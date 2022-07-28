Moody's upgrades Getty Images' CFR to B2 and revises outlook to positive amid planned deleveraging following combination with CCNB SPAC

Approximately $1.8 billion of existing rated debt impacted

New York, July 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded Getty Images, Inc.'s ("Getty" or the "company") (i) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3; (ii) Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD; (iii) senior secured credit facilities' ratings to B1 from B2 (comprising the $80 million revolving credit facility (RCF), $995.2 million outstanding first-lien term loan and €419 Million outstanding first-lien euro term loan); and (iv) senior unsecured notes rating to Caa1 from Caa2 ($300 million outstanding). The outlook was changed to Positive from Stable.

Following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: Getty Images, Inc.

...Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....$300 Million Gtd Senior Unsecured Global Notes due 2027, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)

..Issuer: Getty Images, Inc. (Co-Borrower: Abe Investment Holdings, Inc.)

....$80 Million Senior Secured First-Lien Revolving Credit Facility due 2024, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....€419 Million ($468.2 Million US dollar equivalent) Senior Secured First-Lien Euro Term Loan B due 2026, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....$995.2 Million Senior Secured First-Lien Term Loan B due 2026, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Getty Images, Inc.

...Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings upgrade reflects Moody's expectation for continued de-leveraging following Getty's solid improvement in operating performance, debt protection measures and liquidity as business conditions experienced strong recovery from the pandemic-induced recession. The improvement was driven by increased customer demand in the Creative segment and strong volumes in Editorial as live entertainment and sporting events resumed their normal cadence owing to the pandemic's abatement and reopening of economies. At LTM 31 March 2022, financial leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, decreased to roughly 5.6x (Moody's adjusted, including our standard operating lease adjustment and excluding non-cash gains on foreign currency and fair value adjustments for swaps and foreign exchange contracts), while free cash flow (FCF)/debt increased to 8% (Moody's adjusted).

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Getty will deleverage further over the near-term via the paydown of debt with cash equity proceeds from the company's recent combination with CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II ("CCNB"), a publicly-owned special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which closed last week. As a result of the expected debt reduction, Moody's projects greater FCF generation and improved liquidity. Moody's also expects continued solid organic revenue growth driven by demand for visual, digital and video content, albeit expected to moderate as the economy and advertising spend slow over the coming quarters.

Under the terms of the de-SPAC transaction, roughly $865 million of new cash equity was sourced from: (i) $360 million in PIPE financing (consisting of $100 million from CCNB's sponsor, $185 million from Getty Investments and $75 million from Multiply Group); (ii) a $300 million backstop agreement from Neuberger Berman Opportunistic Capital Solutions Master Fund L.P. ("NBOKS"); (iii) a $200 million forward purchase agreement from an affiliate of CCNB's sponsor; and (iv) $5 million of CCNB's cash held in trust. Net of expected transaction expenses, the new equity sources plus Getty's cash balances will be used to retire approximately $275 million of Getty's existing debt, repay roughly $615 million of the PIK preferred equity instrument (note: the PIK's remaining $150 million of value will be converted to common shares) and fund $100 million of opening balance sheet cash. Amounts are subject to change modestly as transaction costs and allocation of repayment amounts for each debt tranche are finalized. In connection with last week's closing, CCNB merged into a subsidiary of a newly-formed publicly traded entity called Getty Images Holdings, Inc., which will continue as Getty's parent and become the new financial reporting entity.

Pro forma for the planned debt repayment, Moody's estimates Getty's total debt to EBITDA will decrease to the 4.8x-5x area (Moody's adjusted, including the adjustments previously mentioned plus a non-standard adjustment for CCNB's on-balance sheet warrant liabilities). Getty is currently targeting net leverage of 2.5x-3x (as-reported) within 24-36 months after closing (equivalent to approximately 3x-3.5x gross leverage on a Moody's adjusted basis). Moody's anticipates slowing advertising demand in H2 2022, consistent with our expectation for slowing economic growth and persistently high inflation. Though the company has negligible exposure to Russia or Ukraine (less than 1% of revenue), Moody's continues to expect some macroeconomic spillover from the conflict in that region. The magnitude of the effects will depend on the length and severity of the crisis. Moody's currently projects US GDP growth will decelerate to 2.1% in 2022 (2.2% in Euro area) and 1.3% in 2023 (0.9% in Euro area), while US inflation is forecast to remain high at 7.0% yoy by year end 2022, declining from 9.1% yoy in June 2022.

Getty's B2 CFR reflects the company's differentiation relative to competitors, which includes its: (i) global position as the leading source of visual imagery with over 1 million customers annually across more than 200 countries; (ii) sizable collection of exclusive and premium pictorial content, believed to be one of the largest and broadest in the world; and (iii) variable cost operating model with long-term relationships across a broad customer base comprising news, entertainment and sports publishing organizations. Rating constraints include: (i) Getty's moderately high financial leverage, albeit expected to decline over the near-term; (ii) exposure to SMBs and consumer discretionary businesses that are typically more cyclical and likely to experience greater pullback in spend compared to larger firms during economic slowdowns and downturns; and (iii) large number of competitors in the non-exclusive lower-priced (Royalty-Free) stock imagery vertical.

Over the next 12-15 months, Moody's expects Getty will maintain very good liquidity supported by positive FCF generation in the range of $150-$160 million, unrestricted cash balances of at least $100 million (unrestricted cash totaled $211 million at 31 March 2022) and access to the $80 million RCF (currently undrawn) maturing in 2024. Getty has $10.4 million of mandatory principal payments due over the next 12 months, which Moody's projects the company will fund from internal sources.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Social risks are moderately-negative primarily related to Getty's exposure to human capital considerations with respect to the company's reliance on attracting, developing and retaining a highly skilled workforce. The company benefits from limited exposure to customer relations, health & safety and responsible production, and its low risk profile to demographic and societal trends as customers increasingly purchase visual imagery from Getty's online libraries.

Credit exposure to governance risks is highly-negative due to Getty's moderately high financial leverage (albeit declining) offset by improving positive FCF. This risk also reflects that Getty is a controlled company with significant majority ownership held by the Getty Family. Most of the company's board members are not independent (as defined by Moody's), a further governance weakness. Somewhat offsetting this is management's track record of achieving business objectives, good financial performance and managing operating risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade could occur if Getty: (i) demonstrates mid-to-high single-digit percentage organic revenue growth driven by clients' continuing demand for the company's visual imagery products and stable-to-improving product pricing; and (ii) exhibits a continued mix shift to higher volume enterprise subscriptions and higher margin Royalty-Free products. Additionally, upward rating pressure could occur if free cash flow to debt is sustained in the mid-to-high single-digit percentage range and total debt to EBITDA is sustained below 5x (both metrics are Moody's adjusted). Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance tracks below Moody's expectations or if total debt to EBITDA is sustained above 6x (Moody's adjusted). Ratings could also experience downward pressure if liquidity deteriorates such that free cash flow to debt is sustained below 4% (Moody's adjusted).

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Getty Images, Inc. is a leading creator and distributor of still imagery, vector, video and multimedia products, as well as a recognized provider of other forms of premium digital content, including music. The company was founded in 1995 and provides stock images, music, video and other digital content through gettyimages.com, iStock.com and Unsplash.com. Revenue totaled approximately $939 million for the twelve months ended 31 March 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of Â the guarantor entity. Â Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gregory A. Fraser, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

