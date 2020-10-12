info

Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades Generac's CFR and Senior Secured ratings to Ba1; Outlook stable

12 Oct 2020

Approximately $830 million of rated bank debt affected

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Generac Power Systems, Inc.'s ("Generac") corporate family rating ("CFR") and senior secured rating to Ba1 from Ba2, and probability of default rating to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-1. The rating outlook is stable.

The upgrade to Ba1 takes into account expectations for steady growth in profit and cash flow as Generac increases penetration of its flagship product, residential standby generators, and develops ancillary business off of that installed base. Social change was a key rating driver as home generators, where Generac has a well-recognized brand, are likely to become more prevalent as uninterrupted power in the residence becomes more of a requirement with changing work patterns. As well, Moody's anticipates Generac will grow profitably while preserving a conservative capital structure over time with debt-to-EBITDA in the 2 to below 3 times range.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Generac will experience robust demand for its residential home standby generators for years to come, in part from power outages due to volatile weather and the aging US electrical grid, but also from greater importance being placed on a continuous uninterrupted power supply to the home going forward and utility induced shutdowns in certain regions" said Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for Generac, Brian Silver.

"However, greater scale and product diversification beyond residential home standby generators will be important factors for further improvement in the credit profile. Unless the company makes a transformational acquisition, this will take some time, as clean energy products are a small, but growing, portion of sales," continued Silver.

Generac's Ba1 rating reflects the company's strong position and solid brand strength in the North American residential and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) standby generator market, as well as its moderate leverage of about 2.1 times debt-to-EBITDA. Generac is expected to expand beyond its already healthy EBITDA margin of approximately 20%, and with capex to sales of about 3%, the company will produce strong free cash flow likely to be around $250 to $350 million over the coming year. Generac also has very good liquidity supported by a relatively large cash balance and access to its largely undrawn ABL.

Generac is investing in the nascent, but rapidly growing clean energy on-site power storage market, spurred by the 2019 acquisitions of Neurio (home energy monitoring systems) and Pika Energy (energy storage systems). This will help product diversity, in time.

However, Generac's ratings also consider the company's very high product concentration and significant reliance on the North American market. The company will be challenged to continue expanding internationally while not materially diluting the strong margins it generates domestically. In addition, the C&I segment has been under pressure of late from the pandemic.

Moody's expects the company to make only very modest sized acquisitions, with either an international presence or competitive edge from a technological or environmental perspective. Larger transactions are possible, but not probable. The company could become more shareholder-friendly over time. For now, Generac does not pay dividends.

The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects our view that the company will have very good liquidity through 2021, supported by a healthy cash position ($392 million as of June 30, 2020), free cash flow of more than $250 million, and external liquidity with an ABL revolver due 2023 with modest usage.

Moody's believes that Generac's environmental risk is relatively low, as one of its key areas of focus going forward is to grow its position in the rapidly evolving clean energy market for residential use. Moody's also believes Generac's social risk is relatively low, although governance risk is modest, as the company may become more shareholder-friendly over time. However, the company has managed its balance sheet conservatively over the last several years, does not pay a dividend, and has been rather restrained with respect to share repurchases. In addition, Generac is publicly listed, and has an appropriate composition of outside directors with active committees.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Generac will continue to generate strong free cash flow while sustaining financial leverage below 2.25 times debt-to-EBITDA.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its product and geographic diversity, and increases its scale while sustaining the strong profit margins and good returns. Moody's would also expect debt-to-EBITDA to be sustained in the 2 to 2.5 times range and free cash flow-to-debt sustained at more than 30% with the meaningfully larger scale, and the company to maintain prudent shareholder policies consistent with stable credit metrics.

The ratings could be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained approaching 3 times, free cash flow-to-debt is sustained below 20%, or EBITDA margin deteriorates to the high teens. In addition, the rating could be downgraded with a shift towards more aggressive financial practices, change in shareholder friendliness or if the company executes a sizable debt funded acquisition that weakens the balance sheet or changes the business profile meaningfully.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Generac Power Systems, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Generac Power Systems, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (Generac), headquartered in Waukesha, WI, is a leading designer and manufacturer of a wide range of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The company employs over 6,000 employees, and its products are sold globally through independent dealers, distributors, retailers, wholesalers, equipment rental companies, e-commerce partners, and in some cases direct to end users. Generac generated $2.2 billion of revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brian Silver, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com