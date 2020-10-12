Moody's upgrades Generac's CFR and Senior Secured ratings to Ba1; Outlook stable

Approximately $830 million of rated bank debt affected
New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Generac Power Systems,
Inc.'s ("Generac") corporate family rating ("CFR")
and senior secured rating to Ba1 from Ba2, and probability of default
rating to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD. The Speculative Grade
Liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-1. The rating outlook
is stable.
The upgrade to Ba1 takes into account expectations for steady growth in
profit and cash flow as Generac increases penetration of its flagship
product, residential standby generators, and develops ancillary
business off of that installed base. Social change was a key rating
driver as home generators, where Generac has a well-recognized
brand, are likely to become more prevalent as uninterrupted power
in the residence becomes more of a requirement with changing work patterns.
As well, Moody's anticipates Generac will grow profitably
while preserving a conservative capital structure over time with debt-to-EBITDA
in the 2 to below 3 times range.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Generac will experience robust demand for its residential home
standby generators for years to come, in part from power outages
due to volatile weather and the aging US electrical grid, but also
from greater importance being placed on a continuous uninterrupted power
supply to the home going forward and utility induced shutdowns in certain
regions" said Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for
Generac, Brian Silver.
"However, greater scale and product diversification beyond
residential home standby generators will be important factors for further
improvement in the credit profile. Unless the company makes a transformational
acquisition, this will take some time, as clean energy products
are a small, but growing, portion of sales," continued
Silver.
Generac's Ba1 rating reflects the company's strong position and
solid brand strength in the North American residential and Commercial
& Industrial (C&I) standby generator market, as well as
its moderate leverage of about 2.1 times debt-to-EBITDA.
Generac is expected to expand beyond its already healthy EBITDA margin
of approximately 20%, and with capex to sales of about 3%,
the company will produce strong free cash flow likely to be around $250
to $350 million over the coming year. Generac also has very
good liquidity supported by a relatively large cash balance and access
to its largely undrawn ABL.
Generac is investing in the nascent, but rapidly growing clean energy
on-site power storage market, spurred by the 2019 acquisitions
of Neurio (home energy monitoring systems) and Pika Energy (energy storage
systems). This will help product diversity, in time.
However, Generac's ratings also consider the company's very
high product concentration and significant reliance on the North American
market. The company will be challenged to continue expanding internationally
while not materially diluting the strong margins it generates domestically.
In addition, the C&I segment has been under pressure of late
from the pandemic.
Moody's expects the company to make only very modest sized acquisitions,
with either an international presence or competitive edge from a technological
or environmental perspective. Larger transactions are possible,
but not probable. The company could become more shareholder-friendly
over time. For now, Generac does not pay dividends.
The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects our view
that the company will have very good liquidity through 2021, supported
by a healthy cash position ($392 million as of June 30, 2020),
free cash flow of more than $250 million, and external liquidity
with an ABL revolver due 2023 with modest usage.
Moody's believes that Generac's environmental risk is relatively
low, as one of its key areas of focus going forward is to grow its
position in the rapidly evolving clean energy market for residential use.
Moody's also believes Generac's social risk is relatively low,
although governance risk is modest, as the company may become more
shareholder-friendly over time. However, the company
has managed its balance sheet conservatively over the last several years,
does not pay a dividend, and has been rather restrained with respect
to share repurchases. In addition, Generac is publicly listed,
and has an appropriate composition of outside directors with active committees.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Generac will continue
to generate strong free cash flow while sustaining financial leverage
below 2.25 times debt-to-EBITDA.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its product and
geographic diversity, and increases its scale while sustaining the
strong profit margins and good returns. Moody's would also
expect debt-to-EBITDA to be sustained in the 2 to 2.5
times range and free cash flow-to-debt sustained at more
than 30% with the meaningfully larger scale, and the company
to maintain prudent shareholder policies consistent with stable credit
metrics.
The ratings could be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained
approaching 3 times, free cash flow-to-debt is sustained
below 20%, or EBITDA margin deteriorates to the high teens.
In addition, the rating could be downgraded with a shift towards
more aggressive financial practices, change in shareholder friendliness
or if the company executes a sizable debt funded acquisition that weakens
the balance sheet or changes the business profile meaningfully.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Generac Power Systems, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Ba1 from Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Generac Power Systems, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Generac Power Systems, Inc. (Generac), headquartered
in Waukesha, WI, is a leading designer and manufacturer of
a wide range of power generation equipment, energy storage systems,
and other power products serving the residential, light commercial
and industrial markets. The company employs over 6,000 employees,
and its products are sold globally through independent dealers,
distributors, retailers, wholesalers, equipment rental
companies, e-commerce partners, and in some cases direct
to end users. Generac generated $2.2 billion of revenue
for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Brian Silver, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
