects that the company will moderate the scale of its share repurchases over the next 12 to 18 months. The 2017 acquisition of CEB, Inc. for $3.3 billion left the company highly leveraged. Given Gartner's publicly stated financial leverage target range of 2.0 to 2.5 times as they measure it (roughly 2.5 to 3.0 times on a Moody's-adjusted basis), Moody's does not anticipate such large-scale M&A in the future. A large debt-funded acquisition or share repurchase program could pressure the Ba1 CFR. That said, Moody's anticipates Gartner will use its free cash flow to remain acquisitive to complement its product portfolio and will remain an active acquirer of its own shares. The company may use incremental debt proceeds to finance acquisitions and share repurchases, but Moody's anticipates debt to EBITDA could return to below 3.5 times through EBITDA growth and debt repayment within a year of any such transaction.

The Ba1 senior unsecured rating incorporates Gartner's overall probability of default, reflected in the Ba1-PD PDR, and a loss given default assessment of LGD4, reflecting their subordination to the senior secured obligations. The senior unsecured notes benefit from unsecured upstream guarantees from certain current and future direct and indirect operating subsidiaries. An increase in the proportion of secured to total debt claims could result in a downgrade of the senior unsecured rating.

The SGL-1 speculative-grade liquidity rating reflects Gartner's very good liquidity profile, supported by about $450 million of cash as of March 31, 2022 and full access to the undrawn $1 billion revolving credit facility (unrated) expiring in September 2025. Free cash flow is supported by favorable working capital dynamics associated with its growing, pre-paid subscription revenue base and modest GAAP capital expenditures of only around 2% of revenue per year. Gartner's ample free cash flow and large revolver availability should provide ample flexibility to fund required debt maturities consisting of approximately $30 million of annual amortization required under its $286 million senior secured term loan (unrated) due September 2025. The company's secured debt is subject to certain financial maintenance covenants; Moody's anticipates Gartner will maintain compliance with all covenants.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's anticipation that Gartner will maintain strong operating performance and balanced financial strategies, leading to debt to EBITDA remaining below 3.5 times, EBITA to interest expense approaching 6.0 times and free cash flow to debt at around 20%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade may be warranted if Gartner sustains: 1) its strong market position; 2) profitable revenue growth; 3) EBITA margins around 20% throughout the business cycle; 4) balanced financial strategies; 5) greater financial flexibility through a predominately unsecured debt structure, inclusive of this bank credit facility; and 6) debt to EBITDA around 3.0 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's anticipates: 1) debt to EBITDA will remain around 4.0 times; 2) EBITA margins below 16%; 3) revenue growth remains in a low single digit range; 4) technology or competitive shifts weaken the company's market position; 5) a deterioration in liquidity; or 6) more aggressive financial policies featuring material debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder returns.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

..Issuer: Gartner, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD5)

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

Gartner is a global research and advisory company specializing in issues including IT, supply chain management, marketing, human resources and personnel retention, sales, finance, and legal. Moody's expects over $5.0 billion of revenue in 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Edmond DeForest

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

