Moody's upgrades Gates Global's CFR to B1; outlook stable

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded
the ratings of Gates Global LLC's ("Gates"), including
the corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating to
B1 and B1-PD from B2 and B2-PD, respectively.
Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the ratings on Gates' senior
secured bank credit facilities to Ba3 from B1 and senior unsecured notes
to B3 from Caa1. The rating outlook is stable. Moody's
also upgraded the company's speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating to
SGL-1 from SGL-2.
The upgrade of the CFR to B1 is based on Moody's expectation that Gates
will maintain a well-balanced financial policy resulting in debt-to-EBITDA
around 3.5x and EBITDA margin at about 22%. The company
is demonstrating strong operating performance and maintaining very good
liquidity as many of the company's markets rebound, despite
supply chain and inflationary cost pressures. The company's track
record of debt repayment (about $422 million over the past 24 months)
and Moody's expectation that the company will continue to generate strong
annual free cash flow also support the upgrades.
The following rating actions were taken:
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Gates Global LLC
Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2
Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD
from B2-PD
....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2
Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD3)
from B1 (LGD3)
Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to B3 (LGD6) from Caa1
(LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Gates Global LLC.
Outlook, Remains Stable
RATING RATIONALE
The ratings reflect Gates' narrow focus on power transmission and
fluid power businesses, which are supplied to industrial end markets
and the automotive sector, both of which are highly cyclical.
Further, Moody's believes that the company will continue to
face constrains amid wage inflation and commodity cost pressures through
next year. However, Moody's anticipates that cost measures
and efficiency gains initiated in 2020 will support EBITDA margin of at
least 20% (Moody's adjusted) and positive free cash flow.
The company's competitive strength as a premium brand as well as its diversified
footprint and large aftermarket presence (roughly 65% of sales)
that underpin relatively healthy margins and good liquidity are positive
considerations in the CFR. Moody's also expects volume growth,
especially bolstered by China's strengthening performance,
and restructuring actions will support the rating. Lastly,
given the company's strong operating recovery and the repayment
of about $422 million in debt, the company's debt-to-EBITDA
improved to 3.7x for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022
from 5.8x the prior year. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA
to remain about 3.5x for fiscal 2023.
Following the company's IPO in January 2018 Blackstone retained a significant
ownership interest at 65%. While Gates has adopted a more
conservative financial policy than in prior years, Blackstone's
controlling interest and board representation remains a rating constraint.
Given the potential for additional debt to accommodate a dividend distribution
or fund acquisitive growth, event risk is moderate. At the
same time, we note the company's publicly stated intentions to lower
leverage in the near term.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a steady demand
improvement in the company's base business, absent any supply chain
delay challenges. This should enable Gates to generate positive
free cash flow that can support debt repayment. Moody's expects
the company to maintain very good liquidity over the next year,
including ample revolver availability, to help offset seasonal working
capital swings and fund small bolt-on acquisitions.
Moody's considers Gates' liquidity will be very good, as reflected
in the SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating. The company
had a sizeable cash balance of about $658 million at January 1,
2022. In addition, the company has a $250 million
ABL and a $250 million revolving credit facility that are both
fully available and due 2026, net of letters of credit of about
$45.3 million. Moody's expects free cash flow to
remain strong in 2023, with free cash flow to debt (including Moody's
standard adjustments) of about 10%.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded with the maintenance of very good liquidity
and stronger credit metrics, such that debt-to-EBITDA
is expected to remain around 3.5x, and retained cash flow-to-debt
above 20%. This would be accompanied, with a maintenance
of a conservative financial policy and movement to an independent board
of directors
A downward ratings change would be driven by weaker than expected free
cash flow or diminishing revolver availability. The ratings could
also be downgraded with debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 4.5x,
or a material decline in EBITA margin and interest coverage metrics.
Debt funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions that increase leverage
or weaken liquidity could also drive downward ratings pressure.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Gates Global LLC, located in Denver, Colorado, is a
leading global manufacturer of power transmission belts and fluid power
products and critical components used in diverse industrial and automotive
applications. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Gates Industrial Corporation plc, which was formed at the time of
its IPO in January 2018. Revenue for fiscal year ended January
1, 2022 was $3.5 billion. Gates Global LLC
became a portfolio company of The Blackstone Group L.P in 2014.
