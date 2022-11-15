Moody's upgrades Gateway's CFR to B3; outlook stable

Toronto, November 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited's (Gateway) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1, the probability of default rating to B3-PD from Caa1-PD and the senior secured term loan rating to B3 from Caa1. The rating outlook is stable.

"The upgrade reflects the expected improvement in Gateway's near-term operating performance with the re-opening of all casino properties within its Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta footprints." said Jason Mercer, Vice President – Senior Analyst at Moody's. "However, we believe Gateway will continue to face challenges from its leverage, which reduces its financial flexibility, as well as from a decelerating economy which will reduce customer traffic."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B3 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Gateway's credit profile benefits from: (1) strong market position protected by substantial barriers to entry through a provincial licensing system; (2) favorable regulatory frameworks including capital incentive programs to support the casino operator's recovery from pandemic-mandated shut downs; (3) adequate liquidity; (4) a stable pre-pandemic operating and property development track record; and (5) a normalization of customer traffic following the end of pandemic restrictions.

However, its profile is constrained by: (1) high leverage, with Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA projected to remain at 6.9x by year end 2023; (2) increasing debt servicing costs in a rising interest rate environment; and (3) historically aggressive financial policies but currently tempered by restrictive provisions within its senior secured term loan.

Gateway's adequate liquidity reflects Moody's estimates, as of 30 June 2022, that its cash on hand of CAD250 million compares well to cash outflows of close to CAD44 million through year end 2023 largely from mandatory debt and lease repayments. The company does not have access to a committed revolving credit facility. Moody's expects that free cash flow generation will be essentially break-even as Gateway maintains its debt maintenance obligations and completes a previously committed renovation and expansion to an existing property. Moody's assumes the company does not elect the partial PIK option under the term loan, available through May 2023. Gateway is required to maintain maximum net leverage ratio of 8x, stepping down to 7x beginning with the quarter ended December 2023. About CAD30 to CAD35 million of cash will form part of the cash float for the operation in Ontario. Moody's has assumed the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) will supply the company's cash float in British Columbia through until at least December 2022.

Gateway's secured first lien term loan is rated B3, at the same level as the CFR, since it represents the preponderance of liabilities in the capital structure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Gateway will sustain its current leverage level as operations normalize while maintaining adequate liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustainable under 6x (7x expected for FYE 2022); EBIT/Interest remains above 2x (1.0x expected at YE 2022); and capital projects are successfully completed while adequate liquidity is maintained.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens; adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained above 8x; or if operational performance is impacted by repeat casino closures or a slower than anticipated recovery.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Gateway, headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, is a privately-owned gaming and entertainment company and second largest non-government gaming operator in Canada. The company is majority-owned (74%) by The Catalyst Capital Group Inc. (Catalyst), a private equity firm. Tennebaum Capital Partners, LLC is a minority owner.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

